CHAMPAIGN — George McDonald is glad to answer questions regarding individual performances of different Illinois football wide receivers.
But he’s also measured when asked about assessing the entire group. Or when he may have to compare athletes.
“We don’t try to put one person above the other,” the Illini receivers coach said standing outside Memorial Stadium on Wednesday afternoon. “As a unit, we can be really good — and that’s the biggest thing that (coach Bret Bielema) and we have been preaching as an offense.
“It’s a team game. The stats are the stats, but the more we play better as a cohesive unit, the better we’re going to be.”
The Illini receivers have undergone significant change this offseason, even before and after McDonald’s hiring on Jan. 20.
Josh Imatorbhebhe declared for the NFL draft and will now try to land a spot on the Jaguars’ roster after signing as an undrafted free agent.
Kyron Cumby transferred after spring practices.
Casey Washington briefly broke away from the Illini and transferred to Wake Forest before eventually returning to Illinois.
Isaiah Williams, Marquez Beason and Caleb Griffin all switched positions before getting reps at receiver. Jafar Armstrong (Notre Dame), Keion Battle (Northern Illinois) and Peyton Vining (Denison) all transferred into the program. And true freshmen, like Pat Bryant and Miles Scott, also are trying to carve out a niche during training camp.
Considering all of these adjustments, it’s not surprising McDonald wasn’t willing to detail who the projected starters are at his position group 16 days prior to Illinois’ season opener at home against Nebraska.
“I probably won’t know until Aug. 28. But that’s the beauty of it,” McDonald said. “You want the guys to compete all the way until the kickoff, and then we’ll figure out who gets out there (and) when they get out there.”
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Williams is the option observers seem most interested in at this stage. The converted-quarterback Williams, McDonald said, is “getting more comfortable” with his new job.
“Him and (quarterback Brandon Peters) are creating more of a connection and chemistry,” McDonald said. “It’s been fun to watch that develop over time.
“Every day he gets better. He’s being more physical at the point of attack in the blocking game, and he’s doing a better job protecting the ball in the pass game. So we’re really excited about his development.”
Donny Navarro III is a returnee whom McDonald gushed about Wednesday. The 5-11, 185-pound Navarro hauled in eight passes for 88 yards with the Illini last year after corralling 27 passes for 345 yards and two touchdowns in 2019.
“He’s Mr. Consistency in terms of his routine,” McDonald said, “and that’s the one thing (offensive coordinator Tony Petersen) talks about is build a routine and live a routine. Donny’s success comes from his routine.
“(He’s) that type of player (who) has actually elevated our room because he sits at the table at the same time (and) he stretches at the same time. So younger guys around him, they kind of build off of his routine.”
McDonald also showed appreciation for some of Illinois’ newcomers.
“Jafar’s been really good in the meeting room and on the field. You can feel his physicalness and his vertical speed,” McDonald said of the Notre Dame transfer. “Pat Bryant, for a freshman, the game is not too big for him. When he’s out there, he looks comfortable.”
Washington obviously is a different case in McDonald’s position group because of his temporary absence from Champaign-Urbana.
McDonald said the 6-2, 190-pound Washington, who recorded 10 catches for 106 yards last season, has successfully closed the knowledge gap that was created between himself and his teammates via his transfer.
“When I met him, I was always stricken by his passion to be a good football player,” McDonald said. “That was the first thing I told (Bielema). I was like, ‘I don’t know where this is going, but I like the kid as a person from my conversations.’”
McDonald said Bielema encouraged him to get to know Washington personally when Washington returned to the transfer portal, instead of glancing at past assessments made elsewhere.
“That’s kind of how (Bielema) challenged me,” McDonald said. “Like, ‘Don’t go talk to everybody else. You go call Casey, figure out how you feel about him individually.’ And that’s what I did, and I’ve been happy with the decision to get him back in the fold.”