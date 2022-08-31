CHAMPAIGN — Josh McCray being helped to the sideline Saturday at Memorial Stadium appeared problematic when it came to the Illinois sophomore running back's status moving forward this season.
McCray hobbling out of the medical tent, right knee wrapped in ice, and then needing assistance off the field wasn't a better sight.
The news Wednesday from Illinois coach Bret Bielema alleviated at least the primary concern. McCray's injury wasn't season-ending, but there's no set timetable for his return either. On Monday, Bielema ruled McCray out for the Illini's game at Indiana on Friday night, and he reiterated that point on Wednesday.
"Josh remains out for this week," Bielema said. "The tests have come back. It's really about how his body handles it. It's not a season-ending injury, but it's about how he handles certain stressors and certain things as his body gets better. It won't be before our first bye week, for sure. It's a work in progress."
After Friday's Big Ten opener at Indiana, the Illini (1-0) home for a Sept. 10 game against Virginia. Then comes the first of two bye weeks, with a Sept. 22 home game against Chattanooga at least a potential, but certainly not guaranteed, return date for McCray.
McCray rushed eight times for 33 yards against Wyoming before his injury. The 6-foot-1, 235-pounder out of Enterprise, Ala., entered the 2022 season as Illinois' No. 2 running back after finishing his breakout freshman year with 112 carries for 549 yards and two touchdowns.
The game plan without McCray for Friday's game at Indiana changes by default given his unique stature and skill set among the Illinois running backs. Chase Brown is the go-to option for the Illini after he rushed for 151 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns against Wyoming, but who gets significant carries after Brown is still to be determined.
"We know that he's different than the other backs," Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said Wednesday "Does it change? Yeah, maybe a little bit. We're certainly going to miss him in that regard. There's some things he brings to the table that are unique to the room. But we've got a lot of good depth and a lot of experience there."