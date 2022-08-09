CHAMPAIGN — Matthew Mayer wound up not getting much time on the court with the Illinois men’s basketball team this summer.
The Baylor transfer, who committed to the Illini on May 27 after four seasons in Waco, Texas, had to finish up his degree this summer before his transfer and arrived in Champaign roughly one month into workouts.
Then, some back issues kept the 6-foot-9, 225-pound wing sidelined after he made it to town. But Mayer was at least able to finish the summer on the court, with workouts concluding last Tuesday, and the team scattering before they return in just under two weeks for the start of the new school year and the expectation he’ll be fully healthy ahead of the coming season.
“It was just muscular,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said of Mayer’s back trouble. “It wasn’t anything significant. He hadn’t done anything while he was finishing up (his degree) and came back and it was insignificant.”
Mayer averaged 6.9 point and 3.2 rebounds in four seasons at Baylor while shooting 41.5 percent overall, 34.5 percent from three-point range and 65.9 percent at the free throw line.
The Austin, Texas, native averaged a career-high 9.8 points last season.
But he was less efficient offensively, with his most efficient offensive season came in 2020-21 when he shot 48.9 percent overall and 39.5 percent from three-point range — both career highs — for the national champion Bears.
A healthy summerJust three Illinois players — Alfonso Plummer, Da’Monte Williams and Coleman Hawkins — appeared in all 33 games last season.
The rest of the Illini regulars were all sidelined multiple games. Would-be regular Austin Hutcherson missed 29 games to claim the title for most games missed, but Andre Curbelo (14 games), Kofi Cockburn (five), Jacob Grandison (three) and Trent Frazier (two) were also unavailable at times during the season.
This summer was different on that front for Illinois. Other than Mayer’s not serious back trouble, the Illini were healthy, including freshman guard Skyy Clark getting back to 100 percent essentially one year removed from a torn ACL.
It all added up to a productive summer in the eyes of Underwood and strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher.
“Fletch feels like we had a great summer,” Underwood said. “I take tremendous confidence in his opinion and how he feels about our goings on from that side of things. He thinks we made strides where we needed to make them. He thinks the returners got better. RJ (Melendez) was 210 (pounds) the other day, which is the first time he’s hit that mark.
“A lot of work and a lot of credit goes to Fletch and (team dietician Palmer Johnson) for their job not just in the weight room, but on the nutrition side. It’s a big piece of the development of our student-athletes, and to reach those milestones is really something that’s great. We saw Dain Dainja under 260 (pounds). Dain’s had a terrific summer and gone the other way in terms of weight loss. He’s built his stamina. He’s run stadium steps every morning. He’s put himself in position to be in elite shape when the season starts, and it’s a lot of hard work to do that.”
Defensive skills
Underwood has often spoken about the difficulties in establishing defensive chemistry with each particular team.
That it’s harder to develop than the same type of feel and vibe on the offensive end. Underwood and the Illinois coaching staff, however, got full buy-in from the freshmen this summer at the defensive end of the court.
“The hardest part on the defensive side is getting guys to communicate,” Underwood said. “We have a saying, ‘Quiet teams lose.’ Freshmen are indecisive in sometimes what to say. The communication piece of it is helping them understand what to say. This is a willing group on the defensive side. Sencire (Harris), Ty Rodgers and Jayden Epps take so much pride, great pride, in what they do on that side of things.
“We talk about it. That’s the difference between playing and not playing a lot is what you do on the defensive side. Skyy will be that once he’s in those things. I take a lot of comfort knowing those guys are willing to work on that end, and they know they’ve got to do that to play.”