CHAMPAIGN — An 18-game Big Ten women's basketball schedule is one where it's somewhat luck of the draw.
Illinois plays five Big Ten teams twice this winter with the other eight conference opponents on the Illini's schedule one time. Before Sunday afternoon's Big Ten home game against Minnesota tipped off, Illinois had already concluded home-and-home matchups with Northwestern (two wins) and No. 4 Indiana (two losses).
The Illini also have two games with Nebraska in the span of 14 days this month, while Illinois will wrap up the regular season on Feb. 26 with Rutgers after posting an 80-62 home win against the Scarlet Knights in early December.
The Gophers are the fifth of the Illini's two-game opponents this season. That Illinois has twice faced Minnesota at a key juncture in its season is a coincidence. But that didn't make the Illini's 69-62 win against Minnesota in front of 4,533 fans at State Farm Center any less significant.
The Gophers joined the Wildcats in becoming the second Big Ten team Illinois has swept this season. The Illini (18-6, 8-5 Big Ten) also won 70-57 on Jan. 15 in Minneapolis with that win coming immediately after the first of two bye weeks in Big Ten play for Illinois this winter.
"You want to win at home and protect your home court whenever you can so I really think, especially heading into road games, this gives you a boost of confidence," junior forward Kendall Bostic said ahead of the Illini playing road games against Nebraska (13-9, 5-6) on Thursday night and No. 8 Maryland (19-5, 10-3) next Sunday afternoon. "We won't have as much stress trying to play on the road. You can play a little more relaxed."
For Adalia McKenzie, Sunday's win was significant for another reason.
The Brooklyn Park, Minn., native, a suburb of Minneapolis, was giddy about the Illini posting two wins this season against her hometown school, particularly after Illinois lost the only matchup with Minnesota when McKenzie was a freshman last year, a 33-point road loss to the Gophers.
"I just always want to beat Minnesota," the sophomore guard said after scoring 20 points and pulling down nine rebounds in Sunday's seven-point win. "I just see that 'M' and I'm like, 'I've got to get 'em. We've got to get it.'
"Every game is important for us. We had to come out and play hard on both ends and that's what we did. We have that bounce-back mentality every game you know. We didn't like the Michigan outcome (a 74-57 loss in Ann Arbor on Thursday night), but we knew we had an opportunity to go out and bounce back and that's what we did."
Not only did the Illini need to respond after a 17-point loss to the 18th-ranked Wolverines at the Crisler Center but also after a first half that saw the Gophers (9-14, 2-10) light it up from beyond the three-point arc.
Minnesota scored more than half of its first-half points on three-pointers (6 of 12), as the two teams entered the halftime break tied at 35.
"The first half, four of those six were transition, lack of communication, just stuff that we know we need to improve on," coach Shauna Green said of Illinois' three-point defense. "We practice it every single day so we talked about it at half. I don't know why we just can't do that from the start but we'll keep working on it."
The Illini held the Gophers in check in the second half with Minnesota going 0 of 8 from beyond the arc. Illinois used an 18-10 advantage in the third quarter to pull ahead 53-45 entering the final period.
While the Gophers never led on Sunday, Minnesota still created a nervy final two minutes for the Illini with Isabelle Gradwell's baseline jumper from 10 feet producing a 60-all tie with 1 minute, 51 seconds left in regulation.
Illinois turned to Makira Cook to close out the win. Cook, who finished with a game-high 21 points on 6-of-18 shooting, scored eight of the Illini's final nine points.
Cook's 17-foot jump shot from the elbow with 51 seconds to go put Illinois ahead 64-60 after the 5-foot-6 junior guard knocked down a pair of free throws on the Illini's previous possession to break the tie.
"We wanted to run some time off first and then get the ball back into her hands," Green said of what led up to Cook's jumper. "So the set we ran she got it back. It's funny I'm yelling at her, 'Don't settle. Don't settle. Be aggressive.' I wanted her to take it to the basket. Right when I'm yelling that, she stops and pops. Usually when I say something like that, they normally go in. I need to say that every time when she shoots it.
"I was directly behind her so I saw the dribble and the pop and I knew it was going in as soon as it left (her hands). ... She can miss every shot, and I trust to put the ball in her hands at the end of the game, because she's just a big-time player that doesn't shy away from ... making a big-time shot."
Bostic Cook and McKenzie combined to score 51 of the Illini's 69 points with Bostic delivering her ninth double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds. That allowed Illinois to overcome another big game from Rose Micheaux, as the Gophers' sophomore post player put up 24 points and 11 rebounds.
More importantly, the Illini avoided their first losing streak of the season with Illinois now 6-0 after a loss in Green's first year.
"That's part of establishing culture. We don't want to lose a game, but I sure as heck don't want to lose two in a row. It's just trying to instill that in them and get them to believe that, 'OK, win or lose, if you have some failure and some adversity, what is in our control?' We can control our response and us getting better and attention to detail with certain things from that game before, and that's where this team has been elite in that.
"It's hard to get on a winning streak in this league. It's just hard. If you can keep a losing streak to just one, then I feel like that's a win for us. To get this win, I never say 'must win,' but to get this win you guys know. They know. I don't have to tell them. This was a really critical game for us."