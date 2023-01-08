CHAMPAIGN — Adalia McKenzie’s outgoing nature makes the Illinois guard arguably the biggest personality on the Illini women’s basketball team.
The sophomore out of Brooklyn Park, Minn., certainly knows how to play to the crowd.
Like the air guitar solo McKenzie does to one of her favorite songs — AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” — before running out of the Illinois tunnel at State Farm Center on to the court with her teammates ahead of pregame shootaround shortly before tipoff.
There was also a pre-recorded video segment during a timeout in the Illini’s season opener against Long Island University on Nov. 9 when players were asked who was the best dancer on the team.
McKenzie was a popular answer. The 5-foot-10 guard wasn’t afraid to sing her own praises, either.
“Me. I am,” a confident McKenzie said on the videoboard at State Farm Center of being Illinois’ top dancer.
McKenzie is pretty good at basketball, too.
After a freshman season with the Illini that saw the former four-star recruit from Park Center High School in the Minneapolis suburbs rank second on Illinois in both scoring (9.4 points) and rebounding (4.1 rebounds), McKenzie has been even better under first-year coach Shauna Green as a sophomore.
McKenzie has averaged 16.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Illini (14-2, 4-1 Big Ten) ahead of Sunday’s noon tip against No. 3 Ohio State (16-0, 5-0) at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
“Adalia is full of personality. If she’s in a room, there’s no way you won’t notice her,” Illinois junior guard Makira Cook said. “She’ll make herself seen in a good way. Having Adalia as a teammate, it’s just cool. If you are ever in a bad mood or just a little down, she’s going to bring you up.
“Like I remember one time I asked her, ‘How do you have all of that energy?’ It’s an everyday thing and it’s amazing and I love playing with her. I feel like we have a great connection the court.”
McKenzie got to know Cook in an interesting way back in the summer.
Cook, one of four transfer additions this offseason with the Cincinnati native following Green from Dayton to Champaign, reacted to what McKenzie said to her during a summer scrimmage.
McKenzie, one of five returners from last season’s roster, called Cook a “baby.”
Cook’s reaction wasn’t outright anger or an exchange of words.
The Dayton transfer chose a different way to make a point: By sinking buckets. A lot of them.
Message received.
“She went crazy,” McKenzie said. “Oh my gosh. I will never do that again. I just saw a different side of her. I love that killer mentality that she has.”
The 19-year-old McKenzie touted how Cook and Genesis Bryant, another transfer who joined Illinois after two seasons at North Carolina State, play so well off of each other.
“I just think those relationships are something that I really am grateful for,” McKenzie said. “I learn from them a lot in practice, outside of practice. They are really good people. I’m glad I have them on the team. I don’t mean to get bubbly.
“On the court, when they make a good play or they encourage us, I look up to them. They’re our leaders on the team and so it empowers me and hypes me up. I also think I give to them in the sense of how hard I’m working. It goes both ways.”
Green, too, got to understand what McKenzie is all about very quickly. The two had a conversation only a few days after the first-year Illinois coach arrived on campus in late March.
From that one-on-one chat in the coach’s office, it became apparent to Green that McKenzie had the traits of a player that Green could build her program around.
“She’s just pure energy all the time, nonstop, always smiling, always dancing. She’s just one of those people you always want to be around,” said Green, whose own version of “the griddy” dance in the locker room after last Sunday’s upset of No. 12 Iowa received a 9 out of 10 from McKenzie.
“That rubs off,” the Illini coach continued. “That’s contagious. That’s her off the floor, and it’s the same thing on the floor. The thing I love about her is you can challenge her, you can coach her. She wants all of it. She wants to be the best she can possibly be. You have to love coaching those kind of kids.”
McKenzie’s decision to return for a second season at Illinois despite a 7-20 record last season came down to one thing: A commitment she made to previous Illini coach Nancy Fahey to help turn a downtrodden Illinois program into a winner again.
McKenzie admitted last season — with the Illini losing 15 of their final 17 games — weighed heavily on her. It led to a change in coaches with Fahey retiring a day after the team’s season-ending loss to Nebraska last March at the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis.
That lack of team success motivated McKenzie to avoid a repeat of last season at all costs.
“Last year was the reason why I stayed,” McKenzie said. “I was like, ‘I’m going to stay. I’m not going to leave until the task is done.’ Staying here and being with this team, we’re taking those steps and that’s what makes me motivated. Honestly, I don’t think about last year a lot but it’s something that continues to push me because I would never want to feel like I felt last year.”
This winter has been a totally different feeling for McKenzie and her Illinois teammates.
Never was that more evident than when nearly 5,000 fans showed up to State Farm Center to watch the Illini defeat the Hawkeyes on New Year’s Day for the program’s first win against an Associated Press Top 25 opponent since 2019. McKenzie had 16 points in the 90-86 win against Iowa, the eighth game this season the Illinois guard has had at least 16 points in a game.
Even better for McKenzie was getting the chance to sign autographs for young girls after the win. The Illini players have done that after every home win this season, with Illinois now 9-0 at State Farm Center after Thursday night’s 85-79 victory against Northwestern.
“Just signing an autograph and seeing their smiles and taking a picture with them, it’s so fun,” McKenzie said. “I don’t see myself as a celebrity. I’m just a college basketball player, and so to have young kids look up to me, it just means a lot.
“I didn’t think what’s happening right now would happen so fast, but I think it also shows how much hard work can take you and where it can take you in short period of time. We work so hard as a team, and personally, I’m just so hungry and so I’m going to do what it takes to get better.”
McKenzie is shooting 49 percent from the field through 16 games this season, an improvement from her 40.8 field-goal percentage as a freshman.
But for Green, what’s changed the most about the McKenzie the Illinois coach met for the first time 10 months ago and the one who’s had five 20-point games so far this season can be explained in one word: confidence.
“She’s playing with a high level of confidence right now,” Green said. “You can see it every day get more and more. She’s just playing really well. She’s confident in all aspects of her game, and when you have confidence as she does and all of our players do, that’s what puts you to that next level.”