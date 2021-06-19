CHARLESTON — Daniel Mboyo knew it.
Without looking at a list of opposing performances, Mboyo felt nearly certain he’d won the Class 2A long jump state championship moments after competition finished Friday afternoon at Eastern Illinois’ O’Brien Stadium.
“My last one did it,” the Urbana senior said. “I came in (Friday) knowing that I was going to win.”
Mboyo overcame some early challenges on the runway and board to leap 22 feet, 10 3/4 inches during his fourth of four attempts. That lunge pushed him to the top of the standings and gave the Tigers their first boys’ track and field state title since Tyler Carrel captured the 2A pole-vault crown in 2017.
“It would mean a lot, bringing it back to Champaign-Urbana,” said Mboyo, who also volunteered to run The News-Gazette’s Snapchat account during the meet and was posting images a short time before he started jumping. “With the whole last year, there was no state champions. And so the scene was open, and I just came and took it.”
Mboyo started Friday tied for fifth in seeded distance with a sectional best of 21-83/4. That left him a bit overlooked as Wheaton St. Francis’ Jackson Gerard had the top seed at 23-31/2.
But Mboyo wasn’t worried. Beyond his innate confidence, Mboyo also cleared 23-10 last week at an independent meet in Kankakee.
“For anyone to beat me, they’d have to PR and I wouldn’t have to PR to win,” Mboyo said. “So I was calm. But those first three jumps had me nervous, but I’m glad I pulled it off.”
Mboyo’s nerves came from the realization he wouldn’t be able to perform runbacks prior to his four attempts. With a runback, an athlete runs the opposite direction of competition on the runway in order to finalize his or her steps and takeoff mark.
“I was jumping blind with no mark,” Mboyo said. “So I’ve just been picking spots on the board, and then I couldn’t get it until my final jump. I went from a mark I work at at practice that I’m comfortable with.”
Mboyo’s performance kickstarted what was a strong day for Urbana.
Fellow senior Jeremiah Hamilton possessed the 200-meter dash’s top seed time entering Friday and he won that title on Friday night. The Tigers’ 400-relay unit of Mboyo, Hamilton, freshman Cedric Sabin and sophomore Jackson Gilbert also held that distinction. That foursome backed up their No. 1 seeding, winning the 400 relay in 42.11 seconds.
Mboyo was Urbana’s lone field event competitor. And with running events pushed to a 5 p.m. start time because of heat, Mboyo felt plenty of love as he tried to give the Tigers some early momentum.
“It wasn’t my best day. I’m not happy with the jump,” Mboyo said. “But I’m happy that I pulled it off and everyone was here rooting for me.”
Mboyo’s athletic career will continue at the University of Illinois. He sported a gray shirt with “ILLINOIS” printed across the front whenever he wasn’t actively competing on Friday.
Mboyo said his outcomes at independent meets, especially in the popular events hosted by Chicago’s Gately Indoor Track and Field facility, sent his college recruitment to another level.
The 23-10 jump at Kankakee certainly didn’t hurt, either.
“That kind of sealed the deal,” Mboyo said. “I’ve been putting in work, and (at Gately) I’ve been getting noticed. So … (Illini coaches) contacted me and they told me, ‘We’re interested in you. All you have to do is keep performing.’”
Keep performing in ways like winning a state championship?
“Definitely,” Mboyo said with a smile. “Definitely.”