Centennial girls’ swimmer Marin McAndrew, top, and Chargers teammate Elise Maurer compete in the 100-yard freestyle during Tuesday’s meet against Champaign Central at Unit 4 pool in Champaign. McAndrew won the 100 freestyle, one of three event wins for her.
Central swimmer Jocelyn Hoke has fans in her grandmother Gail Rudisell, right, and sister Jayda VanDyke, who watched her swim through a window because spectators are not allowing in the pool due to COVID-19. During a swim meet at Unit 4 pool in Champaign on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
Centennial's Marin McAndrew, top, and Elise Maurer in the final stretch of the 100 Yard Freestyle during a swim meet at Unit 4 pool in Champaign on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
Robin Scholz
CHAMPAIGN — Marin McAndrew dove into Unit 4 Pool on Tuesday and achieved a quick first victory, beating five others in the 50-yard freestyle.
After a brief break for all athletes, McAndrew returned for the 100 butterfly. The Centennial sophomore won that race as well.
And, following a junior varsity heat, McAndrew dug into her energy reserves for the varsity 100 freestyle triumph. All of this took less than 15 minutes.
“I have no idea,” McAndrew said when asked how she managed to win back-to-back-to-back races during the Chargers’ 80-63 team victory over rival Champaign Central. “I was so tired afterward. ... It took motivation from my coaches and teammates to do it.”
McAndrew posted a season-best time of 25.15 seconds in the 50 freestyle, a career-best clocking of 1 minute, 2.15 seconds in the 100 butterfly and a mark of 58.05 in the 100 freestyle.
Centennial coach Courtney Louret was pleased by McAndrew’s performance, as well as the fact McAndrew was willing to step up in three consecutive events.
“I asked her if she wanted to do it, and she said she was up for the challenge,” Louret said. “I think afterward she regretted doing it. I don’t think she wants to do that back-to-back-to-back again. But lesson learned.”
McAndrew somehow didn’t quite achieve everything she set out for in this Big 12 Conference dual.
“I made a bet with one of my coaches: If I went under a minute (in the 100 butterfly), I’d get 100 practice points,” McAndrew said. Practice points are accumulated by the Chargers throughout the season in an effort to gain a varsity letter.
“I was happy with my time, which was good,” McAndrew continued. “We’re going to do really well at the next couple of meets, and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished so far.”
Centennial junior Elise Maurer added wins in the 200 individual medley (2:20.81) and 100 backstroke (1:05.80) to go with senior Hannah Hong’s first-place 11-dive score of 497.70.
“We’ve had to kind of cram a lot into, what, two months-ish,” Louret said of a 2020 campaign shortened in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “But I’m happy with how things are progressing and where all the girls are at right now.”
That includes senior Abby Good, who is using the absence of an IHSA volleyball season until springtime to give swimming another go.
“I think the last time she swam was when she was in fifth grade, so it’s been a number of years,” Louret said.
Good ranked second Tuesday in both the 50 freestyle (26.65) and 100 breaststroke (1:16.22).
“It always helps when you know all four strokes and you have that in your portfolio,” Louret said. “I’m happy with how she’s been doing this season, too. She’s kind of a dark horse.”
All of the Maroons’ event wins came from two individuals: sophomore Samantha Cook and freshman Olivia Terry. Cook claimed the 200 freestyle (2:04.54) and 500 freestyle (5:36.87) in dominant fashion. Her time in the former race was nearly 8 seconds quicker than that of the runner-up, and her effort in the latter showcase was best by close to 15 seconds.
Terry overcame Good in the 100 breaststroke by pausing the stopwatch at 1:14.97.
“We’re seeing consistent time drops at every meet,” Central coach Katie VanHootegem said, “and for girls like Sam and Olivia and Caroline (Hartmann) and Emily (Hettinger) who are used to swimming at a good caliber, it’s really hard to consistently drop time. And they’re still doing that, so that to me is a good sign.”
The junior Hettinger took second in the 200 freestyle and third in both the 50 and 100 freestyle, while the sophomore Hartmann snared third in each of the 200 IM, 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.
“Maybe I have to work them even harder than what they’re working,” VanHootegem said. “But they’re at a point of, ‘Coach Katie, we’re drowning. (And I say) keep going.’”
Terry is the latest Maroons freshman sensation, following in the footsteps of Cook the previous year as a regular event winner despite being surrounded by older competitors. Last week, the duo shared News-Gazette Athlete of the Week status.
“They have different quirks, but the meat is the same,” VanHootegem said in comparing the two. “Sam is a long-distance freestyler whereas Olivia is more of a stroke swimmer in IM and the breaststroke and the fly. So it’s nice because I can utilize them for different things and split them in races.”
Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.