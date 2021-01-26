CHAMPAIGN — From a win-loss standpoint, George McDonald’s time as an Illinois football player wasn’t tremendously successful.
His freshman season of 1995 served as a high point, with Lou Tepper’s Illini posting a 5-5-1 record. Illinois went on to finish 2-9, 0-11 and 3-8 in McDonald’s next three campaigns, which included a coaching change from Tepper to Ron Turner ahead of the 1997 season.
Those results, however, didn’t leave a long-term bad taste in McDonald’s mouth.
“Everything that I am as a person — some good, some bad — it’s all traced back to here at Illinois,” McDonald said Monday, five days after the Illini announced McDonald’s hire as assistant head coach and receivers coach on Bret Bielema’s first staff. “It just means a little bit more to be back and to be able to invest in these kids, and to give them the opportunity that I’ve been able to have since I’ve left here.
“I thought it’d always be special to try to go win a championship that I couldn’t win when I was playing.”
McDonald knows what it’s like to see football programs rise from a downturn in fortunes. Illinois climbed to 8-4 in 1999 and won the Big Ten in 2001 en route to a Sugar Bowl appearance at 10-2.
McDonald also joined Dave Doeren’s North Carolina State staff in 2015, with the Wolfpack two years removed from a 3-9 run. N.C. State boasted a 9-4 record in both 2017 and 2018 and an 8-4 mark in 2020.
“Everybody keeps talking about this 18-game losing streak (across the 1996-98 Illini seasons). I forgot about that,” McDonald said. “I remember Simeon Rice being one of the most elite players and hardest-working players, in my mind, in Illinois history. I remember Robert Holcombe showing up to meetings with his pads on, ready to go out to practice. I remember the great players we had and investment. ... It helps me identify guys that will really flourish or be successful in this program.”
A graduate of Buena Park (Calif.) High prior to arriving in Champaign-Urbana in the 1990s, McDonald’s resume includes a variety of coaching stops: Ball State, Northern Illinois, Stanford, Western Michigan, Minnesota, the NFL’s Cleveland Browns, Miami, Arkansas, Syracuse and, for the last six years, N.C. State.
McDonald’s history with Bielema is interesting, starting with the two crossing paths in recruiting.
“I met him when I was a young coach, and he gave me some maps of south Florida. I still have those maps today, laminated,” McDonald said. “That was something that normally people don’t usually do.”
McDonald said Bielema attempted to bring him to Wisconsin at some point in Bielema’s seven years running the Badgers, but that never worked out. The two did connect in Bielema’s five seasons at Arkansas, with McDonald becoming the Razorbacks’ receivers coach in late 2012.
McDonald departed a short time later — “(Bielema) says two weeks, I say three weeks,” according to McDonald — to become Syracuse’s offensive coordinator.
“It’s always interesting when you take a job and you walk in (less than a month later) and say you’re leaving,” McDonald said. “I’m just excited to have him pour (knowledge) into me, and hopefully I can pour it out to our players and we can continue to grow this program together.”
Even without knowing he’d eventually join the Illini coaching staff, McDonald said he was pulling for Bielema to land the top spot.
“Once I saw his name on the list (of potential hires), I was like, ‘We’ve got to hire Coach B. If we want to win, he’s the guy,’” McDonald said. “I just have so much confidence in him that he’s going to lead this program and lead it to sustained success.”
McDonald is taking over one of Illinois’ more-depleted position groups. Josh Imatorbhebhe, Trevon Sidney and Casey Washington all have departed in the offseason, though last week’s addition of Notre Dame transfer Jafar Armstrong provides a boost to a receiving corps that also includes returnees Brian Hightower and Donny Navarro.
“The biggest thing I’m looking for is guys who love to work. ... That’s who I’ve been as a coach, (and) that’s who I was as a player,” McDonald said. “My goal is to one day have best receivers unit in the Big Ten.”
McDonald said his other title, assistant head coach, isn’t fully fleshed out at this time. He anticipates Bielema sees for him “some areas to grow in in terms of dealing with the players, maybe dealing with alumni or dealing with Josh (Whitman).”
The Illini athletic director adds another wrinkle to McDonald’s hire. Whitman and McDonald played together at Illinois during the 1997 and 1998 seasons.
“Most times, when you meet the AD as an interviewee, you shake hands. We just gave each other a big bear hug,” McDonald said. “There’s just not many times you have the relationships and the connections with both the head coach and the athletic director. I know everybody is really, really intent on getting Illinois football where we all want it to be, and I’m just happy to be a part of it.”