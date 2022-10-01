CHAMPAIGN — Marin McAndrew decided to take the initiative.
When she heard about Jeana Kempe’s hiring as the Illinois swimming and diving coach earlier this year, McAndrew figured it wouldn’t hurt to reach out.
She already was preparing for her senior girls’ swimming season with Centennial and desired a college swimming career after exhausting her high school eligibility.
What’s the worst that could happen by introducing herself to a Division I coach?
“I decided to email her, because reading about her, she seemed like a really good coach,” McAndrew said. “We started talking over the summer. She was really nice.
“I went on a recruiting trip, just to see how the team works ... and I knew I wanted to be part of that.”
She will be, with McAndrew announcing Thursday her verbal commitment to Kempe’s Illini.
“It’s really exciting,” said McAndrew, who added that she plans to study either kinesiology or psychology. “I always knew I wanted to go to a bigger school, and going to the U of I is really exciting for me.”
Kempe’s 2022-23 roster includes a pair of Centennial products in 2019 alumna Lizzie Gile and 2021 product Hannah Hong.
“I think I’m the first (Chargers) D-I commit for this year, so it makes me proud I get to represent Centennial at such a high level,” McAndrew said. “I already knew a couple of the girls there, and they all said good things about the team and that I’d fit in, so that made me feel a lot better.”
McAndrew made the short trip onto Illinois’ campus last weekend to meet the athletes and survey the facilities. She said she’d previously been in touch with a few other unnamed college programs, but this visit solidified her recruitment choice.
“Just how close the team is, how much she respects the team and how much they respect her,” McAndrew said when asked what draws her to the Illini. “I really like how she does practices — the intensity of the workouts and how she is around the workouts. She’s really positive all the time, which is very important for swimming.”
McAndrew qualified for the 2021 IHSA girls’ swimming and diving state meet in the 50-yard freestyle and 200 freestyle relay with Centennial. She went on to tie for 26th in the former event.
McAndrew said she anticipates swimming the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly in college. According to her SwimCloud page, her personal-best times in each of those are 23.91 seconds, 53.12 seconds, 1 minute, 56.26 seconds and 58.59 seconds, respectively.
Illinois finished 11th in last season’s Big Ten Conference championships but also is readying for its first campaign without Sue Novitsky as its coach since 1994.
“Just making sure I’m trying my hardest at every practice and every meet, and I’m staying in the mindset I have been for a while,” McAndrew said of her approach to the remainder of her prep career. “Not just, ‘I’ve already committed, I don’t need to try anymore.’ Just making sure I’m keeping this up.”
This year’s IHSA state meet is slated for Nov. 11-12 in Westmont. McAndrew said she’s also trying to qualify for this year’s Speedo Winter Junior Championships, adding that’s she’s currently less than half of a second away from the 50 freestyle cut time.
“I want to get cuts for that at sectionals or state,” McAndrew said, “and that would be more than just YMCA (club state) — that’d also be Team USA, too. There’d be more people in higher levels (watching).”
McAndrew is one of five seniors on coach Courtney Louret’s Centennial girls’ roster this season, meaning there are plenty of underclassmen who could be inspired by McAndrew’s college commitment.
“I hope it does,” she said, “because we’re all really close, and I hope seeing me do this encourages them to try to go D-I and swim in college.”