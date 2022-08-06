CHAMPAIGN — Josh McCray surprised the Illinois football coaching staff just like he did opposing defenses last fall.
McCray might have been one of a handful of Bret Bielema recruits in the Class of 2021, but the early impressions of the Enterprise, Ala., native didn’t portend much of a role on the field in his true freshman season with the Illini. Former offensive coordinator Tony Petersen just didn’t see it during the summer workouts a year ago.
Training camp was a different story.
Then, McCray got on the field in the second game of the season against Texas San Antonio and ultimately carved out a role in the running back rotation.
It was a big enough role for the 6-foot-1, 240-pound McCray to show how futile arm tackles were going to be against him. Purdue and Penn State found out first hand, with McCray rushing for 156 yards against the Boilermakers and 142 rushing yards against the Nittany Lions.
McCray won’t be a surprise for Illinois’ opponents this fall. He’s a known commodity now in the Big Ten. It might not make any difference.
“Our defense is not surprised by him either, and he’s still making plays,” Illinois running backs coach Cory Patterson said Friday afternoon. “He’s continued to get better.”
McCray’s growth since the end of the 2021 season has come in the details. He understands the game better. And how he fits in the Illinois offense, even if it will look different under first-year coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.
That’s even after Bielema made the offseason change from Petersen to Lunney. Running the football and getting the ball to the running backs is still a Bielema priority and won’t go away anytime soon.
What McCray does with the ball once it’s in his hands is where he’s focused his improvement.
“Since I’ve got more experience, I feel like I know how schemes are supposed to go and what type of looks I’m getting,” McCray said. “I’ve got to stay on top of my stuff, keep grinding and keep on working. Just take advantage of it. Make the most of every opportunity you get out there on the field.”
McCray’s physical advantage hasn’t changed in the last year. He might not be the biggest running back in the Illinois room anymore — 6-4, 240-pound freshman Jordan Anderson now has the title — but a refined focus in the football classroom has become a bigger complement to his ability to run past, and over, opposing defensive players.
“The classroom part is going to be big,” Patterson said. “The details always have to be there for him. He’s going to have to focus in, lock in and do the things we need him to be able to do to take it to the next level.
“Still not quite all the way there, but more refined and ready to go a little bit. You see him every day in the classroom picking up things, learning little things. You can see it in his face when things click. I think Josh is about ready to show some bigger things. ... Josh is a natural football player. When the ball is snapped, he has great instincts and can make things happen. Now you start to see him understand the things he’s making happen.”
That’s one area where McCray is taking his cue from fellow running back Chase Brown.
The Illinois senior and returning leading rusher who gained 1,005 yards last season has stepped fully into a leadership role, and McCray has plenty left to learn. How Brown approaches every day is something that has already clicked for McCray, who could help form a potent duo in the Illini backfield again this year.
“I just try to stay locked in the same way Chase be locked in,” McCray said. “That’s my boy. I see Chase have a good day, I’m going to try go out there and have a good day, too.”