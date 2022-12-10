CHAMPAIGN — There’s a legitimate argument to be made that Matthew Mayer played the best game of his college basketball career Tuesday night in New York.
It wasn’t just his scoring either. Obviously, putting up 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting was Mayer hitting on the best mix of efficiency and production in his career. But he also blocked three shots, pulled down two rebounds and added one assist and one steal for good measure.
All in a season-high 28 minutes.
That might be the most notable number to pull from the box score. Playing that much — in a high-intensity game, no less — is worth a mention. Mostly because Mayer has spent most of his first season at Illinois physically unable to play that much.
A combination of lingering injuries and some newfound health challenges have only compounded an already difficult transition. It was one thing for Mayer to adjust to the Illini after spending four years at Baylor. Non-basketball obstacles just made it more difficult.
While Mayer chose not to disclose the injuries he’s still fighting ahead of No. 17 Illinois’ 11 a.m. Saturday home game against Penn State, the veteran wing did open up about some answers he found after a recent allergy test.
“I had always been feeling like crap,” Mayer said Friday about what triggered his interest in getting the allergy test. “My stomach was always hurting. (Athletic trainer Paul Schmidt) jumped at the opportunity and took me straight to the place. I was allergic to three things I was eating every day in milk, eggs and wheat.”
Suffice it to say, those results came as a total surprise.
“I literally ate milk and eggs every single day,” Mayer said. “When I stopped eating them, I was like, ‘Wow, I feel a lot better.’”
But still not at 100 percent, though. Mayer would peg that number at 75 percent given the injury issues.
“We’re working on it,” he said. “I felt a lot better the other night. You all could probably tell. We’re just working on it every day.”
Mayer deciding to fast starting at noon before Illinois’ game against Texas on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden was another choice to see if he could feel better, physically, on the court. A near-career best night against the Longhorns means he will do it again before playing Penn State.
“They’re really supportive of everything that I’ve done so far,” Mayer said of Illinois’ support staff, which includes team dietician Palmer Johnson. “They know I’m dealing with a lot of different things with my body. That’s helped me start feeling better within the last week. The fasting, that’s just something I brought up, and they were like, ‘Go ahead and try it.’”
Mayer said the support he’s received from his teammates and coaches has also helped as he’s figured out how to get back to 100 percent health. It allowed him to maintain a level of confidence that might not have been mirrored in his play.
“It’s given him a tremendous amount of peace of mind,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said about Mayer figuring out his allergy issues. “It’s made his body feel better. It’s made him feel better mentally, as welll. I’ve known people who have allergies, and it’s a pretty uncomfortable feeling. It’s been a big help to him.”
How Mayer has handled the additional challenges beyond getting comfortable with a new team and in a new system also made an impression on Underwood.
“Like an adult,” Underwood said. “It hasn’t been something he’s made an excuse about or whined about. It’s, ‘I’m going through this. Let’s get it right.’ He’s kept pushing through it. He’s always been an unbelievable teammate. He’s always been a guy that, ‘OK, I’m not playing well, but I’m going to get there.’ He’s handled it with tremendous maturity, which is nice to see.”