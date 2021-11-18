CHAMPAIGN — Standing next to his former teammate Josh Whitman at practice this week, Illinois wide receivers and assistant head coach George McDonald couldn’t help but laugh.
The circumstances — a positive COVID-19 test result for Bret Bielema — dictate that McDonald will be performing head-coaching duties against No. 18 Iowa on Saturday while the first-year head coach is in isolation at home.
It’s certainly not how McDonald would’ve selected to make his “debut” as a collegiate head coach, but life has a funny way of dishing out surprises.
“In ’96, who would’ve thought that George McDonald would be back here as a football coach, Josh Whitman would be the AD and we’re talking about how we’re going to go out and try to bring home a victory from Iowa at the 50-yard line as grown men?” McDonald mused.
Speaking virtually with Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart during Wednesday night’s coaches show, both Bielema and McDonald expressed confidence in the team’s setup this weekend.
McDonald, who has been an offensive coordinator at three FBS schools, has experience in executive coaching positions, and Bielema wanted to allow his two coordinators to focus on their units.
“(George) is a very talented coach, (made) a tremendous impact on our wide receiver room,” Bielema said. “This week, to step from being an assistant head coach to be the acting head coach in front of the team, I know there’s nobody better for that job.”
McDonald has been leading team meetings and practice this week, with Bielema being as involved as he can be remotely. But the Illini were prepared for such a situation, so McDonald knew his number would be called once Bielema — who is fully vaccinated and received his booster shot last week — came down with a breakthrough case.
“It’s been a whirlwind, but it’s a tribute to our staff and Coach B.,” McDonald said. “He’s always prepared and he’s had a plan in place. He kind of just took his direction and his lead and kept going on this week in preparing the guys just like he was here.”
McDonald has come a long way since his and Whitman’s time on the roster. He led the Big Ten in return yards in 1996 with 736, but has gone on to have an even more success in the coaching ranks.
Before returning to his alma mater, McDonald was coaching the wide receivers at North Carolina State, where he arrived in 2015 before becoming a co-offensive coordinator in 2019.
McDonald said he doesn’t think he would’ve gone so far after hanging up his cleats if it weren’t for some of the coaching mentors he had at Illinois, including former wide receivers coach Greg McMahon and former head coaches Lou Tepper and Ron Turner.
Even if it’s just for one game against the Hawkeyes (8-2), McDonald isn’t taking the moment lightly.
“For me personally it’s been awesome,” McDonald said. “I take great pride in the university. I take great pride in my degree, and when I came back, I wanted to pour into student athletes like the coaches that poured into me.”