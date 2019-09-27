CHAMPAIGN — It’s been a little more than a year since St. Thomas More volleyball suffered a shocking setback.

In September 2018, the Sabers watched as rival St. Joseph-Ogden not only rallied from a first-set loss on STM’s court, but also overcame a 24-21 deficit in the final game to earn a three-set victory.

Fast-forward to Thursday and there were the Sabers — on the Spartans’ hardwood this time — pacing the third set 24-20.

This time around, STM gave SJ-O no room for error.

Sophomore Anna McClure racked up 15 kills after being held to just one in the opening game, leading the Sabers to a 21-25, 25-20, 25-20 come-from-behind triumph over the Spartans.

“We talked about really staying together, even in the hard points,” Anna McClure said. “Making sure that we’re sliding out the first ball, and I think we came out ... ready to do that and that’s what got us through the game.”

Senior Allie Trame finished with 12 kills for STM (16-1, 2-0 Illini Prairie Conference), which hasn’t lost in its last 14 bouts under first-year coach Kelly McClure.

“That’s just two great teams competing out there,” Kelly McClure said. “St. Joe is a really balanced, disciplined team, and we knew that coming in.”

The elder McClure also encouraged her girls to remember prior to Thursday’s match that there’d be plenty of long rallies thanks to the discipline shown by SJ-O (15-4, 0-1).

That proved plenty true, as the ball frequently stayed airborne 30 or more seconds while athletes flung themselves all over the gymnasium to prevent a point against.

For the Sabers, that came on top of a consistently boisterous Spartan student section bearing down on its enemy.

“I told the girls, ‘This is going to be a really fun, loud environment to play in,’” Kelly McClure said. “In those situations, you really just have to tune out the noise and stay connected to your teammates on the court.”

Anna McClure believed that was a significant factor in her attack production rising from the first set to the following couple.

“I had to clear my mind,” she said. “I had to get ready to swing. The crowd was really loud, so I just had to block that out and play my game.”

SJ-O was in its element to start the evening, bottling up Anna McClure while sophomore Kennedi Burnett (13 kills) and senior Katelyn Berry (10 kills) fed off the setting of senior Emily Bigger (32 assists).

“We were in system the first set,” Spartans boss Abby McDonald said. “When our block doesn’t get out there ... they’re making decision on the fly, and we just didn’t read very well.”

McDonald indicated frustration with SJ-O’s mental toughness, saying her players “were able to get rattled when we shouldn’t have” — a stark contrast to last year’s regular-season tilt with STM.

“That’s something they just have to continue to work for,” McDonald said, “and we keep saying it doesn’t need to be our best yet.”

The Sabers weren’t always at their best, either, on Thursday.

But with Anna McClure and Trame clicking with sophomore setter Caroline Kerr (39 assists) — and the likes of junior Maris Green (six kills, nine digs) and freshman Mallory Monahan (six kills) drawing praise from Kelly McClure after this big-time showcase — STM appears to be in good shape entering the heart of league play.

“We just talked, coming into (Thursday), about just maintaining an even mental state,” Kelly McClure said. “The latter part of the first set, we really stabilized and just started playing freer and playing really good volleyball.”