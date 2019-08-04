If the 2019-20 season were to start today, these 14 players would be the favorite to be named team MVP. College basketball writer SCOTT RICHEY breaks down the best of the best in the Big Ten:
Ayo Dosunmu | Illinois
Ht: 6-5 Wt: 185 Pos: G Yr: So.
Hometown: Chicago
High School: Morgan Park
➜ Last year’s co-Most Outstanding Player for Illinois (along with Giorgi Bezhanishvili) was the first freshman to lead the Illini in scoring for a full season.
➜ That Dosunmu would be a key part of Illinois’ 2018-19 season was clearly early when he averaged 21.5 points and shot 59 percent in his first two games.
➜ Dosunmu was also tops for Illinois in assists (3.3 apg), second in steals (1.3 spg) and third in rebounds (4.0 rpg).
Rob Phinesee | Indiana
Ht: 6-1 Wt: 182 Pos: G Yr: So.
Hometown: Lafayette, Ind.
High School: McCutcheon
➜ Concussion robbed Phinesee of three games between Dec. 22 and Jan. 6, and he wasn’t back to his typical level of play for a few more.
➜ Top performance of 2018-19 came during the Hoosiers’ 92-74 win at Illinois where he put up 17 points and five assists in controlling the tempo.
➜ Played off the ball at times when Devonte Green was on the court, but will likely have it in his hands more in 2019-20.
Joe Wieskamp | Iowa
Ht: 6-6 Wt: 205 Pos: G Yr: So.
Hometown: Muscatine, Iowa
High School: Muscatine
➜ Shooter made at least four three-pointers in six separate games last season, including a career-high six (on six attempts) against Illinois.
➜ Hawkeyes’ fourth-leading scorer last season was also perhaps their most efficient, shooting 56 percent overall and 42 percent from three-point range.
➜ Importance to Hawkeyes only intensifies in 2019-20 after Tyler Cook’s departure and Jordan Bohannon’s offseason hip surgery.
Anthony Cowan Jr. | Maryland
Ht: 6-0 Wt: 170 Pos: G Yr: Sr.
Hometown: Bowie, Md.
High School: St. John’s College
➜ Steady scoring production the last two seasons saw Cowan average 15.8 points as a sophomore and 15.6 points as a junior with the Terrapins.
➜ Starting point guard didn’t have to do as much in 2018-19 with combination of Bruno Fernando and Jalen Smith in the frontcourt.
➜ Set a new career-high with 27-point effort in Jan. 8 win at Minnesota to go with six rebounds and five assists.
Zavier Simpson | Michigan
Ht: 6-0 Wt: 190 Pos: G Yr: Sr.
Hometown: Lima, Ohio
High School: Lima Senior
➜ Lockdown defender in the backcourt earned Big Ten All-Defensive Team honors in 2018-19 for the first time.
➜ Set a career high putting up 8.8 points per game but did it all for the Wolverines also averaging 6.6 assists and five rebounds.
➜ Former Illini recruiting target made plenty of highlight reels for his offense by going 5 of 5 on hook shots during Michigan’s important road win at Maryland last March.
Cassius Winston | Michigan State
Ht: 6-1 Wt: 185 Pos: G Yr: Sr.
Hometown: Detroit
High School: Detroit Jesuit
➜ Last season’s Big Ten Player of the Year is the only AP First-Team All-American returning in 2019-20.
➜ Crafty scorer made huge gains in scoring average, putting up a career-high 18.8 points per game to go with a new career high in assists (7.5 apg), too.
➜ Biggest stat to take a hit last season was three-point shooting, as Winston saw his percentage drop from 49.7 to 39.8 percent.
Daniel Oturu | Minnesota
Ht: 6-10 Wt: 225 Pos: C Yr: So.
Hometown: Woodbury, Minn.
High School: Cretin-Derham
➜ Gophers’ frontcourt is Oturu’s to claim after graduation of four-year starting power forward Jordan Murphy.
➜ Defensive standout ranked first among Big Ten freshman in 2018-19 in rebounding and blocked shots, but was also efficient shooting the ball from the field at 55.1 percent.
➜ First career double-double (19 points and 12 rebounds) came in Dec. 8 win against Arkansas State.
Haanif Cheatham | Nebraska
Ht: 6-6 Wt: 195 Pos: G Yr: Sr.
Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
High School: Pembroke Pines
➜ Florida Gulf Coast grad transfer (via Marquette) averaged 13.2 points and 4.8 rebounds last year before season-ending injury.
➜ Veteran guard’s role for 2019-20 is not truly defined given he’s one of 14 newcomers for new coach Fred Hoiberg.
➜ Bulk of Cheatham’s career playing time came at Marquette, where he earned Big East All-Freshman Team honors during 2015-2016 season.
A.J. Turner | Northwestern
Ht: 6-7 Wt: 195 Pos: F Yr: R-Sr.
Hometown: Mt. Clemens, Mich.
High School: New Hampton
➜ Serious roster turnover has the former Boston College transfer (in his third year with the Wildcats) one of few upperclassmen coach Chris Collins can rely on.
➜ A solid shooter for the Eagles in 2016-17, Turner saw his three-point shooting dip to 32.8 percent last season.
➜ More consistent down the stretch as a scorer this past March, Turner averaged 11.7 points in final four games of the season.
Kaleb Wesson | Ohio State
Ht: 6-9 Wt: 270 Pos: F Yr: Jr.
Hometown: Westerville, Ohio
High School: Westerville South
➜ Buckeyes’ big man extended his game last season beyond the arc, attempting a career-high 75 three-pointers and making 34.7 percent of them.
➜ Finished 2018-19 season as Ohio State’s leading scorer (14.6 ppg), rebounder (6.9 rpg) and highly intermittent shot blocker.
➜ Three-game suspension in early March for unspecified violation of team rules was only real blemish on an otherwise superb sophomore season.
Lamar Stevens | Penn State
Ht: 6-8 Wt: 230 Pos: F Yr: Sr.
Hometown: North Wales, Pa.
High School: Roman Catholic
➜ Led Penn State in scoring (19.9 ppg) and rebounding (7.7 rpg) and was one of just three Big Ten players to rank in top 10 in both categories last year.
➜ Hit double digits in scoring in 31 of 32 games in 2018-19 with his eight-point performance at home against Iowa the only outlier.
➜ Usage went up and efficiency went down (dips in shooting percentages) as Nittany Lions’ top offensive option last season.
Trevion Williams | Purdue
Ht: 6-9 Wt: 280 Pos: F Yr: So.
Hometown: Chicago
High School: Henry Ford Academy (Mich.)
➜ Projections (and expectations) higher for Williams after he played just 10.3 minutes per game as a true freshman, contributing mainly off the bench with eight starts sprinkled in.
➜ Breakout performance happened in mid January with a 16-point, 13-rebound double-double during Purdue’s home win against Rutgers.
➜ Won gold medal at FIBA U19 World Cup in Greece in early July and averaged 8.7 points and 6.6 rebounds for Team USA.
Geo Baker| Rutgers
Ht: 6-4 Wt: 180 Pos: G Yr: Jr.
Hometown: Derry, N.H.
High School: Proctor Academy
➜ Scarlet Knights are Baker’s team for the foreseeable future after sharing spotlight with Corey Sanders and Eugene Omoruyi, respectively, during the last two seasons in Piscataway.
➜ Honorable mention All-Big Ten pick last year led Rutgers in assists and steals while ranking second in scoring (12.2 ppg).
➜ Point guard scored in double figures 14 times out of 20 Big Ten regular-season games and 22 times total for season.
Brad Davison | Wisconsin
Ht: 6-3 Wt: 206 Pos: G Yr: Jr.
Hometown: Maple Grove, Minn.
High School: Maple Grove
➜ Last year’s third-leading scorer averaged 10.5 points for the Badgers, but will have to, like his teammates, score more following Ethan Happ’s graduation.
➜ Did have three games of 20-plus points last season, including 21 during a key home win against Maryland.
➜ Perhaps most well known for taking an inordinate number of charges the past two seasons, Davison will likely be the top Wisconsin target for opposing student sections around the Big Ten.