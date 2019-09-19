These 16 former Illini greats will be honored Friday night. But before they are, Sports Editor MATT DANIELS breaks down the third slate of inductees to join the school’s Hall of Fame.
+15
+15
+15
+15
+15
These 16 former Illini greats will be honored Friday night. But before they are, Sports Editor MATT DANIELS breaks down the third slate of inductees to join the school’s Hall of Fame.
Matt Daniels is sports editor at The News-Gazette. His email is mdaniels@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@mdaniels_NG).
Sports Editor
Matt Daniels is sports editor at The News-Gazette. His email is mdaniels@news-gazette.com.
Please disable your ad blocker or whitelist our site. Ads help cover the cost of our reporting efforts.