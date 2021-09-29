CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema has consistently pointed to a single moment as the impetus for Josh McCray’s breakout month of September.
The Illinois football coach has tied McCray’s success to a single game, and it was one where the freshman running back didn’t even play.
Heck, McCray wasn’t even part of the Illini’s “travel” party that stayed overnight in a Champaign hotel before facing Nebraska in the Week 0 season opener. That’s about as out of the game plan as you can get.
But Bielema still considers that moment the spark that has propelled McCray to early success at Illinois. It was a reason for McCray to buckle down a little more in practice. A reason to dive even deeper into the playbook.
“What game did Josh McCray not play in this year?” Bielema asked, rhetorically. “Nebraska. Because he wasn’t ready. As a head coach, I made the decision not to play him. What I didn’t know that I learned from Josh McCray is that decision engaged him to be more the next week and that led us to where we are today. I’d like to think as a head coach I’m probably the only one that was aware of that.”
McCray’s growth from fifth on the running back depth chart behind Chase Brown, Mike Epstein, Reggie Love and Jakari Norwood to No. 1 option this past Saturday at Purdue happened in warp speed.
It started with five carries for 16 yards against Texas San Antonio and then seven carries for 33 yards at Virginia. Then came eight carries for 60 yards and his first career touchdown, shedding arm tackles and delivering stiff arms, against Maryland. The peak — at least so far for McCray — came against the Boilermakers with 24 carries and 156 yards.
And it can all be traced back to that Week 0 decision to keep him on the sideline. McCray had to grapple with that decision in the moment, but the Alabama native understands it now.
“I deserved that,” McCray said Tuesday. “That really just pushed me to where I’m at right now. It was tough, but it just made me work even harder to get out there on the field with the guys.”
Bielema had his reasons to keep McCray off the field against Nebraska. The fact he didn’t think his freshman running back was ready topped the list.
Not that he would have been an impediment in what turned out to be Illinois’ only win of the season so far. But Bielema was thinking for the future — both McCray’s and the Illini’s.
“The reason I didn’t do it was I felt if I put him in against Nebraska, he would meet failure and that failure could be catastrophic to your career,” Bielema said. “It may have set him back five, six, seven games. As opposed to he watched the game in front of him that we were able to win, and he wanted to taste it.
“Even the first game he was in, there was a flash of it but we built this thing up, built this thing up and literally before the game on Saturday — Wednesday or Thursday — I’m like, ‘Let’s take the training wheels off and let this guy run.’ Every player in that building knew it.”
McCray became even more important in the preparation for the Purdue game with Brown sidelined again with an injury. The message from the coaching staff was clear. The ball was going to be in his hands. Frequently.
The result was one of the best rushing performances by a true freshman in program history. Rocky Harvey’s 215 yards against Middle Tennessee in 1998 still tops the list. But only three more former Illini running backs — Ke’Shawn Vaughn (180 yards in 2015), Mitchell Brookins (180 yards in 1979) and Jason Ford (172 yards in 2008) — are ahead of McCray on the list.
“You guys see how hard he runs,” fifth-year Illinois offensive tackle Alex Palczewski said. “I’m super proud of him.”
Palczewski also played right away as a true freshman in 2017. He understands the challenge that transition can be. The veteran offensive lineman is also well aware McCray has one advantage he didn’t.
“The biggest thing for me when I did it was just the physical difference,” Palczewski said. “I was 260 pounds playing in the Big Ten. Obviously there’s a difference with O-line, but look at Josh McCray — whew — when you just look at him, he already looks the part. But he’s done a great job of taking coaching and following and learning from our offensive coaches and the older guys.”
McCray’s full breakout performance at Purdue easily made him Illinois’ top rusher this season going into Saturday’s 11 a.m. home game against Charlotte (3-1), as the Illini (1-4) try to end a four-game losing streak. His name will top scouting reports, although slowing down the 6-foot-1, 240-pound back has proven easier in theory than practice. But his college football career is still in its infancy. His continuing development is a priority.
“Listen, I’ve had a lot of great running backs in my career,” Bielema said. “I was very excited when we signed him, but I would say five games into a career with him, I have to continue to mold him and build him. His aunt, Lisa, I just got a text from her (Monday). His high school coach, the people who are in his wheelhouse, I communicate regularly, because it’s not only the physical development, it’s the emotional development of him. That’s why he will be a very big part, and he will be probably one of the major faces of this program when it turns.”