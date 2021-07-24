WASHINGTON — House of ‘Paign started off its first training camp practice late Wednesday afternoon at Washington Community High School with some full-court weave and a run of five-on-zero.
Just to get moving. Get the heart rate going. The purpose of the three-day training camp ahead of Saturday’s 1 p.m. opener at The Basketball Tournament against Jackson (Tenn.) Underdawgs at Peoria’s Civic Center — getting offensive and defensive schemes set — would come later.
One voice rose above the rest as the warmup progressed. You could hear Demetri McCamey calling out instructions and encouragement.
McCamey is one of the oldest House of ‘Paign team members at 32. Only former Northwestern guard and TBT “grad transfer” Juice Thompson has him beat. And even then by just 12 days.
McCamey is a veteran in every sense of the word. He’s played professionally since 2011 and is now on his third TBT team. He debuted in the tournament playing for a Kansas State alumni team with his cousin, former Wildcats standout Jacob Pullen. Then came a run with Ohio State alumni team Carmen’s Crew, given his connection to former Buckeyes star Evan Turner.
Now, McCamey is part of a somewhat rebuilt/reloaded House of ‘Paign roster.
“Experience is an understatement with Meech,” House of ‘Paign coach and general manager Mike LaTulip said. “Just in his professional career, in general, he already has experience. Then you talk about the tournament itself, he’s won this before. He knows what it takes to win.
“It’s been great going back and forth and talking with him and seeing how they were able to accomplish that. It’s great intel for me trying to put this together and making sure we’re in sync with everything we’re doing. He’s been fantastic.”
McCamey might have played for House of ‘Paign last summer in the team’s TBT debut if he hadn’t already committed to running it back with Carmen’s Crew after that club’s 2019 TBT title. McCamey’s time in the Columbus, Ohio, bubble for last year’s tournament wound up short, with House of ‘Paign knocking off the reigning champs.
“It was just the timing,” McCamey said. “Mike is really good. He’s a great coach. I love what we’ve built and the team we have this year. It was a pretty easy decision for me. … I was like, ‘Why not?’ If I could play for anybody, why not play for my old alumni team?”
McCamey liked what he saw from House of ‘Paign last year in the tournament. Even if they handed him a loss. The defensive-minded effort stood out. So did how well House of ‘Paign shared the ball.
The former is important. The latter sometimes makes the difference, McCamey said, in which teams make it through the TBT gauntlet.
“Since winning it, the thing I’ve always known being with Carmen’s Crew is unity,” McCamey said about what makes at TBT winner. “If we gel together and everybody shares the ball and everybody’s on one page, that’s usually the teams that win. It doesn’t matter how much talent you have.
“You can get all the talent, but if everybody’s not sharing the ball or on the same page, it can go up and down. This tournament is a quick tournament. Whoever can gel the fastest are the ones who might be holding the trophy and grabbing the money at the end.”
McCamey is one of several newcomers for House of ‘Paign this summer. An NBA Summer League opportunity meant Malcolm Hill couldn’t return. The chance at a graduate assistant job at Dayton meant the same for Leron Black. And a visa issue for Andres Feliz creates uncertainty if he’ll be able to join the team.
LaTulip managed to fill out his roster with a number of playmaking guards. McCamey and Thompson fit that profile. So do former Illini guards Brandon Paul and Rayvonte Rice.
“If you can have multiple guys that can create plays — multiple guys that can create for themselves and others — you’re going to be pretty successful,” McCamey said. “There’s no set positions. It’s just playing basketball. If you’ve got guards that can rebound and push it no matter who gets it, that just adds a dimension to the game other teams can’t stop. When Mike built the team it was perfect to get great ball-handlers and people that can shoot and score. Everybody can create for themselves and create for others.”