CHAMPAIGN — When Addy McLeod spoke to The News-Gazette before the start of the IHSA postseason in February, the Champaign Central girls’ basketball standout mentioned she was gaining recruiting interest from Division III and junior-college programs.
That was before she played this spring and summer with the Mac Irvin Fire AAU program.
Plans are subject to change, of course.
In that vein, McLeod began to set her college sights even higher.
“I was there for one reason: to be able to get an offer to go D-I,” McLeod said. “The coaches, if you have that in your mindset, they’re going to make sure that happens.”
That culminated in McLeod giving a verbal commitment to the Winthrop women’s basketball team on Wednesday. McLeod selected the Eagles after also receiving another D-I offer from Chicago State.
“I’m really excited,” McLeod said. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do since I was really little. ... To say that I’ve achieved something I’ve been wanting to do for years is really important for me.”
McLeod is a 5-foot-9 guard who has helped the Central girls’ basketball team to 29 victories in her first three seasons. She garnered News-Gazette All-Area special-mention status last winter for coach Pancho Moore’s Maroons.
“He was definitely excited for me, for sure,” McLeod said of Moore. “He told me how proud of me he was.”
McLeod joins the likes of Allie Lindemann (Siena), Hope Elam (Indiana), Cheyenne Hedrington (Grand Canyon), Laura Litchfield (Illinois-Chicago) and Fess Hawkins (Southern Mississippi) as Central girls’ basketball players who have made — or, in McLeod’s case, will make — the jump to the D-I ranks in the last two decades.
“I’m definitely proud,” McLeod said. “It’s a pretty cool thing, and I’m really excited I’m able to do that and represent.”
McLeod said she first heard from Winthrop’s staff following a large AAU tournament in Kentucky last month. The Eagles went 6-24 last season in coach Semeka Randall Lay’s first full season and are members of the Big South Conference.
“The head coach, Semeka, is actually really good friends with my travel coach (Mac Irvin III),” McLeod said. “It was easy to build a relationship with her to start off, because I already (felt like I) knew her.”
McLeod has yet to take an official visit to the Eagles’ South Carolina campus, but she was drawn to their women’s basketball program by matters happening off the court.
“They’re very big in helping in the community and everything, and that’s a pretty important thing for me,” McLeod said. “I’m definitely looking forward to seeing the facilities, as well as meeting the rest of the coaching staff.”
McLeod said she hadn’t set up an official timetable for when she desired to commit to a college program.
“It was just, Winthrop felt right,” she said, “and I felt there was no need to wait it out any longer.”
With Central, McLeod has displayed an ability to knock down plenty of three-point shots and also drive at larger opponents in the paint for layups and possible free-throw opportunities.
It’s a skill set that reminds of Danville product Erin Houpt, who is readying for her sophomore season with the Mercer women’s basketball team after the 5-6 guard averaged 9.1 points in her first season with the Bears last winter.
And it’s a skill set McLeod believes helped draw the Eagles to her doorstep.
“Definitely my shooting, as well as my athletic ability. I’m able to rebound the ball pretty well, even over big post players,” McLeod said. “I’m always going to continue to get better. There’s always room to improve shooting as well. But definitely defense is something I’m always going to work on, 100 percent.”
Honing her defensive abilities became especially important for McLeod within the Mac Irvin Fire program.
“We are a huge, huge defense-based team. We basically play full-court, man-to-man press,” McLeod said. “When we would practice, I ran more than I had ran in my entire life. Being in shape and well-conditioned was a huge thing for us, so definitely my defensive game has stepped up a lot.”
That could be beneficial to a 2022-23 Central team that graduated just three seniors from last season’s roster and should be led by seniors like McLeod and Nevaeh Essien.
“It’s definitely a huge relief, knowing I can go into my senior season and just play instead of having to worry about different looks and scholarships and who I’m going to commit to,” McLeod said. “Now, I can just play and focus on my senior season and have fun.”