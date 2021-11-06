MAHOMET — Bus rides are a typical part of the high school athletic experience, most often associated with travel to and from a team’s competition.
Coach Dean Ekberg’s 12-athlete Mahomet-Seymour girls’ swimming and diving program extends that element to its practices, as well.
“We have to drive this really small bus, and it’s kind of funny,” junior Eden Oelze said. “It’s kind of close with our coach and our assistant coach.”
The Bulldogs don’t possess a home pool. So they trek west to LeRoy’s Replex indoor facility for their workouts.
The pool is 25 yards in length and four lanes in width. Roughly half the size of pools at Centennial and Urbana.
“It’s definitely a lot harder than the other teams have it, just because we travel 45 minutes there every night and have our practice and have to travel back,” senior Olivia McMurry said. “We’re normally gone at 6:45 and don’t get back home until 9:30. It’s really hard to stay up on our schoolwork and swim.”
A casual observer wouldn’t guess that based on the M-S swimmers’ performances.
McMurry and Oelze in particular have put up strong efforts this fall for the Bulldogs, who will take part in Saturday’s Urbana Sectional at the Tigers’ Indoor Aquatic Center.
The same building where M-S conducted its latest senior night for McMurry, Anna Lagacy and Kate Raver.
“We’re all very proud. I think we’ve all come together a lot more as this season has gone on,” McMurry said. “All the girls are very encouraging, which helps at meets. When we enjoy ourselves we put up better times.”
McMurry will swim in the 50-yard freestyle, 100 backstroke, 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay at the sectional, which begins with diving at 9 a.m. and continues with swimming at 1:30 p.m. Oelze will participate in the sectional’s 200 individual medley, 100 butterfly, 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.
“We have a pretty small team,” Oelze said. “Maybe we don’t look like much, but we put our best foot forward and have done a good job this season pushing teams we’ve gone against.”
Oelze and McMurry both are involved with the Champaign Heat club swim team, as well. They admit this YMCA group offers better training options than what they can acquire during the IHSA season, but they also appreciate being part of the M-S program between early-August and early-November.
“There hasn’t really been a Mahomet girls’ swim team for very long. Just being able to be part of that team and build that program means a lot,” McMurry said. “I always love helping other girls who aren’t as experienced.”
“It’s been good just to (work) with all the people who encourage me and who motivate me to be better,” Oelze added. “We’re really pushed to do the best we can do.”
The Bulldogs do own one meet victory this season, a 114-102-68 decision over Apollo Conference rivals Charleston and Lincoln on Oct. 23.
M-S won eight events, paced by Oelze setting a new school record in the 500 freestyle (5 minutes, 59.80 seconds). Oelze also placed first in the 100 butterfly and swam on triumphant 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay units. McMurry competed in those foursomes as well, and she notched first-place times in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke.
Other event winners for the team that day were Lagacy (200 medley relay), Raver (50 freestyle, 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay) and junior Taylor Easter (100 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay).
Both McMurry and Oelze also highlighted the Sept. 28 Urbana Invitational, in which the Bulldogs placed third of four teams, as a favorite meet this year. Another strong point for M-S was its runner-up display in an Oct. 4 quadrangular with Charleston, Urbana and Danville.
“I’ve definitely seen a lot of improvement from the whole team,” McMurry said. “Some of our less-experienced swimmers have improved a lot. Some couldn’t swim the length of the pool, and now they’re racing in multiple events.”
Oelze said the Bulldogs receive a boost from their ability to rank ahead of opponents who boast more steady facilities.
“That’s probably a big motivator for us, actually, just knowing these teams have a really good rapport and they already have a pool,” Oelze said. “That just inspires us to not let the disadvantages bring us down.”
M-S’s swimmers will toe the starting blocks Saturday at Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center alongside all of the area’s other pool competitors. This enhances the difficulty of qualifying for next week’s state meet, especially when only the top performer in each event (plus any who match or exceed state-qualifying standards) will move forward.
That’s not dissuading the Bulldogs from, as Oelze described it, continuing to put their best foot forward.
“Us having to work our way up from the bottom, it’s cool to see how much we’ve proved to everyone in the area,” McMurry said. “(We want to) show them what we can do and that we can stay up there and compete with some of these other girls.”