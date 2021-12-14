Illinois football is expected to sign 19 high school athletes this week, with the early signing period starting Wednesday. And N-G contributor Gavin Good has the lowdown on the Illini’s Class of 2022:
Jordan Anderson
Running back
Joliet Catholic
➜ What he did: One of the most dominant players in Illinois high this year, Anderson arrives at Illinois as a state champion. The Hilltoppers (14-0) knocked off Sacred Heart-Griffin to win the IHSA Class 4A championship, and whew, Anderson was impressive. He broke the 4A state final record with 306 rushing yards and four scores, while also catching a 69-yard receiving touchdown. In Joliet Catholic’s shootout win over Brother Rice in October, Anderson galloped for 319 yards and six touchdowns. All told, he rushed for 1,544 yards and 30 touchdowns.
➜ What to expect: Anderson has “Bret Bielema running back” written all over him. The physical, 6-foot-3, 230-pound back is difficult to bring down once he gains steam, shedding defenders left and right all year for the Hilltoppers. He can continue to build his speed and agility, but his vision is another plus.
➜ What they’re saying: “I don’t see too many weaknesses in his game. He’s a big, physical runner, which I know is kind of something that’s maybe disappeared a little bit at that level. He’s not slow by any means. The one area where he can continue to add as a threat would just be his catching ability. He’s got good hands, but the more he works on it, the more versatility he brings.” — Joliet Catholic coach Jake Jaworski
Owen Anderson
Tight end
The Hun School of Princeton (N.J.)
➜ What he did: Anderson was a reliable target for a talented Hun team that went undefeated in the fall. After reclassifying to the Class of 2022 with a post-graduate year, Anderson totaled 12 receptions for 336 yards and five touchdowns.
➜ What to expect: Anderson will probably need to focus on bulking up when he arrives in June, but the 245-pound Skillman, N.J. native projects to shape into a passing option that can move the chains. He excels at running routes up the middle of the field, and at 6-foot-4, he can be a mismatch for linebackers and even some defensive backs.
➜ What they’re saying: “Coach Bielema did a great job of recruiting me. For a while, I was really going to choose Michigan State. But Illinois stayed on me and they really wanted me. I remember there was one instance where I wasn’t even home, but Coach Bielema called my parents and was like, ‘What can I do to get Owen?’ When they told me that, I was like, ‘Wow, these are the guys I really want to be a part of. These coaches really care, they’re great coaches, great people and I’m so excited to be part of this program.” — Anderson
Jared Badie
Linebacker
Oswego East
➜ What he did: Badie is a high-ceiling in-state kid who made some big plays for a good Wolves defense. The Wolves deployed him as an outside linebacker, a position Illini defensive coordinator Ryan Walters loves to manufacture pass rushes with.
➜ What to expect: The 6-foot-5 Badie chose the Illini over the likes of Michigan State, Minnesota and Indiana, and was a crucial victory for this new coaching staff to land in its first class. Badie, who is listed at 212 pounds needs to add strength, but he has the versatility and athleticism to cause problems for Big Ten offenses down the road.
Hank Beatty
Wide Receiver
Rochester
➜ What he did: Although he was recruited to Illinois as a receiver, Beatty put up excellent numbers as he nearly led the Rockets (11-2) to the Class 4A state title game this fall. He completed 152 of 236 passes for 1,899 yards, 23 touchdowns and four interceptions. A dynamic athlete, he led the team in carries (146), rushing for 1,371 yards and 24 scores. Oh, and he caught 22 passes for 341 yards and two touchdowns.
What to expect: The 5-foot-11, 165-pound Beatty will probably be a slot receiver at Illinois, which needs difference-makers in the passing game beyond Isaiah Williams. Even if it’s in a reserve role early on, Beatty has the ability to make defenders miss and he’s a skilled route-runner.
➜ What they’re saying: “He brings a lot of flexibility. From an offensive standpoint, he can do anything. I think he’s a slot receiver, but I think he could be an outside receiver, I think he could play Wildcat quarterback and still throw the ball and even run a little. He just gives you so many options offensively. God, he did everything for us. And he’s a smart, good kid.” — Rochester coach Derek Leonard.
Henry Boyer
Tight end
Brother Rice
➜ What he did: Boyer had five catches for 68 yards and two touchdowns in one of the more exciting games of the year in the Chicagoland area, a 56-49 loss to 4A state champs Joliet Catholic (and his future Illini teammates Malachi Hood and Jordan Anderson). Boyer was one of Brother Rice’s steady targets, and was a huge factor as a blocker.
➜ What to expect: Boyer, a 6-foot-6 and 250-pound presence, is already a seasoned blocker. He doesn’t have quite the same agility and playmaking on tape, but can really move defenders. Boyer should start for the Illini one day, though he’ll probably have to bide his time behind Tip Reiman and Luke Ford for a while.
➜ What they’re saying: “I’m really excited to be a part of Coach B’s first recruiting class, and to come in and be a part of the build and the growth of what we want the program to be. For me, after COVID and quarantine — I know that stuff isn’t completely over yet — but to be able to be a little more independent because everyone’s been a little on lockdown these past couple of years, for me to just get out and experience a little bit of life on my own, I’m excited for that and can’t wait.” — Boyer
Matt Fries
Offensive tackle
Cranford (N.J.)
➜ What he did: Fries was a standout tackle on a superb Cranford team that went 13-1 and nearly won a state title in New Jersey. He was healthy all year, which was a big factor in the Cougars establishing a dominant run game.
➜ What to expect: At around 275 pounds, the 6-foot-5 Fries will need some time to develop into a Big Ten contributor. But he had plenty of interest, choosing the Illini over Arizona, Indiana and Arizona State.
➜ What they’re saying: “I like to move guys off the ball. That’s the only way I could describe it. I’d say I’m calculated and athletic with my movements, but other than that, I’d say physical. At the next level, I’ll obviously need to get bigger, but I think I can still continue to bring my physical aspect to Illinois.” — Fries
T.J. Griffin
Safety
Stagg
➜ What he did: The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Griffin was a clear leader for a Stagg program that struggled, going winless in the fall. The Illini are his only offer, but defensive coordinator Ryan Walters was impressed with his tape, where he shows a physical style of play. He was also one of the main receivers at Stagg. He visited Illinois over the weekend ahead of the early signing period.
➜ What to expect: With the surprise departure of Kerby Joseph to the NFL draft, Illinois’ timely landing of Griffin is a good sign of this staff’s ability to recruit for needs and connect with in-state prospects. He has the physical traits to succeed as a Power Five defensive back, although he’ll need to add speed and continue to improve his technique.
➜ What they’re saying: “Having a guy like T.J. and the personality and leadership skills he has, he has completely changed the trajectory of our program. Not single-handedly, but he had a ginormous role in doing that and creating buy-in from kids in seeing that it’s bigger than just T.J. What he’s done is show kids in the area that you can go to Stagg High School and you can get out of here and go play Division I football if you want to do that. For him, he’s left a legacy that is bigger than anyone, I think, has ever left there.” — Stagg coach Colton Nero.
Ashton Hollins
Wide Receiver
George County (Miss.)
➜ What he did: Hollins moved to quarterback as a senior because of need, and he was an irreplaceable spark for George County, which struggled when he tore his ACL late in the year. Hollins went 75 of 119 for 1,145 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions, while rushing 72 times for 383 yards and seven scores. He also showed his receiving ability, catching a 35-yard touchdown pass from his younger brother.
➜ What to expect: Hollins is a speedster, and that drove opposing defenses crazy. He’ll need some work and patience from the coaching staff since he is coming off a serious injury and, like Beatty, spent a ton of time under center instead of out wide or in the slot. But the 6-foot-4, 170-pound Hollins is expected to play receiver at Illinois.
➜ What they’re saying: “The missing piece that we’ve not had the last couple seasons. He filled that need at the quarterback position, not only with his ability to play — and his athletic ability is tremendous — but with his leadership.” — George County coach James Ray
Malachi Hood
Linebacker
Joliet Catholic
➜ What he did: Able to play as a defensive back or linebacker, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Hood is a versatile, skilled defender who was a major contributor on a state championship team.
➜ What to expect: Hood is a steady tackler and projects to play well in coverage, even if he needs to add strength. Enrolling early should work in his favor, since it’ll give him extra time with strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright. Hood could be a multi-year starter for Illinois down the road.
➜ What they’re saying: “Leader by example with his work ethic. A two-year starter for us who probably could’ve started as a sophomore ability-wise, but we just had some older guys kind of entrenched in his position.” — Joliet Catholic coach Jake Jaworski
James Kreutz
Loyola Academy
Linebacker
➜ What he did: The 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker put together an impressive senior season playing for former Illini John Holecek at Loyola Academy. Kreutz helped the Ramblers go 12-1 and reach the Class 8A semifinals and finished the season with 137 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, six sacks, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one interception as he stuffed the proverbial stat sheet. A little run at fullback also netted Kreutz 157 yards and seven touchdowns on 39 carries.
➜ What to expect: Kreutz comes from a football family as the son of six-time Pro Bowl center Olin Kreutz and younger brother of Illinois offensive lineman Josh Kreutz. The tutelage under Holecek could be a difference maker, too. In time. Kreutz has some work to do in the weight room, but he’ll provide good depth at linebacker moving forward.
Aidan Laughery
Gibson-City-Melvin-Sibley
Running back
➜ What he did: His senior year didn’t go quite as planned for Aidan Laughery, missing most of the season because of a deep bone bruise on his leg he sustained in the Falcons’ season opener. Laughery rushed for 97 yards on 12 carries in the season opener before he got hurt, but he was a four-year starter for GCMS.
➜ What to expect: Laughery is one of central Illinois’ best football talents, and was a huge recruiting win over Bret Bielema, as the Illini battled with Iowa for his commitment. Laughery will face a massive step up in competition in college, but has serious speed and should be a capable backfield option down the road.
➜ What they’re saying: “I’ve probably been a 100 percent now, just a couple weeks after the season ended, finally. Coming back, still playing with it, bothered me quite a bit. I’ve been training, obviously, getting that leg stronger. Everything is back to normal now. I’ve been doing speed training and weight training. I’m super excited and feeling like I’m in the best shape.” — Laughery.
Donovan Leary
Timber Creek (N.J.)
Quarterback
➜ What he did: Leary was the bright spot in a tough year for Timber Creek (3-7), completing 170 of 314 passes for 2,094 yards, 16 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Leary made a variety of passes, although he was mistake-prone, as the Chargers relied on him almost completely, often playing from behind.
➜ What to expect: Leary is certainly going to need some time to develop, but you may have heard of his brother, Devin Leary, who is starring at North Carolina State. Donovan has the resource of a possible NFL draft pick as an advisor, and should have plenty of time to develop at his own pace with the addition of Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito.
➜ What they’re saying: “It’s truly a blessing. Thinking back on my entire high school career and remembering when I was a kid, dreaming of this moment. I was talking with one of my close friends that’s signing with me (Wednesday). We’ve been talking about this since we were literally in second grade, third grade, about how we’re going to college one day and we’d be signing together.” — Leary
Clayton Leonard
Offensive guard
Iroquois West
➜ What he did: Leonard was the anchor of a reliable offensive line for the Raiders this year, powering the rushing attack. He had an injury-free year and helped Iroquois West (8-3) put together a strong season that included a trip to the second round of the Class 1A playoffs.
➜ What to expect: The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Leonard is most likely a guard at the Power Five level, even if it may take him a while to put on the muscle needed to compete in the trenches in the Big Ten. Leonard has good measurables and can provide depth at a position where the Illini must quickly figure out the future after losing four of five 2021 starters.
➜ What they’re saying: “I think how athletic I am, I think I can move really well and am one of the quicker people around. I love being in the weight room and just getting better every day and learning. I think that’s going to help me take the next step. Growing up around here, going to games as a kid, I was never really an Illinois fan. I was rooting against them and was a Purdue fan. Being able to play for them now, I just want to give them hope of playing in the Rose Bowl and Big Ten championship game.” — Leonard
Elijah Mc-Cantos
Cornerback
Miami Edison
➜ What he did: Mc-Cantos makes the Class of 2022 better, that’s for sure, coming out of a strong prep program in Miami. The Illini won a battle with Washington State and Arizona State for Mc-Cantos, who also got offers from Michigan, Penn State and LSU.
➜ What to expect: Mc-Cantos projects as one of the players most likely to make an impact as an underclassmen, partly because of need, but also because of his agility and physicality. Kerby Joseph — who recently declared for the NFL draft — is probably a good comparison, although Mc-Cantos is a more highly regarded recruit out of high school.
Shawn Miller
Wide receiver
IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
➜ What he did: Miller saw his ranking dip slightly after his senior season, now ranking as the No. 673 overall recruit in the class on 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, a dip from the high 400s earlier this fall. He caught his first touchdown pass of the season in a drubbing of Bishop Sycamore and caught a touchdown pass in a win over East St. Louis. He also had a rushing touchdown, and was a frequent target for Florida State commit AJ Duffy.
➜ What to expect: Miller has the potential to make an earlier impact than most recruits as one of the Illini’s most refined receivers in this class. He has good hands and badly needed speed that should help him get open for Tony Petersen’s offense.
➜ What they’re saying: “Competition breeds success. That’s part of why I went to IMG, I knew there’d be a lot of great players and my game would evolve and it’d get me ready playing against great players at the next level.” — Miller
Magnus Møller
Triangle Razorbacks (Vejle, Denmark)
Offensive tackle
➜ What he did: Møller is massive at 6-foot-9 and 300 pounds out of Denmark, where he played for the club team, Triangle Razorbacks. Before he committed to the Illini, Møller took visits to Tennessee, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Louisville and Georgia Tech.
➜ What to expect: Don’t expect Møller to make the quickest impact out of the linemen in this group. But, just on measurables, he has the highest ceiling. European football recruits are becoming more of a regularity in college football, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be a significant adjustment period.
Joey Okla
Offensive guard
Arrowhead (Wis.)
➜ What he did: The first commit for Bret Bielema, Okla helped Wisconsin powerhouse Arrowhead make a deep playoff push and establish an elite running game this fall. He plays with tenacity, which shows on his tape, and he was a major recruiter for Illinois after his commitment.
➜ What to expect: Okla looks likely to play guard or possibly center at some point at Illinois, standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing about 285 pounds. Okla might take some time, but has Doug Kramer-like potential and could be a strong Big Ten starter one day.
➜ What they’re saying: “I took a week off after football to rest my body and rest my mind a little. I’m back at it. This winter I’m going to be in the weight room. I work out at my high school and this place in Madison as well called Sports Advantage… I’m going to be going there a lot, probably two to three times a week.” — Okla
Eian Pugh
Wide receiver
Fenwick
➜ What he did: Pugh helped the Friars win the Class 5A state championship, Fenwick’s first-ever state title, and played a major role in the offense. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound Pugh finished with 64 catches for 672 yards and six touchdowns. He has the athleticism to go up and get a jump ball or fight back and catch passes that aren’t as well-thrown.
➜ What to expect: Pugh has some of the most upside of anyone in this Class of 2022, and it comes at a position of tremendous need. Illini assistant coaches Terrance Jamison and George McDonald led his recruitment, flipping him from College Football Playoff contender Cincinnati.
➜ What they’re saying: “When the ball is in the air, it’s most likely going to be mine, so really just going up and getting the ball. I feel like the underrated thing I do is block. I’m really passionate about blocking, and then just getting the running back extra yards. I get excited when I put a DB in the ground.” — Pugh
Hunter Whitenack
Offensive tackle
New Prairie (Ind.)
➜ What he did: Hunter Whitenack leveled defensive linemen all around northwest Indiana this fall, leading New Prairie to its third-ever state semifinal appearance along with the Cougars’ stout defense. It’s kind of a surprise that he isn’t more highly rated and didn’t receive any other Power Five offers, especially as he improved his mobility from junior to senior year.
➜ What to expect: Whitenack should be starting for the Illini in 2023 or 2024, but don’t rule him out of the two-deep as early as next fall. Illinois desperately needs offensive line recruits in this class to be a hit, and Whitenack has a great build at 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds to be a Big Ten offensive tackle.
➜ What they’re saying: “It’s been crazy. I’ve always dreamed of college football. Knowing that I’m close to signing, it’s surreal. It doesn’t feel real to me yet. I’m going to enjoy it all, take everything in and enjoy the moment. I think my mom is going to get a little emotional on signing day because I’m leaving her in some sort of way. My dad is super excited about my choice. My younger brother, he seems to be happy for me. I’m just real happy.” — Whitenack