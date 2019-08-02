QUARTERBACKS
NO. NAME | HT., WT., YR., HOMETOWN
1 Isaiah Williams | 5-10, 170, Fr., St. Louis
Four-star recruit put up 3,602 yards of offense and 44 touchdowns in 2018
7 Coran Taylor | 6-2, 210, R-Fr., Peoria
Will need breakout of all breakouts in training camp to land atop depth chart
12 Matt Robinson | 6-1, 185, R-Fr,. San Juan Capistrano, Calif.
Three games of mop-up duty make him most experienced quarterback in Rod Smith’s offense
16 Cam Miller | 6-1, 220, R-Jr., Evergreen Park
Walk-on appeared in three games last season on special teams
18 Brandon Peters | 6-5, 230, Jr., Avon, Ind.
Michigan transfer is only quarterback on roster to start college game
RUNNING BACKS
NO. NAME | HT., WT., YR., HOMETOWN
2 Reggie Corbin | 5-10, 200, R-Sr., Upper Marlboro, Md.
Won’t surprise anyone after rushing for career high 1,085 yards last season
3 Jakari Norwood | 5-10, 180, R-Fr., Pompano Beach, Fla.
Speedy back got some experience last fall and had a solid spring
20 Kyron Cumby | 5-8, 175, Fr., Plano, Texas
Speaking of speed, versatile three-star Texan has it in spades
21 Ra’Von Bonner | 5-11, 215, Jr., Cincinnati, Ohio
Big back has seven touchdowns in the last two seasons
22 Kenyon Sims | 5-11, 195, R-Fr., San Diego
Former three-star recruit played in just a single game last year
23 Conner Lillig | 5-10, 190, So., Oak Park
Walk-on out of Fenwick received Academic All-Big Ten honors in 2018
24 Nick Fedanzo | 6-0, 200, Fr., Lombard
Montini grad rushed for 186 yards and three touchdowns in 2018 state runner-up finish
25 Dre Brown | 5-11, 215, R-Sr., DeKalb
Finally healthy by mid-year, veteran back emerged as leading kick return option
26 Mike Epstein | 6-0, 200, Jr., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Rushed for 411 yards and three touchdowns in another injury-shortened season
WIDE RECEIVERS
NO. NAME | HT., WT., YR., HOMETOWN
4 Ricky Smalling | 6-1, 205, Jr., Chicago
Led Illini in receiving for second straight year with 33 catches for 406 yards
5 Trevon Sidney | 5-11, 170, R-Jr., Pasadena, Calif.
USC grad transfer could work into rotation immediately in the slot
6 Dominic Stampley | 5-10, 180, R-Jr., Champaign
Centennial grad broke out late in 2018 and led Illini in yards per catch (16.4)
8 Casey Washington | 6-2, 175, Fr., Pflugerville, Texas
Three-star Texan had 42 catches for 565 yards in senior season
9 Josh Imatorbhebhe | 6-2, 215, R-Jr., Suwanee, Ga.
Elite athlete has two years of eligibility after transferring from USC
10 Justice Williams | 6-3, 215, R-Sr., Frisco, Texas
Former linebacker played in all 12 games in 2018 but mostly on special teams
11 Carlos Sandy | 5-9, 175, So., Dania Beach, Fla.
Made one start at receiver but was primarily a kick and punt returner
13 Caleb Reams | 6-2, 230, R-Sr., Gurnee
Most of converted tight end’s production came in season finale at Northwestern
15 Trenard Davis | 6-0, 195, R-Sr., Boynton Beach, Fla.
Set career high with six starts and had at least one catch in 10 of 12 games
17 Kendall Smith | 6-1, 200, Jr., Bolingbrook
Career comes full circle in year three after switch back from defensive back
19 Dalevon Campbell | 6-4, 200, Fr., Missouri City, Texas
Track standout caught 21 passes for 545 yards (26 ypc average) last fall
27 Matthew Judd | 6-2, 180, Fr., Frankfort
Lincoln-Way East grad caught 38 passes for 517 yards and six touchdowns in 2018
80 Edwin Carter | 6-3, 180, R-Fr., Jacksonville, Fla.
Illini debut produced two touchdown catches and a season-ending knee injury
84 Jordan Holmes | 6-0, 185, So., Columbia
Walk-on played in 10 games and saw time at both receiver and as a punt returner
85 Dylan Thomas | 5-11, 180, R-Fr., Monticello
Former area standout didn’t play in 2018 during his redshirt season
86 Donny Navarro | 5-11, 185, R-So., Naperville
Valparaiso transfer is eligible this fall and had turned in a productive spring
TIGHT ENDS
NO. NAME | HT., WT., YR., HOMETOWN
43 Griffin Moore | 6-4, 225, Fr., Bloomington
Former high school quarterback was ranked as No. 84 tight end in 2019 class
48 Bryce Barnes | 6-2, 205, Fr., Gibson City
Barnes won two football state titles and was a 1,000-point scorer for GCMS hoops
81 Griffin Palmer | 6-5, 240, R-Jr., St. Charles, Mo.
Tight end legacy (dad played at Iowa) has yet to catch a pass in 12 career games
82 Luke Ford | 6-6, 250, So., Carterville
Georgia transfer will sit out this season after hardship waiver (and appeal) were denied
83 Bobby Walker | 6-4, 240, R-Sr., Golf
Former walk-on has played in all 24 games the past two years primarily on special teams
87 Daniel Barker | 6-4, 245, So., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Started 2018 season opener and two more games and caught nine passes last year
89 Alex Pihlstrom | 6-6, 240, R-So., Glen Ellyn
Walk-on did not appear in a game last season after redshirting in 2017
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
NO. NAME | HT., WT., YR., HOMETOWN
52 Verdis Brown | 6-4, 315, R-Fr., Chicago
Former four-star flipped to offensive line this spring after 2018 “academic redshirt”
53 Kendrick Green | 6-4, 305, R-So., Peoria
Spring move from defensive tackle in 2018 led to 12 starts at left guard
54 Julian Pearl | 6-6, 295, R-Fr., Danville
Played two games on defense (and made one tackle) in 2018 before spring position change
57 Evan Kirts | 6-5, 250, Fr., Evergreen Park
Three-star recruit helped lead Brother Rice to 2018 Class 8A state runner-up finish
58 Preston Engel | 6-0, 270, R-Fr., Normal
Walk-on and son of former Illini center and captain Greg Engel didn’t play last year
59 Josh Plohr | 6-6, 280, Fr., St. Louis
Late offer from Illini secured CBC grad in aftermath of February signing period
63 Alex Palczewski | 6-6, 300, Jr., Mount Prospect
All-Big Ten honorable mention tackle enters 2019 season with 23 straight starts
65 Doug Kramer | 6-2, 300, R-Jr., Hinsdale
Two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection has made 20 starts at center in two seasons
66 Jordyn Slaughter | 6-5, 300, R-Fr., Belleville
Former three-star recruit was No. 75 tackle in 2018 class but didn’t play
68 Jake Stover | 6-3, 300, R-So., Chicago
Walk-on played in four games last season and is Kramer’s backup at center
70 Thomas Cronin | 6-4, 260, Fr., Oak Park
Walk-on out of Oak Park-River Forest also played for Huskies’ baseball team
72 Kievan Myers | 6-5, 325, R-Fr., Dallas
Former three-star recruit redshirted in 2018 after not arriving on campus until September
73 Jake Cerny | 6-5, 300, R-Jr., Traverse City, Mich.
Played in 11 games last season, including time at left tackle in two of them
74 Richie Petitbon | 6-4, 310, R-Sr., Annapolis, Md.
Alabama transfer worked with first string offensive line during spring practices
75 Kurt Gavin | 6-4, 300, R-Jr., Mokena
Lincoln-Way East grad has played in one game each of the last two seasons
76 Christopher Toth | 6-6, 300, Jr., Glen Ellyn
Junior college transfer spent last two years at College of Dupage
79 Vederian Lowe | 6-6, 320, Jr., Rockford
Anchor of line opposite Palczewski started all 12 games last season at left tackle
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
NO. NAME | HT., WT., YR., HOMETOWN
33 Ezekiel Holmes | 6-3, 240, R-Fr., Wichita Falls, Texas
Former three-star recruit appeared in one game in 2018 before redshirting
47 Oluwole Betiku Jr. | 6-3, 240, R-Jr., Lagos, Nigeria
Offseason hip surgery kept former five-star recruit sidelined all of 2018
49 Seth Coleman | 6-5, 200, Fr., Melbourne, Fla.
Three-star recruit had monster senior season with 101 tackles, 28 TFL and 13 sacks
52 Ayo Shogbonyo | 6-2, 240, Jr., Arlington, Texas
Made six tackles in eight games at end after moving from linebacker before season
55 Jamal Milan | 6-3, 305, R-Sr., Chicago
Veteran tackle started final eight games after knee injury sidelined him early in 2018
69 Moses Okpala | 6-7, 250, Fr., St. Louis
Three-star recruit helped lead LaDue to MSHSAA Class 4 state title last fall
88 Keith Randolph | 6-5, 270, Fr., Belleville
West standout was all-state in football and won consecutive hoops state titles
90 Lere Oladipo | 6-3, 280, R-So., Huntley
Injury and suspension limited Oladipo to four games played in debut 2018 season
91 Jamal Woods | 6-2, 290, R-So., Hueytown, Ala.
Tackle was in midst of breakout season before season-ending leg injury in Week 4
92 Isaiah Gay | 6-3, 230, Jr., Nashville, N.C.
Inconsistent production meant Gay played three fewer games in 2018 than year prior
93 Calvin Avery | 6-2, 330, So., Dallas
Big Texas tackle played in all 12 games and made 18 tackles as true freshman
95 Kenyon Jackson | 6-0, 290, Sr., Little Rock, Ark.
Experienced tackle has played in 28 games with eight starts in his career
96 Tymir Oliver | 6-4, 290, Sr., Philadelphia
Stalwart in the middle of defensive line had 27 tackles in 12 starts in 2018
97 Bobby Roundtree | 6-5, 255, Jr., Largo, Fla.
Top defensive end won’t play this fall after suffering severe spinal injury in May
98 Deon Pate | 6-2, 280, R-So., Jacksonville, Fla.
Former three-star recruit played in eight games in 2018 as reserve lineman
99 Owen Carney Jr. | 6-3, 255, Jr., Miami
Broke into starting lineup last season and has even bigger role following Roundtree’s injury
LINEBACKERS
NO. NAME | HT., WT., YR., HOMETOWN
5 Milo Eifler | 6-2, 230, R-Jr., Berkeley, Calif.
Washington transfer now eligible for Illini after sitting out 2018 season
9 Dele Harding | 6-1, 230, Sr., Elkton, Md.
Last year’s special teams captain made 37 tackles (five for loss) in nine games
15 Delano Ware | 6-0, 205, So., Richmond, Calif.
Spring move from safety/nickelback won’t change how Ware is used in defense
24 Dawson DeGroot | 6-1, 210, Jr., Fort Myers, Fla.
Made same move as Ware after arguably less success in secondary
34 Ryan Meed | 6-1, 210, Fr., Brooklyn, N.Y.
Walk-on had 70 tackles, 10 TFL and five sacks as a senior in 2018
35 Jake Hansen | 6-1, 230, R-Jr., Tarpon Springs, Fla.
Healthy last year after 2017 ACL tear, Hansen tied for team lead with 95 tackles
37 Mark Di Iorio | 5-8, 200, Fr., Barrington
Walk-on was also a track standout at Barrington and was a state discus qualifier
40 Shammond Cooper | 6-2, 205, Fr., St. Louis
Four-star recruit had 120 tackles, 13 TFL and five sacks for MSHSAA Class 3 champs
44 Tarique Barnes | 6-1, 220, Fr., Memphis, Tenn.
Three-star recruit put up 56 tackles, 12 TFL and four sacks as a senior
45 Khalan Tolson | 6-0, 220, So., St. Petersburg, Fla.
Tolson had five tackles in 2018 playing mostly special teams in all 12 games
46 Alec McEachern | 6-1, 225, R-So., Plainfield
Walk-on and Academic All-Big Ten honoree played in four games last year
51 Sean Coghlan | 6-0, 220, R-So., Chicago
Walk-on played in four games in 2018 but made big plays during the spring game
54 Marc Mondesir | 6-2, 225, Jr., Chicago
St. Rita grad back at linebacker (his 2017 position) after moving to line in 2018
DEFENSIVE BACKS
NO. NAME | HT., WT., YR., HOMETOWN
3 Marquez Beason | 5-11, 175, Fr., Duncanville, Texas
Four-star, top-100 recruit played multiple positions (WR/RB/DB) in high school
6 Tony Adams | 6-0, 195, Jr., Belleville
Injuries limited Adams again in 2018 as he moved from cornerback to safety
7 Stanley Green | 5-11, 200, Sr., East St. Louis
Veteran of Illini secondary has 190 career tackles in 30 games
8 Nate Hobbs | 6-0, 190, Jr., Louisville, Ky.
Corner was suspended first three games of 2018 but earned back starting spot
10 James Knight | 5-10, 215, Jr., East St. Louis
Played some nickelback in 2018 after starting career as a linebacker
20 Nick Walker | 5-10, 185, Jr., St. Louis
Junior college transfer played in six games mostly on special teams in 2018
21 Quan Martin | 6-0, 190, So., Lehigh Acres, Fla.
Breakout freshman season included 42 tackles and three interceptions
22 Dylan Wyatt | 6-0, 180, So., Oakland, Calif.
Managed to play in 10 games despite 2018 camp injury that cost him two
23 Joseph Thompson | 5-10, 160, Fr., Chicago
Three-star recruit picked Illini over Iowa State and then MAC offers
25 Kerby Joseph | 6-1, 200, So., Orlando
Long athlete played in 10 games and forced first career fumble against Iowa
28 Nolan Bernat | 5-10, 190, Sr., Bartlett
Walk-on made first career interception in the second game of his career
29 Christian Bobak | 6-0, 200, R-Jr., Hinsdale
Walk-on converted running back had nine tackles in 2018 playing special teams
30 Sydney Brown | 6-0, 210, So., London, Ont.
Split time at safety and nickel and was second on team in tackles with 55
32 Tailon Leitzsey | 6-0, 180, Jr., Laurel, Md.
Walk-on and Missouri Baptist (NAIA) transfer redshirted last season
42 Michael Marchese | 6-4, 210, Jr., Vernon Hills
Walk-on made three starts at safety and finished year with 21 tackle
SPECIALISTS
NO. NAME | HT., WT., YR., HOMETOWN
11 Caleb Griffin | 6-3, 210, R-Fr., Danville
Former four-sport area standout had strong spring in kicker competition
14 Blake Hayes | 6-6, 230, Jr., Melbourne, Aus.
Australian put higher percentage of punts inside the 20 in 2018 than 2017
17 James McCourt | 6-1, 210, Jr., Parkland, Fla.
Competing with Griffin to be Illnois kicker while backing up Hayes
39 Aidan Hall | 6-2, 220, Fr., Lisle
Hall is the third D-I long snapper out of Benet Academy since 2016
41 Nolan Rossback | 6-1, 200, Fr., Hudsonville, Mich.
Walk-on backup long snapper decommitted from Toledo to join Illini
56 Ethan Tabel | 6-0, 215, R-Jr., Barrington
Earned Nolan’s Long Snapping College Snapper of the Year honors in 2018
COACHING STAFF
NAME | POSITION, PREVIOUS SCHOOL/TEAM
Lovie Smith | Head coach/Defensive coordinator, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Went all in on himself by keeping defensive coordinator duties after Hardy Nickerson’s resignation
Rod Smith | Offensive coordinator/Quarterbacks coach, Arizona
Second-year coordinator helped Illinois run game have breakout 2018 season and finish 12th nationally
Gill Byrd | Passing game coordinator/Safeties coach, Buffalo Bills
Work with young secondary saw several freshmen have breakout 2018 seasons
Bob Ligashesky | Special teams coordinator, Houston Texans
Return game had questions marks in 2018 but Chase McLaughlin earned Big Ten Kicker of the Year honors
Mike Bellamy | Running backs coach, Toledo
Former Illini wide receiver is back for second stint as an assistant coach at new position
Austin Clark | Defensive line coach, Southern California
Line was among nation’s best in pass breakups but still struggled getting to the quarterback
Andrew Hayes-Stoker | Wide receivers coach, Indianapolis Colts
Will have plenty of options for group that had a hard time holding onto the ball sometimes
Keynodo Hudson | Cornerbacks coach, Florida Atlantic
New assistant familiar with Illinois defense after working for Monte Kiffin at FAU and USC
Bob McClain | Offensive line coach, Lenoir-Rhyne
Earned promotion from offensive analyst to line coach this spring after Luke Butkus’ departure
Cory Patterson | Tight ends coach ,Trinity Catholic (Mo.)
Illini’s conduit to St. Louis has delivered several times on the recruiting trail
Miles Smith | Linebackers coach, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Lovie Smith’s youngest son served as interim defensive backs coach in 2018