MADISON, Wis. — Free-throw shooting was an emphasis in practice after the Illinois women’s basketball team returned from its Christmas break and began preparing for Wisconsin for the first time on Monday.
Turns out first-year coach Shauna Green was prescient in addressing an area that would help the Illini get over the .500 mark in Big Ten play on Thursday night against the Badgers.
Illinois made 22 of its 23 free-throw attempts in a 79-63 road victory against Wisconsin in front of announced crowd of 3,274 fans at the Kohl Center. Adalia McKenzie led that effort with a 14-for-15 showing at the free-throw line in scoring a career-high 26 points. The sophomore guard also pulled down eight rebounds.
“This whole week, we had to make at least 20 free throws at practice,” McKenzie said. “I know I have struggled with my free throws a little bit this season, so I was just intentional with getting them up in practice.”
McKenzie entered Thursday night’s Big Ten matchup as a 65.5 percent free-throw shooter. Illinois (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) ranked sixth in the Big Ten in free-throw team percentage at 75.5 percent before defeating Wisconsin (4-10, 0-3).
Green said the Illini had been shooting 85 percent in practice during their three-day prep before playing the Badgers.
The Illinois starting backcourt of McKenzie, Makira Cook and Genesis Bryant accounted for all 22 of the team’s makes from the free-throw line.
Cook — in her return from a two-game, illness-related absence last week — produced 23 points. The junior guard drained three of the Illini’s seven three-pointers for the game. Bryant also had two made three-pointers en route to 14 points.
Illinois led 38-32 at halftime and pulled out to as much as a 17-point advantage in the second half.
Wisconsin, however, whittled that Illini lead down to 64-55 with 5:48 left in regulation. But Cook responded by hitting some hit jump shots, including a three-pointer after Bryant missed a shot and Kendall Bostic collected the offensive rebound.
Cook’s second-chance three restored the Illinois lead to 14. Cook and McKenzie combined to go 8 of 9 at the line in the final four minutes to clinch the win.
Now, Illinois has a quick turnaround before playing No. 12 Iowa at 2 p.m. on Sunday in a New Year’s Day showdown at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
The Hawkeyes (11-3, 3-0) also won on Thursday night, defeating Purdue 83-68 in Iowa City after Caitlin Clark delivered a game-high 24 points, six rebounds and five assists.
“That felt like a six-point win (not a 16-point win),” Green said. “Give Wisconsin credit. They were really sharp in their screens, their actions. We didn’t play our best. We looked a little slow. To be able to go on the road in the Big Ten, we’ll take any win we can get.
“We’re going to have to battle and fight for every single point that we get. Every game is so, so huge in this conference. We have to play better on Sunday (against Iowa). I can tell you that much.”