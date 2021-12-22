CHAMPAIGN — Adalia McKenzie had never set foot on the University of Illinois campus before arriving in town for the first time on June 14.
Six months later, she’s become a key cog for the Illini as they get set to host Missouri at noon on Wednesday at State Farm Center in the latest meeting between the two rivals.
McKenzie’s recruitment to Illinois and coach Nancy Fahey’s program happened amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with in-person recruiting shut down for more than a year because of the coronavirus.
That meant no campus visits — official or otherwise — for McKenzie. No face-to-face meetings with Fahey and her coaching staff. No chance to talk to her teammates in person, either. McKenzie’s Illinois recruitment was done virtually from start to finish, including Zoom meetings alongside her parents from the family’s kitchen and later a verbal commitment to Illini done via FaceTime in May 2020.
The Brooklyn Park, Minn., native, who made on-campus visits to Iowa and Marquette, remembers going to Google Maps to see what the UI campus looked like.
So what was McKenzie’s reaction when she walked inside State Farm Center for the first time in mid-June?
“I started crying,” McKenzie said. “It was a moment that I realized I’m here and I’m at the school I wanted to be at. I cried when I saw Coach Fahey (for the first time in person) because it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is my head coach.’”
Fahey said it didn’t take long for the Illinois staff to realize McKenzie was a player the Illini had to have. McKenzie, who played at Park Center High School in the Minneapolis suburbs and was the 2020-21 Minnesota Miss Basketball, was a four-star recruit, according to both ESPN and ProspectsNation.com. ESPN rated the 5-foot-10 guard as the No. 53 player overall in Class of 2021, while ProspectsNation had McKenzie as the No. 111 player overall.
“She’s a special kid that we just really connected with,” Fahey said. “We put our time in. She’s a kid that wants to make a difference. She’s a kid that came to a program that wants to be a trailblazer. She’s not a follower. She’s a leader.”
“She had a lot of trust in us coming here. It was a special situation.”
The 18-year-old McKenzie has found a comfort zone during her freshman season with the Illini.
After coming off the bench during Illinois’ first five games, McKenzie has turned into the Illini’s most consistent player since making her first career start on Nov. 27 during Illinois’ final game at the Daytona Beach (Fla.) Invitational against Middle Tennessee. McKenzie’s six-game stretch as a starter has seen her average 12.5 points per game while shooting 51.8 percent from the field.
“I know I have a lot more work to do, but getting comfortable happened faster than I thought it would,” McKenzie said. “I really have great coaches, and they help me on the court and off it. So knowing that I have a great support system, and my teammates pushing me, I think that has played a role in how fast I’ve adjusted to the college game.”
What it’s also meant is McKenzie has had plenty of good things to report to her favorite athlete: the late Kobe Bryant.
McKenzie, who wears No. 24 to honor the former Lakers star who died in a helicopter crash in January 2020, likes to journal, and often writes specifically to Bryant.
Bryant is the reason McKenzie started playing basketball as a sixth grader.
“I inform him of my day,” McKenzie said of the subject of her journal entries that always start off with “Dear Kobe.” “I let him know when my next game is. I tell him to tune into my next game. I tell him about practice. Mainly just (write to him) about basketball stuff. Sometimes, it’s about myself and how school is going.”
For McKenzie, Bryant’s “mamba mentality” is important to her. It’s why McKenzie is spending time after practice with assistant coach John Patterson working extensively on her three-point shot and free throws. McKenzie has made only one of the eight three-pointers she’s attempted and is also 20 of 37 at the line through 11 games.
McKenzie’s wants to develop her catch-and-shoot abilities and have more disciplined shooting form. The latter is about breaking McKenzie’s habit to shoot too much with her arms and to instead use her legs more.
Fahey is confident that next step in McKenzie’s game will soon be evident.
The Illini (5-6) will need it in full force against Missouri (10-2) when the two teams tip off during the final nonconference game for Illinois this season.
“She’s a player that makes plays,” Fahey said. “Her natural instinct of when to take the ball to the basket is really phenomenal, and as a freshman, after those first couple games, she’s really taken off.”