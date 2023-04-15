WESTVILLE — Ethan McMasters and his Westville baseball teammates suffered just one loss in Vermilion Valley Conference play last season.
It was delivered by rival Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
By a 13-1 margin.
With coach Joe Brazas’ Tigers off to a 4-0 start in VVC action this spring entering Friday afternoon’s game versus coach Mark Dodd’s Blue Devils, the perfect opportunity arrived for McMasters and his pals to gain a semblance of revenge.
“Any game, in baseball especially, can go either way,” McMasters said. “You’ve just got to come out here, be prepared to make plays and throw strikes.”
McMasters did plenty of both as he helped Westville pick up a 7-2 victory against BHRA on the Tigers’ turf field.
“Nine pitches first inning, nine strikes,” Brazas said of McMasters. “He was ready, and I think he’s going to only get better and better as the season goes along.”
McMasters not missing the strike zone even once pitching in the top of the first inning was a sign of good things to come for Westville (14-2, 5-0 VVC).
The right-hander, who threw a no-hitter on April 3 against Hoopeston Area and will play baseball at John Wood Community College next school year, threw 50 strikes in 75 pitches across 5 1/3 innings versus BHRA (5-7, 2-2).
He permitted two earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out seven.
“McMasters was really spot on early,” Dodd said.
“He plays football, plays basketball, but baseball is his love,” Brazas added. “Everyone knows that.”
McMasters sufficiently helped his own cause with a bat in his hands. He singled in all four of his plate appearances, with hits in the second and third innings each driving in two runs.
The third-inning single actually reached the wall in right field, but McMasters couldn’t quite leg out an extra-base hit.
“Turf monster got me,” McMasters said with a grin. “Seen a few curveballs, but I just waited and made them have to throw me a fastball and then jumped on the fastball when I got one.”
McMasters scored on a first-inning fielder’s choice groundout to give the Tigers an early edge against Blue Devils senior starter Tuff Elson. Westville used good discipline at the plate to extend its lead to 4-0 in the second inning, drawing four walks and a hit-by-pitch from Elson.
The Tigers accumulated nine walks and two hit batters against BHRA’s pitching trio of Elson, freshman Cruz Dubois and junior Dane Dillon. Seniors Landen Haurez and Kamden Maddox and junior Cade Schaumburg each walked twice, and junior Drew Wichtowski was hit by a pitch twice.
Paired with largely clean pitching from McMasters and Schaumburg (1 2/3 innings, no hits, one strikeout), it meant Westville’s win streak extended to eight games.
“We’ve got a lot of good athletes that play summer ball,” Brazas said. “I want to win every game, but early on in the season, you want to try this pitcher, this pitcher, this pitcher, and I figured that maybe this one would have an off day.”
The Tigers haven’t had many off days thus far. Their losses are to 11-1-1 Unity and 12-1 Maroa-Forsyth by a combined eight runs.
“We only graduated three last year, so we expected to have a pretty good season,” McMasters said. “Most of our entire pitching staff coming back, catcher and most of our infield. But the freshmen definitely have stepped up.”
BHRA is relying a little more on younger faces this spring, with Dodd carrying only four seniors on his roster alongside 11 freshmen and sophomores.
“I was proud of the way we battled and kept trying to put pressure on (the Tigers),” Dodd said.
Blue Devils pitchers stranded nine Westville baserunners, and sophomore catcher Chaz Dubois threw out two Tigers trying to steal second base.
“Cruz Dubois goes in as a freshman and gets his three innings, and Dane, the tiniest guy on this field, goes in and battles through an inning,” Dodd said. “I’m really proud of those guys.”
Cruz Dubois notched two singles as a hitter, with one driving in a run. Senior Owen Miller and junior Karson Stevenson each tripled as well, with Miller scoring on a passed ball.
“(Cruz Dubois) has the right mindset and doesn’t let anything bother him,” Dodd said. “That’s the kind of players we like to have here is go be tough and play, and he’s done great for us as a freshman.”