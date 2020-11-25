Beat writer Scott Richey spotlights the Illini coaching staff
Brad Underwood
Head coach
The Underwood file: Underwood didn’t get his first head coaching job at Stephen F. Austin until he was 49 years old, having worked his way up through the junior college ranks, a long tenure as an assistant at Western Illinois and two high-major assistant stops at Kansas State and South Carolina. He had a system that worked, and worked well, at both SFA and Oklahoma State and posted four straight winning seasons in his first four as a head coach. It took abandoning that system — particularly on the defensive end — for similar success to happen at Illinois. The Illini went from Underwood’s spread offense to a more ball screen-heavy scheme in 2019-20. They also scrapped the hyper aggressive, force-a-turnover-at-all-costs defense Underwood was known for and replaced it with a pack line approach anchored by Kofi Cockburn in the middle. It worked. Illinois had a breakout 21-10 season a year ago, returned most of its rotation and now enters the 2020-21 season ranked in the top 10 in the preseason AP Top 25 for the first time since the 2004-05 season.
College coaching career
- Hardin-Simmons 1986-87 (graduate assistant)
- Dodge City C.C. 1988-92
- Western Illinois 1992-2003 (assistant)
- Daytona Beach C.C. 2003-06
- Kansas State 2006-12 (assistant/associate head coach)
- South Carolina 2012-13 (associate head coach)
- Stephen F. Austin 2013-16
- Oklahoma State 2016-17
- Illinois 2017-present
Orlando Antigua
Assistant coach
The Antigua file: Antigua arrived at Illinois known as an ace recruiter and assistant coach who could develop big men. That’s, well, all checked out. Antigua has opened up the East Coast for the Illini’s recruiting efforts, and that area has become a bit of a pipeline in yielding guys like Kofi Cockburn and Andre Curbelo the last two recruiting classes. Antigua also helped Giorgi Bezhanishvili put together a breakout freshman season in 2018-19 and then saw Cockburn do the same a year later.
College coaching career
- Pittsburgh 2006-08 (assistant)
- Memphis 2008-09 (assistant)
- Kentucky 2009-14 (assistant)
- South Florida 2014-17
- Illinois 2017-present (assistant)
Chin Coleman
Assistant coach
The Coleman file: Coleman was instrumental in both landing fellow Chicago native Ayo Dosunmu and then helping develop Dosunmu into a preseason All-American heading into the 2020-21 season. Coleman works with the Illinois guards, and his ties have not only helped Illinois recruit Chicago — and land guys like Dosunmu and Adam Miller — but also start to open up the West Coast for the Illini.
College coaching career
- Colorado State 2011-12 (assistant)
- Nebraska 2012 (director of player development)
- Bradley 2012-15 (assistant)
- UIC 2015-17 (assistant)
- Illinois 2017-present (assistant)
Stephen Gentry
Assistant coach
The Gentry file: Gentry originally followed Underwood from Oklahoma State to Illinois — where he would have been assistant to the head coach — before getting pulled to his alma mater, Gonzaga, as director of operations for Bulldogs’ coach Mark Few. Gentry reunited with Underwood and the Illini ahead of the 2019-20 season and played a key role in altering Illinois’ offensive and defensive schemes. Those changes saw the Illini improve at both ends. Gentry’s impact on the recruiting trail is just starting, as he was the lead recruiter for 2021 signee Luke Goode.
College coaching career
- Texas A&M 2007-13 (video coordinator/director of operations)
- Stephen F. Austin 2013-16 (assistant)
- Oklahoma State 2016-17 (director of player development)
- Gonzaga 2017-19 (director of operations)
- Illinois 2019-present (assistant)
Other staff members
Geoff Alexander, Assistant to the head coach
Adam Fletcher, Strength and conditioning coach
Joey Biggs, Assistant athletic director for basketball
Zach Hamer, Video coordinator
Paul Schmidt, Athletic trainer
Kelsea Ansfield, Director of creative media
Kwa Jones, Graduate manager
Neel Ganta, Graduate manager
Nicole Anderson, Office administrator
