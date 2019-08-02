Listen to this article
QUARTERBACKS.jpg
QB Matt Robinson looks fort throw while be chased by LB Marc Mondesir during the University of Illinois Spring football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

QUARTERBACKS

NO. NAME | HT., WT., YR., HOMETOWN

1 Isaiah Williams | 5-10, 170, Fr., St. Louis

Four-star recruit put up 3,602 yards of offense and 44 touchdowns in 2018

7 Coran Taylor | 6-2, 210, R-Fr., Peoria

Will need breakout of all breakouts in training camp to land atop depth chart

12 Matt Robinson | 6-1, 185, R-Fr,. San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

Three games of mop-up duty make him most experienced quarterback in Rod Smith’s offense

16 Cam Miller | 6-1, 220, R-Jr., Evergreen Park

Walk-on appeared in three games last season on special teams

18 Brandon Peters | 6-5, 230, Jr., Avon, Ind.

Michigan transfer is only quarterback on roster to start college game

South Florida Illinois Football

Illinois's Reggie Corbin, front, is tackled by South Florida's Ronnie Hoggins during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Chicago.

RUNNING BACKS

NO. NAME | HT., WT., YR., HOMETOWN

2 Reggie Corbin | 5-10, 200, R-Sr., Upper Marlboro, Md.

Won’t surprise anyone after rushing for career high 1,085 yards last season

3 Jakari Norwood | 5-10, 180, R-Fr., Pompano Beach, Fla.

Speedy back got some experience last fall and had a solid spring

20 Kyron Cumby | 5-8, 175, Fr., Plano, Texas

Speaking of speed, versatile three-star Texan has it in spades

21 Ra’Von Bonner | 5-11, 215, Jr., Cincinnati, Ohio

Big back has seven touchdowns in the last two seasons

22 Kenyon Sims | 5-11, 195, R-Fr., San Diego

Former three-star recruit played in just a single game last year

23 Conner Lillig | 5-10, 190, So., Oak Park

Walk-on out of Fenwick received Academic All-Big Ten honors in 2018

24 Nick Fedanzo | 6-0, 200, Fr., Lombard

Montini grad rushed for 186 yards and three touchdowns in 2018 state runner-up finish

25 Dre Brown | 5-11, 215, R-Sr., DeKalb

Finally healthy by mid-year, veteran back emerged as leading kick return option

26 Mike Epstein | 6-0, 200, Jr., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Rushed for 411 yards and three touchdowns in another injury-shortened season

Dominic Stampley
Illinois wide receiver Dominic Stampley (6) runs the ball during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.

WIDE RECEIVERS

NO. NAME | HT., WT., YR., HOMETOWN

4 Ricky Smalling | 6-1, 205, Jr., Chicago

Led Illini in receiving for second straight year with 33 catches for 406 yards

5 Trevon Sidney | 5-11, 170, R-Jr., Pasadena, Calif.

USC grad transfer could work into rotation immediately in the slot

6 Dominic Stampley | 5-10, 180, R-Jr., Champaign

Centennial grad broke out late in 2018 and led Illini in yards per catch (16.4)

8 Casey Washington | 6-2, 175, Fr., Pflugerville, Texas

Three-star Texan had 42 catches for 565 yards in senior season

9 Josh Imatorbhebhe | 6-2, 215, R-Jr., Suwanee, Ga.

Elite athlete has two years of eligibility after transferring from USC

10 Justice Williams | 6-3, 215, R-Sr., Frisco, Texas

Former linebacker played in all 12 games in 2018 but mostly on special teams

11 Carlos Sandy | 5-9, 175, So., Dania Beach, Fla.

Made one start at receiver but was primarily a kick and punt returner

13 Caleb Reams | 6-2, 230, R-Sr., Gurnee

Most of converted tight end’s production came in season finale at Northwestern

15 Trenard Davis | 6-0, 195, R-Sr., Boynton Beach, Fla.

Set career high with six starts and had at least one catch in 10 of 12 games

17 Kendall Smith | 6-1, 200, Jr., Bolingbrook

Career comes full circle in year three after switch back from defensive back

19 Dalevon Campbell | 6-4, 200, Fr., Missouri City, Texas

Track standout caught 21 passes for 545 yards (26 ypc average) last fall

27 Matthew Judd | 6-2, 180, Fr., Frankfort

Lincoln-Way East grad caught 38 passes for 517 yards and six touchdowns in 2018

80 Edwin Carter | 6-3, 180, R-Fr., Jacksonville, Fla.

Illini debut produced two touchdown catches and a season-ending knee injury

84 Jordan Holmes | 6-0, 185, So., Columbia

Walk-on played in 10 games and saw time at both receiver and as a punt returner

85 Dylan Thomas | 5-11, 180, R-Fr., Monticello

Former area standout didn’t play in 2018 during his redshirt season

86 Donny Navarro | 5-11, 185, R-So., Naperville

Valparaiso transfer is eligible this fall and had turned in a productive spring

Bob Ligashesky, Bobby Walker, James Knight
Special Teams Coordinator Bob Ligashesky talks with tight end Bobby Walker (83) and linebacker James Knight (10) during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.

TIGHT ENDS

NO. NAME | HT., WT., YR., HOMETOWN

43 Griffin Moore | 6-4, 225, Fr., Bloomington

Former high school quarterback was ranked as No. 84 tight end in 2019 class

48 Bryce Barnes | 6-2, 205, Fr., Gibson City

Barnes won two football state titles and was a 1,000-point scorer for GCMS hoops

81 Griffin Palmer | 6-5, 240, R-Jr., St. Charles, Mo.

Tight end legacy (dad played at Iowa) has yet to catch a pass in 12 career games

82 Luke Ford | 6-6, 250, So., Carterville

Georgia transfer will sit out this season after hardship waiver (and appeal) were denied

83 Bobby Walker | 6-4, 240, R-Sr., Golf

Former walk-on has played in all 24 games the past two years primarily on special teams

87 Daniel Barker | 6-4, 245, So., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Started 2018 season opener and two more games and caught nine passes last year

89 Alex Pihlstrom | 6-6, 240, R-So., Glen Ellyn

Walk-on did not appear in a game last season after redshirting in 2017

Kendrick Green, Tymir Oliver, Isaiah Gay
Illinois offensive lineman Kendrick Green (55) holds off defensive linemen Tymir Oliver (96) and Isaiah Gay (92) during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

NO. NAME | HT., WT., YR., HOMETOWN

52 Verdis Brown | 6-4, 315, R-Fr., Chicago

Former four-star flipped to offensive line this spring after 2018 “academic redshirt”

53 Kendrick Green | 6-4, 305, R-So., Peoria

Spring move from defensive tackle in 2018 led to 12 starts at left guard

54 Julian Pearl | 6-6, 295, R-Fr., Danville

Played two games on defense (and made one tackle) in 2018 before spring position change

57 Evan Kirts | 6-5, 250, Fr., Evergreen Park

Three-star recruit helped lead Brother Rice to 2018 Class 8A state runner-up finish

58 Preston Engel | 6-0, 270, R-Fr., Normal

Walk-on and son of former Illini center and captain Greg Engel didn’t play last year

59 Josh Plohr | 6-6, 280, Fr., St. Louis

Late offer from Illini secured CBC grad in aftermath of February signing period

63 Alex Palczewski | 6-6, 300, Jr., Mount Prospect

All-Big Ten honorable mention tackle enters 2019 season with 23 straight starts

65 Doug Kramer | 6-2, 300, R-Jr., Hinsdale

Two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection has made 20 starts at center in two seasons

66 Jordyn Slaughter | 6-5, 300, R-Fr., Belleville

Former three-star recruit was No. 75 tackle in 2018 class but didn’t play

68 Jake Stover | 6-3, 300, R-So., Chicago

Walk-on played in four games last season and is Kramer’s backup at center

70 Thomas Cronin | 6-4, 260, Fr., Oak Park

Walk-on out of Oak Park-River Forest also played for Huskies’ baseball team

72 Kievan Myers | 6-5, 325, R-Fr., Dallas

Former three-star recruit redshirted in 2018 after not arriving on campus until September

73 Jake Cerny | 6-5, 300, R-Jr., Traverse City, Mich.

Played in 11 games last season, including time at left tackle in two of them

74 Richie Petitbon | 6-4, 310, R-Sr., Annapolis, Md.

Alabama transfer worked with first string offensive line during spring practices

75 Kurt Gavin | 6-4, 300, R-Jr., Mokena

Lincoln-Way East grad has played in one game each of the last two seasons

76 Christopher Toth | 6-6, 300, Jr., Glen Ellyn

Junior college transfer spent last two years at College of Dupage

79 Vederian Lowe | 6-6, 320, Jr., Rockford

Anchor of line opposite Palczewski started all 12 games last season at left tackle

Calvin Avery, Del'Shawn Phillips, Ayo Shogbonyo, D.J. Knox
Illinois defensive lineman Calvin Avery (93), linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (3) and defensive lineman Ayo Shogbonyo (52) tackle Purdue running back D.J. Knox (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

NO. NAME | HT., WT., YR., HOMETOWN

33 Ezekiel Holmes | 6-3, 240, R-Fr., Wichita Falls, Texas

Former three-star recruit appeared in one game in 2018 before redshirting

47 Oluwole Betiku Jr. | 6-3, 240, R-Jr., Lagos, Nigeria

Offseason hip surgery kept former five-star recruit sidelined all of 2018

49 Seth Coleman | 6-5, 200, Fr., Melbourne, Fla.

Three-star recruit had monster senior season with 101 tackles, 28 TFL and 13 sacks

52 Ayo Shogbonyo | 6-2, 240, Jr., Arlington, Texas

Made six tackles in eight games at end after moving from linebacker before season

55 Jamal Milan | 6-3, 305, R-Sr., Chicago

Veteran tackle started final eight games after knee injury sidelined him early in 2018

69 Moses Okpala | 6-7, 250, Fr., St. Louis

Three-star recruit helped lead LaDue to MSHSAA Class 4 state title last fall

88 Keith Randolph | 6-5, 270, Fr., Belleville

West standout was all-state in football and won consecutive hoops state titles

90 Lere Oladipo | 6-3, 280, R-So., Huntley

Injury and suspension limited Oladipo to four games played in debut 2018 season

91 Jamal Woods | 6-2, 290, R-So., Hueytown, Ala.

Tackle was in midst of breakout season before season-ending leg injury in Week 4

92 Isaiah Gay | 6-3, 230, Jr., Nashville, N.C.

Inconsistent production meant Gay played three fewer games in 2018 than year prior

93 Calvin Avery | 6-2, 330, So., Dallas

Big Texas tackle played in all 12 games and made 18 tackles as true freshman

95 Kenyon Jackson | 6-0, 290, Sr., Little Rock, Ark.

Experienced tackle has played in 28 games with eight starts in his career

96 Tymir Oliver | 6-4, 290, Sr., Philadelphia

Stalwart in the middle of defensive line had 27 tackles in 12 starts in 2018

97 Bobby Roundtree | 6-5, 255, Jr., Largo, Fla.

Top defensive end won’t play this fall after suffering severe spinal injury in May

98 Deon Pate | 6-2, 280, R-So., Jacksonville, Fla.

Former three-star recruit played in eight games in 2018 as reserve lineman

99 Owen Carney Jr. | 6-3, 255, Jr., Miami

Broke into starting lineup last season and has even bigger role following Roundtree’s injury

South Florida Illinois Football

South Florida's Blake Barnett, right, is tackled by Illinois's Jake Hansen during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Chicago.

LINEBACKERS

NO. NAME | HT., WT., YR., HOMETOWN

5 Milo Eifler | 6-2, 230, R-Jr., Berkeley, Calif.

Washington transfer now eligible for Illini after sitting out 2018 season

9 Dele Harding | 6-1, 230, Sr., Elkton, Md.

Last year’s special teams captain made 37 tackles (five for loss) in nine games

15 Delano Ware | 6-0, 205, So., Richmond, Calif.

Spring move from safety/nickelback won’t change how Ware is used in defense

24 Dawson DeGroot | 6-1, 210, Jr., Fort Myers, Fla.

Made same move as Ware after arguably less success in secondary

34 Ryan Meed | 6-1, 210, Fr., Brooklyn, N.Y.

Walk-on had 70 tackles, 10 TFL and five sacks as a senior in 2018

35 Jake Hansen | 6-1, 230, R-Jr., Tarpon Springs, Fla.

Healthy last year after 2017 ACL tear, Hansen tied for team lead with 95 tackles

37 Mark Di Iorio | 5-8, 200, Fr., Barrington

Walk-on was also a track standout at Barrington and was a state discus qualifier

40 Shammond Cooper | 6-2, 205, Fr., St. Louis

Four-star recruit had 120 tackles, 13 TFL and five sacks for MSHSAA Class 3 champs

44 Tarique Barnes | 6-1, 220, Fr., Memphis, Tenn.

Three-star recruit put up 56 tackles, 12 TFL and four sacks as a senior

45 Khalan Tolson | 6-0, 220, So., St. Petersburg, Fla.

Tolson had five tackles in 2018 playing mostly special teams in all 12 games

46 Alec McEachern | 6-1, 225, R-So., Plainfield

Walk-on and Academic All-Big Ten honoree played in four games last year

51 Sean Coghlan | 6-0, 220, R-So., Chicago

Walk-on played in four games in 2018 but made big plays during the spring game

54 Marc Mondesir | 6-2, 225, Jr., Chicago

St. Rita grad back at linebacker (his 2017 position) after moving to line in 2018

Jamal Woods, Nolan Bernat, Kendall Smith, Christian Bobak, Jake Hansen, Stanley Green
Illinois defensive lineman Jamal Woods (91), defensive back Nolan Bernat (28), defensive back Kendall Smith (17), defensive back Christian Bobak (29), linebacker Jake Hansen (35) and defensive back Stanley Green (7) celebrate after a turnover during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

NO. NAME | HT., WT., YR., HOMETOWN

3 Marquez Beason | 5-11, 175, Fr., Duncanville, Texas

Four-star, top-100 recruit played multiple positions (WR/RB/DB) in high school

6 Tony Adams | 6-0, 195, Jr., Belleville

Injuries limited Adams again in 2018 as he moved from cornerback to safety

7 Stanley Green | 5-11, 200, Sr., East St. Louis

Veteran of Illini secondary has 190 career tackles in 30 games

8 Nate Hobbs | 6-0, 190, Jr., Louisville, Ky.

Corner was suspended first three games of 2018 but earned back starting spot

10 James Knight | 5-10, 215, Jr., East St. Louis

Played some nickelback in 2018 after starting career as a linebacker

20 Nick Walker | 5-10, 185, Jr., St. Louis

Junior college transfer played in six games mostly on special teams in 2018

21 Quan Martin | 6-0, 190, So., Lehigh Acres, Fla.

Breakout freshman season included 42 tackles and three interceptions

22 Dylan Wyatt | 6-0, 180, So., Oakland, Calif.

Managed to play in 10 games despite 2018 camp injury that cost him two

23 Joseph Thompson | 5-10, 160, Fr., Chicago

Three-star recruit picked Illini over Iowa State and then MAC offers

25 Kerby Joseph | 6-1, 200, So., Orlando

Long athlete played in 10 games and forced first career fumble against Iowa

28 Nolan Bernat | 5-10, 190, Sr., Bartlett

Walk-on made first career interception in the second game of his career

29 Christian Bobak | 6-0, 200, R-Jr., Hinsdale

Walk-on converted running back had nine tackles in 2018 playing special teams

30 Sydney Brown | 6-0, 210, So., London, Ont.

Split time at safety and nickel and was second on team in tackles with 55

32 Tailon Leitzsey | 6-0, 180, Jr., Laurel, Md.

Walk-on and Missouri Baptist (NAIA) transfer redshirted last season

42 Michael Marchese | 6-4, 210, Jr., Vernon Hills

Walk-on made three starts at safety and finished year with 21 tackle

Caleb Griffin
Illinois place kicker Caleb Griffin (38) kicks a field goal during the tenth day of Illinois football training camp at the Campus Rec Fields Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.

SPECIALISTS

NO. NAME | HT., WT., YR., HOMETOWN

11 Caleb Griffin | 6-3, 210, R-Fr., Danville

Former four-sport area standout had strong spring in kicker competition

14 Blake Hayes | 6-6, 230, Jr., Melbourne, Aus.

Australian put higher percentage of punts inside the 20 in 2018 than 2017

17 James McCourt | 6-1, 210, Jr., Parkland, Fla.

Competing with Griffin to be Illnois kicker while backing up Hayes

39 Aidan Hall | 6-2, 220, Fr., Lisle

Hall is the third D-I long snapper out of Benet Academy since 2016

41 Nolan Rossback | 6-1, 200, Fr., Hudsonville, Mich.

Walk-on backup long snapper decommitted from Toledo to join Illini

56 Ethan Tabel | 6-0, 215, R-Jr., Barrington

Earned Nolan’s Long Snapping College Snapper of the Year honors in 2018

Rod Smith
Illinois Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Rod Smith talks with reporters in the football recruiting lounge at Memorial Stadium Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.

COACHING STAFF

NAME | POSITION, PREVIOUS SCHOOL/TEAM

Lovie Smith | Head coach/Defensive coordinator, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Went all in on himself by keeping defensive coordinator duties after Hardy Nickerson’s resignation

Rod Smith | Offensive coordinator/Quarterbacks coach, Arizona

Second-year coordinator helped Illinois run game have breakout 2018 season and finish 12th nationally

Gill Byrd | Passing game coordinator/Safeties coach, Buffalo Bills

Work with young secondary saw several freshmen have breakout 2018 seasons

Bob Ligashesky | Special teams coordinator, Houston Texans

Return game had questions marks in 2018 but Chase McLaughlin earned Big Ten Kicker of the Year honors

Mike Bellamy | Running backs coach, Toledo

Former Illini wide receiver is back for second stint as an assistant coach at new position

Austin Clark | Defensive line coach, Southern California

Line was among nation’s best in pass breakups but still struggled getting to the quarterback

Andrew Hayes-Stoker | Wide receivers coach, Indianapolis Colts

Will have plenty of options for group that had a hard time holding onto the ball sometimes

Keynodo Hudson | Cornerbacks coach, Florida Atlantic

New assistant familiar with Illinois defense after working for Monte Kiffin at FAU and USC

Bob McClain | Offensive line coach, Lenoir-Rhyne

Earned promotion from offensive analyst to line coach this spring after Luke Butkus’ departure

Cory Patterson | Tight ends coach ,Trinity Catholic (Mo.)

Illini’s conduit to St. Louis has delivered several times on the recruiting trail

Miles Smith | Linebackers coach, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Lovie Smith’s youngest son served as interim defensive backs coach in 2018

