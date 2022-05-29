CHARLESTON — Kemoni McCullough didn’t participate in last year’s Class 3A boys’ track and field state meet.
In fact, he didn’t have a junior season whatsoever.
“During quarantine, I couldn’t do track because my parents didn’t feel safe doing it,” the Centennial senior said. “So I sat out a year.”
As familiar as that phrase is, it’s not accurate in McCullough’s case. Because there was very little sitting around in his absence from the sport. And it showed during Saturday’s 3A finals at Eastern Illinois’ O’Brien Stadium.
McCullough became the fourth athlete in Centennial boys’ track and field history to win a state title when he recorded a long jump of 23 feet, 23/4 inches, defeating his two closest competitors by 2 inches.
“It really means a lot,” McCullough said. “Try not to tear up because it’s my last meet in high school.”
McCullough admitted he wasn’t sure how many past Chargers topped a state podium before him.
He joins U.S. Davidson (1973 single-class high jump), Ben Beyers (1992 Class AA 400-meter dash) and Quincy Washington (1998 AA 200-meter dash) in that regard.
And McCullough achieved this despite entering the final with the 11th-best leap during Friday’s preliminaries.
“Everybody was expecting me to place,” he said, “but nobody was expecting me to win it because of where I was seeded at.”
McCullough’s third jump on Saturday put him past the rest of the field. He previous best mark on the day was 22-31/2, which would have secured eighth place overall.
“This is it. You either leave it all on the track or you don’t,” McCullough said of his thought process. “So I just cleared my mind, got my jump off (and) tried not to overthink anything because jumping is my natural ability.”
McCullough credits that innate athleticism as part of the reason he went from missing an entire track and field season to winning a state championship in the span of one year.
But he also highlights time spent honing his craft for helping him rapidly reach this point.
“I worked out almost every day. There was some times I was unmotivated, of course, but I mentally pushed through that and got to where I am,” McCullough said. “(I worked out) at my house, in the street. Sprints, push-ups, parachute runs, all types of stuff. … All I really needed to work on was my speed into the jump.”
McCullough’s speed aided Centennial in two other state ventures.
He anchored units in the 400 relay and 1,600 relay, capping the Chargers’ third-place finish in the 400 relay and their sixth-place result in the 1,600 relay.
Senior Braylon Peacock and juniors Daniel Lacy and Jordan Griggs teamed with McCullough to post a time of 42.42 seconds in the 400 relay.
The mark was a fair bit quicker than their preliminary output (42.95) and vaulted them from the No. 9 seed entering the day.
“I feel like we did good,” Griggs said. “We could’ve did better, but we didn’t have perfect handoffs. But we still came out and executed.”
“It’s a great experience for us,” Peacock added. “We’ve been with the same relay since middle school, so it’s kind of bittersweet. A lot of emotions, this being our last 4-by-1. But to come out top-three in the state, it’s a great feeling. A lot of people didn’t see us being here.”
McCullough, Peacock and Lacy were joined by senior Alex Geissler for the 1,600 relay, in which Centennial crossed the finish line in 3 minutes, 22.12 seconds.
Again, this was noticeably better than their preliminary pace (3:24.71), but the Chargers actually dropped one spot from their qualifying seed amid an especially quick title race.
Geissler was a News-Gazette All-Area boys’ swimming and diving first-teamer earlier this school year. He wasted no time transitioning from water to land.
“Track season started with me immediately jumping out of the pool, going to practice the day after (swim) sectionals and then having a meet later that week … then just working the rest of track season,” Geissler said. “It was a good way to end senior year.”
Lacy also took part in Saturday’s 400 final, though it was conducted under unusual circumstances.
An absolute tie for ninth place between Round Lake’s Jamariel Brown and Huntley’s Evan Gronewold in the preliminary round meant 10 individuals qualified for the championship race.
Seeded eighth after prelims, Lacy joined Brown and Gronewold in a three-athlete first heat of the 400 championship. Lacy won it with a time of 49.23, then watched the second flight to see where he’d land in the overall standings.
Fifth place, it turns out.
“I was basically racing the clock, because I already knew I was faster than those dudes,” Lacy said. “I knew I’d just have to run my race, and it got me on the podium. But I’m in a different mindset for next year, so I’m going to try to take that gold.”
Centennial tied for fifth on the team leaderboard when all was said and done, scoring 26 points. Co-runners up Edwardsville and Gurnee Warren each boasted 30 points.
Quite a memorable performance for these five Chargers.
“We’re putting our city on the map,” Lacy said. “Now no more schools are going to look down at us. We’re always going to be at the top. We’re just going to keep working for it.”