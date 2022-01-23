Olympic medalists. A Pro Football Hall of Famer. College Football Hall of Famers. A two-time World Series champion. NCAA and Big Ten champions. Long-time administrative leaders. Those are among the list of accomplishments for the newest members of the University of Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame. The Division of Intercollegiate Athletics announced its 28-member Class of 2021 on Saturday morning.
Matt Bullock
Athletics trainer (1916-47),
equipment manager (1913-46)
Was one of Illinois’ longest-serving staff members, starting as assistant athletics trainer before becoming head athletics trainer. He also served Illinois as an equipment manager during the entire Robert Zuppke Era and through the first few seasons under Ray Eliot.
Caton Cobb
Gymnastics (1941-42)
Established himself as one of the all-time greats by winning three NCAA individual titles, securing five Big Ten titles and earning All-America status eight times in just two seasons. Cobb also helped the Illini to NCAA team titles in both 1941 and 1942.
John Depler
Football (1918-20)
Earned All-America honors as a center in 1918, 1919 and 1920. He helped lead the 1918 and 1919 teams to Big Ten titles, and the 1919 squad to a national championship. Following his collegiate career, he played for the Hammond Pros of the NFL in 1921.
Walter “Hoot” Evers
Basketball (1940), track and field (1940) and baseball (1940)
He was one of the most versatile athletes on the Illinois campus as a sophomore when he compiled a .353 batting average while leading the Big Ten in total bases, runs, triples, home runs and RBI. Also in 1940, Evers finished as the Illini’s second-leading scorer on the basketball court behind fellow Hall-of-Famer Bill Hapac, and Evers competed as a javelin thrower at the Big Ten outdoor meet.
Horatio Fitch
Track and field (1922-23)
Earned a silver medal in 1924 Olympics in the 400 meters after setting the world record of 47.8 seconds during the semifinal heat at the Paris Games. His race in the Olympics was memorialized in the 1982 movie “Chariots of Fire” when the race winner was Eric Liddell. The British winner of the gold medal broke Fitch’s world record in the finals.
Paul Fina
Gymnastics (1939-41)
Earned a spot on the 1940 and 1944 Olympic Teams only to have both canceled because of World War II. He was the 1940 NCAA all-around co-champion with teammate and fellow Illini Hall-of-Famer Joe Giallombardo. Fina was a nine-time All-American and four-time Big Ten champion.
Charles Flachmann
Swimming (1933-35)
Won NCAA 50-meter freestyle titles as a junior and senior, and the 100-meter freestyle title at the NCAA meet in 1935. Flachmann later served as a captain in the Army during World War II.
Bill Hapac
Basketball (1938-40)
Illinois’ first consensus All-American in 1940 as well as the school’s first Athlete of the Year, he set the Big Ten scoring record at the time with 34 points against Minnesota in 1940. Nicknamed ”Wild Bill,” he was named first team All-Big Ten in 1940 after leading the conference in scoring with an average of nearly 14 points per game.
Harold “Hek” Kenney
Wrestling (1924-26); wrestling coach (1929-43; 1946-47)
Remembered as the man for whom Kenney Gym is named. The two-time captain during his Illini career under coach Paul Prehn, Kenney succeeded his mentor and led Illinois to a dual meet mark of 91-28-2 and posted six Big Ten titles and two runner-up NCAA Championship finishes.
Dan Kinsey
Track and field (1924-25)
Won the gold medal in the 110-meter hurdles at the Paris Summer Olympics in 1924. He played key roles in the Illini winning Big Ten indoor and outdoor titles in 1924. Kinsey later coached track at Oberlin College from 1929-1959 while also coaching cross-country from 1928-58. He served as president of the NCAA Cross Country Coaches Association in 1949 and 1950.
Ed Lindberg
Track and field (1906-09)
A 1912 Olympic gold medalist in the 1,600-meter relay, he ran the second leg for the United States team that set the world record. He helped the Illini to Big Ten outdoor titles in 1906 and 1909. In addition to his gold medal at the Stockholm Olympics in 1912, Lindberg won the bronze in the 400 meters.
Justa Lindgren
Football (1898-1901);
football coach (1904-43)
Following his playing career that culminated as captain of the 1901 team, he joined the coaching ranks and served on staffs for three Illini head coaches. Lindgren was an assistant football coach for nearly four decades under Arthur Hall, Robert Zuppke and Ray Eliot, coaching the offensive line.
Carl Lundgren
Baseball (1900-02)
and football (1899-1900);
baseball coach (1921-34)
Former MLB pitcher was the Illini baseball coach from 1921-34, compiling a record of 209-78-14 while winning Big Ten titles in 1921, 1922, 1927, 1931 and 1934.
Bart Macomber
Football (1914-16)
A 1915 Consensus All-American as a halfback after leading the Illini to undefeated seasons in 1914 and 1915. He helped lead Illinois to the 1914 national and conference championship and a co-championship in 1915.
Jim McMillen
Football (1921-23), wrestling (1923-24)
Was a 1923 consensus All-American as an offensive guard blocking for legendary Red Grange. He also earned second team All-America honors in 1922. After college, he played guard for five seasons with the Chicago Bears. McMillen also wrestled for the Illini, losing just two matches in three years.
Tim O’Connell
Tennis (1926-28)
Ranks second all-time in Big Ten history with five conference titles (three in singles, two in doubles). He also helped Illinois to Big Ten team titles all three years.
Paul Prehn
Wrestling coach (1921-28)
Led Illinois to seven Big Ten championships in his nine years as head coach and ended his career with a record of 42-5. In 1928, Prehn was elected as President of the National Boxing Association (now World Boxing Association). In 1925, he wrote “Scientific Methods of Wrestling,” which is still in print today.
Hartley Price
Gymnastics coach (1930-48), soccer coach (1927-33)
Established himself as one of the nation’s premier gymnastics coaches by orchestrating four NCAA team championships. The Illini also won four Big Ten gymnastics championships under his direction. A native of Brisbane, Australia, Price compiled an 83-21 dual record with the Illini and was 150-41 overall.
Hugh “Shorty” Ray
Baseball (1905-06), basketball (1906), contributor to sport
Contributed to the game of professional football as the primary writer of the rules book and as the NFL Supervisor of Officials from 1938-52, streamlining rules to improve tempo of play and increase safety. He also served as the captain of the 1906 Illinois basketball team.
Claude Rothgeb
Football (1900, 1902-04),
baseball (1904-05)
and track and field (1902-05)
Earned 10 letters, the second-most in Illini history. Collected All-America honors in football as a senior in 1904 and posted a .351 batting average as a senior left fielder for the Illini in 1905 before entering a brief MLB career. He also won the Big Ten title in shot put in 1903.
Allen Sapora
Wrestling (1936-38)
Joins his brother, Joe, as an Illinois Athletics Hall of Famer. Allen was the 1938 NCAA champion at 126 pounds. It marked the first time that two brothers had each won a national championship. Sapora served as assistant coach to Hek Kenney and went on to teach at the UI.
Bernie Shively
Football (1924-26),
wrestling (1926-27),
track and field (1925-27)
A star multi-sport athlete at Illinois, he earned consensus All-America honors in football in 1926. As a wrestler, he was the 1926 Big Ten heavyweight co-champ and helped the Illini to Big Ten team titles in 1926 and 1927.
Ralph “Ruffy” Silverstein
Wrestling (1935-37)
The 1935 NCAA champion and All-American at 175 pounds. He also boasted Big Ten championships at 175 in 1935 and at heavyweight in 1936. Silverstein never lost a match at Illinois. He was a member of the 1936 U.S. Olympic team, but because the Olympics were held in Nazi Germany, was one of several Jewish athletes who boycotted that year’s Summer Games.
Jack Smiley
Basketball (1942-43, 47)
Established himself with the amazing Whiz Kids that went 35-6 from 1941-43 and won Big Ten titles in 1942 and 1943. Was named third-team All-American in 1943 and 1947. The Whiz Kids turned down an invitation to the NCAA tournament in 1943 after Smiley, Gene Vance and Andy Phillip were drafted into the military mid-season.
Michael Tobin
Sports information director (1922-44)
He was hired by George Huff as the first sports information director at Illinois and first full-time sports publicist in collegiate sports. He served the Illini from 1922-44 and is credited for starting to archive the history of Illinois athletics.
Bill Vosburgh
Swimming (1911-13)
Led Illinois to the first three Big Ten swimming team championships, while winning 10 individual conference event titles and two relay titles.
Kenneth “Tug” Wilson
Track and field (1918-20),
basketball (1919-1920)
Served as second Big Ten commissioner from 1945-61 and was president of the U.S. Olympic Committee from 1953-65. He helped the Illini win the 1920 Big Ten track and field title and serving as captain of the 1920 basketball squad. He made the 1920 U.S. Olympic Team as a discus and javelin thrower, finishing 10th in the discus.
Ray Woods
Basketball (1915-17)
Collected First-Team All-America honors three times and was the 1917 Helms National Player of the Year. Woods helped the 1915 national-champion Illini to the only unbeaten season in UI history.