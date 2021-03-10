Here’s who will hoist the Big Ten trophy Sunday, according to these reporters who cover Illinois:
Gavin Good | Peoria Journal Star/Gannett
His choice: Illinois.
He says: “Many would have forgiven Illinois for limping into the Big Ten tournament after Ayo Dosunmu’s injury. But the supporting cast flexed its muscle in wins at Wisconsin and at Michigan, and now the Illini look like the team in the best position to run the table in Indianapolis. Together, Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn are the most dangerous duo in the country. Beyond that, the Illini have consistent playmakers in Andre Curbelo and Trent Frazier, while do-everything types like Da’Monte Williams and Jacob Grandison attack the glass and play unselfish basketball. Brad Underwood has built a potent team that has the talent, experience and grit for a winning run in Indy.”
Shannon Ryan | Chicago Tribune
➜ Her choice: Illinois.
➜ She says: “Illinois says its focus is on the NCAA tournament, and the Illini can certainly keep making a case for a No. 1 seed with strong play in the Big Ten tournament. Ayo Dosunmu’s supporting cast more than proved their worth during his absence with injury, which should reap benefits as well. But you’d be fooling yourself if you think Illinois isn’t especially revved up by not winning the Big Ten regular season championship. The Illini have alluded to a chip on their shoulder. That probably got deeper after Illinois beat the Wolverines, played more games and still saw Michigan take the crown. Where can they prove they’re a better team and get rewarded for it? Lucas Oil Stadium.”
Matthews Stevens | Publisher/Editor Illini Now Sports Illustrated/Maven
➜ His choice: Purdue.
➜ He says: “There’s a strange feeling inside me that believes this will be a very weird Big Ten tournament because I don’t believe the top teams want to be there because they’re so focused on the much more important tournament the following week. For that reason, I could see a middle-of-the-pack team like Maryland or Rutgers making a deep run in this event. If the talented teams don’t stumble and play like they want to be there, it’s hard to envision it not being a Michigan-Illinois final. However, I do like Purdue’s chances to make a deep run in front of home state fans because they play a style that really is conducive to postseason basketball such as solid halfcourt defense, lots of depth with their size and a really good coaching staff that knows how to get players prepared for games in a quick turnaround. So, while I think Michigan and Illinois will be the favorites, don’t overlook Matt Painter’s squad making a deep run.”
Joey Wagner | Illini Inquirer
➜ His choice: Michigan.
➜ He says: “I’m not going to win any friends over with this pick, I realize that. I like the path to the championship game, though one of Ohio State or Purdue — plus the possibility of a third Michigan State game in a week — is not easy. I know a short-handed Illinois team just walloped the Wolverines, but I’d still pick Michigan here in a rematch. I’ve seen a lot of “Michigan had an off night” and, while that’s true, Illinois had a lot to do with that off night. That can’t be overlooked. Illinois’ path likely will include a semifinal game against Iowa and then a championship game against Michigan. That’s a pretty tall order.”
Jeremy Werner | Illini Inquirer publisher
➜ His choice: Iowa.
➜ He says: “I might trigger some with this pick. I’m going with Iowa, which means the Hawkeyes, the No. 3 seed, would exact some revenge on No. 2 seed Illinois, which has won the last two matchups. The Hawkeyes are playing great ball right now, winning seven of their last eight, putting an end to the “February Fade” talk around Fran McCaffery’s program. The Hawkeyes, the most dangerous offense in the Big Ten behind Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp, quietly are playing much better defense of late, holding five of their last six opponents under 1.00 point per possession. Plus, with a Big Ten title and No. 1 NCAA seed unlikely for the Hawkeyes, I think a Big Ten Tournament title might mean more to Iowa than some of the other top seeds. I like Illinois more in the NCAA tournament, but the Hawkeyes are hot and motivated right now.”