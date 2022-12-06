CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood had plans for Matthew Mayer in Friday night’s game at Maryland.
The way Mayer had practiced and played in the last week — rebounding well, getting some shots to drop even if there wasn’t a breakout scoring performance — had the Illinois men’s basketball coach angling to get him more opportunities against the Terrapins.
Then Mayer picked up his first foul with 16 minutes, 16 seconds remaining in the first half Friday. The second came just 10 seconds later. Any of Underwood’s plans to get the Baylor transfer more involved wound up for naught, and Mayer finished the 71-66 Illinois loss with just two points, two rebounds and four fouls in 14 minutes.
“He’s a big part of what we do,” Underwood said after the game. “One of the things we were trying to do in this game was get him some opportunities. That fell by the wayside.”
Underwood’s message to Mayer through some early season offensive struggles has stayed the same. The Illinois coach wants the 6-foot-9, 225-pound wing to keep shooting. Mayer has connected on just 24.1 percent of his three-point attempts this season but is a career 34.5 percent shooter from deep.
“He’s a good shooter,” Underwood said. “I’ve got to keep running stuff to get him shots and get him something he feels really good about. One of these nights — hopefully it’s (Tuesday) night — he comes out of it.”
Mayer hasn’t let his shooting struggles through eight games weigh him down going into Tuesday night’s game against No. 2 Texas at Madison Square Garden in New York City. As a freshman? Mayer admits not seeing shots fall might have snowballed on him. Five years into his career he just takes it in stride.
“I’m going to keep shooting and keep playing hard on defense and rebounding,” Mayer said. He had 17 rebounds combined in wins against Lindenwood and Syracuse before the foul trouble slowed him down at Maryland.
“I’ve been doing this for a while,” the 23-year-old Mayer continued. “You’ve just got to keep shooting. That’s really it. My shots aren’t falling, so I’ve been trying to figure out how to impact the game in another way.”
Limited opportunity in just 14 minutes against Maryland aside, Underwood is pleased with the way Mayer has turned his focus elsewhere while battling his shot. He challenged the veteran forward to become more of a factor on the glass and got the response he wanted.
That’s why Underwood stopped Mayer as he came off the court one last time in the Syracuse game to reinforce how meaningful he was making hustle plays. The Illinois coach wanted to make a point about how those were the type of winning plays the team needed.
“That’s just what we do,” Mayer said, deflecting a bit. “Every minute we’re on the floor, we’re going to compete. It’s really not like I went above and beyond. I think any of my teammates would have done that, too. But, yeah, it was a good moment with me and coach.”
It’s been a process to get to this point for Mayer at Illinois with obvious room to grow offensively. A late summer arrival in Champaign, coupled with dealing with a back injury when he did get on campus, set him back. That added another layer to Mayer’s transition on top of figuring out a new system, new team and new coaching staff after four years playing for Scott Drew at Baylor.
“It’s probably obvious I’m a little different than Scott in some ways,” Underwood said. “You get accustomed to that. You get comfortable. ... It’s just the progress and process of getting to know us and getting to know what we’re about. We do shootarounds different. We do terminology different. We have different attacks against this or that. His role had been pretty established there, and now it’s different. I’m ecstatic with what he’s doing and how he’s progressed.”
Mayer admitted the transition has been a little difficult. What Illinois runs on offense and defense is different than Drew’s system at Baylor. Some of what Mayer got used to doing for the Bears on the court isn’t part of his role with the Illini.
Add in some shooting woes, and it hasn’t been an easy first month of the season. While he intends to shoot his way out of his slump, Mayer admits the shots not falling has weighed on him some given his NBA aspirations.
“I know they’re coming,” Mayer said. “Like (the Golden State Warriors’) Klay Thompson said the other day, ‘It’s going to start pouring at some point.’ I have no doubt. At the same time, I know what I can bring. You can’t control if you make them. You just have to try and go make an impact somehow.”