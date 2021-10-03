Media day impressions
Brad Underwood played coy when preemptively discussing his starting lineup. Basically that he couldn’t guarantee who might be in it now that Ayo Dosunmu was in training camp with the Chicago Bulls. I’d imagine Trent Frazier, Kofi Cockburn and Andre Curbelo would be surprised by that.
A buzz lingered on Lou Henson Court as the Illinois players and coaches discussed the coming season on Friday afternoon. Expectations are admittedly high for the Illini, who will almost assuredly be ranked in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll when it comes out in mid-October. The players and coaches know it and don’t seem to be weighed down by the possibility, either.
The insight from players during interviews shouldn’t have been a surprise. Illinois has an “old” team by college basketball standards with a quartet of 23-year-olds (Frazier and Jacob Grandison are among them) and even one 24-year-old (Utah transfer Alfonso Plummer). The maturity shone through as they answered questions for more than an hour. They’re used to the spotlight after last season’s success.
Let’s just say Austin Hutcherson knows how much he’s been discussed this offseason with fans curious as to what he’ll actually bring to the court. The former Division III player hasn’t played in an actual game since the 2018-19 season after a transfer sit-out season was followed by a full year away from the game with a back injury. And the 6-foot-6, 190-pound wing is not fazed in the least.
N-G photo editor Robin Scholz was at media day getting standalone feature photos of every Illini. There were a few that certainly had fun with it. Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk took several attempts to get his behind-the-back pass photo just right. And Coleman Hawkins, who had major “happy to be here” vibes Friday afternoon, asked for and got a few bonus photos.
