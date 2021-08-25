CHAMPAIGN — More than 650 days have elapsed since Anna McClure last set foot on the court for a volleyball match with her St. Thomas More teammates.
This isn’t how the plan was supposed to go for the senior, not after leading the Sabers in kills as a sophomore or committing to Ohio State heading into her junior season that never was.
But she’s hopeful that the pain — some emotional, some physical — will be worth it in the end.
And she’s changed for the better despite numerous setbacks.
“When volleyball was taken away, I was kind of left without a purpose,” McClure said. “I’ve realized that volleyball isn’t necessarily my only purpose in this life. I found my confidence in my success, and I found my success in volleyball.
“Coming out of this and looking back, I realized how many more things I can be confident in and how many other ways I can find my success that can’t be stripped away from me.”
McClure had 354 kills as a sophomore for a Sabers team that won 35 matches during the 2019 season.
The COVID-19 pandemic postponed her junior season at STM from the fall to the spring, but during a practice with her club team in January, disaster struck for the future Division I athlete. McClure was going up for a block and came down on a teammate’s foot. Caroline Kerr, a Tennessee commit who plays with McClure in club and at STM, was in the gym with her at the time.
Kerr recalls that “everyone held their breath for a moment.”
Initially, McClure thought she’d just twisted her ankle.
“I think I may have gone into shock, but I wasn’t in a lot of pain. I walked off the court,” she said. “I wasn’t even going to go to the doctor the next day, but I ended up getting X-rays and I found out it was broken. It was devastating.”
Her first phone call was to Ohio State coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg, a former Illini assistant coach.
“To hear her say, ‘We’re supporting you through all of this and we’re going to be here,’ it literally meant the world to me,” McClure said. “It took a huge burden off my shoulders.”
She had surgery in February, followed by physical therapy. But several months later, McClure was frustrated with the lack of progress she was making. She struggled to straighten her toes. She went to see another doctor in Indianapolis. The recommendation? Another surgery.
Setting a high standardAfter having lost one season to COVID-19 and another to her initial injury, the setback meant that McClure’s senior season was in doubt.
“I know her heart as a competitor,” said Kelly McClure, Anna’s mom and STM’s coach. “This was really challenging for her.”
Not long after the injury, McClure had realized that she needed to adjust her perspective. Her passion for volleyball and her love for her teammates remained strong, but how she made a difference was going to have to change.
Prior to the injury, McClure tended to lead by example. From the sidelines, she had to change her approach.
“Now, I understand how to lead with words and actions,” she said. “I think when I am able to play hopefully this year, I will really bring both of those factors into my leadership.”
Her mom noticed right away.
“Any time you’re used to being a starter and a team leader, but you have to take a step back, that is going to require some mental toughness,” Kelly McClure said. “It’s going to require a shift in perspective. I think she just realized, ‘This is my opportunity to still give to the team.’ I definitely see a level of maturity and growth in her from that perspective. She’s never been on the sidelines. Oftentimes in our big matches throughout the spring last year, we called it the boot stomp. There’ll be a big point, and I hear her stomp that foot right behind me, jumping off the bench.”
Her teammates noticed, too. The team went 18-2 during its spring season.
“She holds us to such a high standard,” Kerr said. “She’s not afraid to tell us how it is. She’s going to hold us all to a high standard, because she wants us to be better. She constantly is preaching this idea of competing for one another, and it’s so obvious in the way she plays. Her love for the game is so apparent to everyone.”
Making progress
Sitting on the bench for 18 months has given McClure a new perspective on the game.
She views it differently now than she used to.
“I’ve noticed that I have a really good ability to give feedback,” she said. “Coaching is something that I found a lot of confidence in. I was able to notice and read the game from off the court. I have a lot of confidence talking to my teammates from a coach’s perspective.”
STM opened its season Tuesday night with a home win against Georgetown-Ridge Farm. While McClure didn’t play, she’s practicing in a limited capacity, focusing on defense and passing, though she hasn’t been cleared to jump. She is hopeful that clearance will come in September.
“She’s really hungry to get back on the court. We’re going to have to see what kind of load she can carry for us,” Kelly McClure said. “That may be in the back row to start, and then working her way back into the front row. We’re just not going to know what that looks like until we get that green light. Her foot has been in a boot or cast for quite a while. You have to kind of learn how to walk again. That’s coming back quickly, which is great to see.”
When Anna McClure does return, it will come with a renewed sense of passion and purpose.
“Every day I walk into the gym, I go to the bathroom and pray, ‘Thank you for giving me the opportunity to play,’” she said. “I learned how to be grateful for the situation. I’m going to push myself to the max so that I can do this with my teammates, because they’re the people that helped me survive this. It would mean everything for me to be able to come back and contribute in a way that would help my team. They mean the world to me.”
And make no mistake: While McClure’s teammates have benefited from her presence on the sideline, they can’t wait for her to be back on the court where she belongs.
“Her love for the game is so apparent to everyone. She elevates our gym,” Kerr said. “The sky’s the limit for her because of all the stuff she’s gone through.”