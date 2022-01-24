CHAMPAIGN — Kelly McClure has been coaching volleyball for the last nine years, including three seasons with the powerhouse St. Thomas More program.
Walking away from something to which she'd committed so much time and energy never was going to be easy.
But the former Illinois athlete has made that difficult choice. Her resignation from Sabers volleyball was announced Monday, a little more than two months after helping the team to an IHSA Class 1A state championship.
"Ultimately it's what's best for our family at this point," McClure told The News-Gazette. "These high school and college years go by so fast. I really want to be there to watch my kids do what they love and support them. I just think now is the time to do that."
McClure has one current and at least one future college athlete in her family.
Son Tyler, a 2021 Centennial alumnus, is playing baseball at Kaskaskia College. Daughter Anna, whom Kelly coached through STM, will be attending Ohio State after graduating high school later this year. And youngest son Luke is a Champaign Central freshman who is invested in multiple athletic ventures.
"I feel really good. I feel a lot of peace knowing how strong STM volleyball is," Kelly McClure said. "The future is really bright for the program."
McClure ensured the Sabers built upon the strong seasons they experienced under Stan Bergman, whom she succeeded prior to the 2019-2020 IHSA season. Bergman directed STM to a Class 2A state championship in 2017 and a 2A third-place trophy in 2018.
McClure's move from coaching the St. Matthew School junior high volleyball program to overseeing the Sabers came with an instant challenge, as STM was required to play in the 2019 Class 3A postseason because of the IHSA's success factor.
The Sabers still garnered a regional plaque along with 35 total wins.
"Coach McClure was instrumental for maintaining the volleyball program to be one of the best programs in central Illinois," STM athletic director Jon Marston said in a statement. "St. Thomas More will miss what Coach McClure brings to her players and the program."
STM turned in an 18-win effort during the condensed 2020-21 season before authoring a run for the record books this school year. McClure pushed the Sabers to a 41-1 ledger and the aforementioned state crown, the latter of which they earned via a three-set win over Augusta Southeastern in November.
McClure finishes her STM tenure with a 94-6 record.
"It's just been an amazing experience for me," McClure said. "To be able to walk into the gym every day and to have an impact on our players ... (was) something that was so very special to me."
"To have it all culminate with a state championship, I couldn't have written it any better."
McClure advised multiple current or future Division I athletes in her role with the Sabers.
Including her daughter, she also aided the likes of Allie Trame (Alabama/Illinois State), Caroline Kerr (Tennessee) and Colleen Hege (Illinois-Chicago) through their respective prep careers. Both Trame and Kerr were News-Gazette All-Area volleyball Player of the Year under McClure, who received the N-G All-Area Coach of the Year honor once as well.
"To see them grow in their love of volleyball, to seem them grow spiritually, to see them grow emotionally," McClure said, "it's just a huge blessing."
McClure said she's "committed to helping (STM) find the best coach possible" to follow in her footsteps while also assisting in the Sabers' transition to a new leader.
Though STM will lose Anna McClure, Kerr, Hege and three other seniors to graduation, the Sabers also will return reigning All-Area second-teamer Mallory Monahan at outside hitter, All-Area honorable-mention picks in junior Erin Henkel (middle hitter) and freshman Shannon Monahan (outside hitter) and numerous other talented athletes.
"We have a really talented, committed group that's coming back, and they know what it takes," Kelly McClure said. "And we have a great group of freshmen that'll be joining them, coming into the program in the fall. I just know they're going to continue to have success on and off the court."