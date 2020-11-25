Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY breaks down all 17 players on Brad Underwood’s fourth Illinois team ahead of Wednesday’s season opener for the eighth-ranked Illini against North Carolina A&T at State Farm Center.
No. 1 Trent Frazier
Sr., Guard; 6-2, 175; Wellington, Fla.
Number to know: 1,119. Frazier became the 50th player in program history to score 1,000 career points, currently ranks 47th ahead of Kendrick Nunn with 1,119 points and based on his average single-season effort could end his career in the top 15 all time.
Last year’s recap: Frazier finally found his footing in the Illinois backcourt in his second season playing alongside Ayo Dosunmu. What Frazier lost, though, was his consistent three-point shot. His 30.9 percent effort was a career low and matched the team’s shooting struggles as a whole.
This year’s role: Sometimes old adages last because they’re true. Frazier running the point and directing the Illinois offense with Dosunmu a playmaker off the ball worked last season. Probably no need to “fix it.” A renewed consistency from beyond the arc will get Frazier into the sweet spot between his role early in his career as a scorer and now as more of a facilitator.
No. 2 Connor Serven
Fr., Forward; 6-9, 215; Bushnell
Number to know: 2. Serven played for two high schools and is well aware of what a step up in competition looks like, which he’s experienced in a much more significant way after arriving on campus. After attending Bushnell-Prairie City his first two years of high school, the walk-on forward transferred to St. Rita and played in the Chicago Catholic League.
Last year’s recap: Serven earned honorable mention honors in the Catholic League after averaging 8.3 points, seven rebounds and 2.4 assists for St. Rita. He also helped lead the Mustangs to a CCL White division title.
This year’s role: It’s not an easy task considering the talent of some of the Illinois bigs, but Serven’s primary role as a freshman walk-on will be to provide a challenging look to the likes of Giorgi Bezhanisvhili and Kofi Cockburn each day in practice.
No. 3 Jacob Grandison
R-Jr., Guard/Forward; 6-6, 205; Oakland, Calif.
Number to know: 69. Grandison led Holy Cross as a sophomore during the 2018-19 season with 69 made three-pointers while shooting 36.5 percent from beyond the arc. He finished eighth in Patriot League, knocking down just more than two three-pointers per game.
Last year’s recap: Sitting out the 2019-20 season wasn’t a new experience for Grandison. He went through something similar in high school not playing and focusing his energy and effort on improving his game. Grandison will enter the 2020-21 season as a newcomer in name only, fully versed in Illinois’ scheme and system
This year’s role: Illinois coach Brad Underwood values versatile athletes who do the little things. Grandison fits that mold. He can play multiple positions, and his background in the Princeton offense playing for Bill Carmody at Holy Cross means he knows how dangerous an active player off the ball can be. There are minutes to be had on the wing for the Illini, and Grandison could easily fill them.
No. 4 Zach Griffith
Sr., Forward; 6-6, 220; Fisher
Number to know: 17. Griffith finished his Fisher career as the program’s all-time lading scorer with 1,308 points in three years. The record he shares with older brother Nick, though, is 17 rebounds in a single game.
Last year’s recap: A foot injury cost Griffith the final eight games of the 2019-20 season. Before that, the manager turned walk-on had played in eight games and totaled six points and four rebounds in his role off the bench.
This year’s role: Nothing has changed about Griffith’s role for the Illini other than he probably doesn’t have to spend as much time guarding Kofi Cockburn in practice since Illinois’ frontcourt is a bit deeper. Griffith’s strong work ethic will just be put to use in other ways in practice to help his teammates get better.
No. 5 Andre Curbelo
Fr., Guard; 6-1, 175; Vega Baja, Puerto Rico
Number to know: 93. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) was considered the top team in New York and a top 10 team nationally by Curbelo’s senior season. A four-year varsity contributor, the Crusaders won 93 games — and lost just 12 — in Curbelo’s career.
Last year’s recap: Curbelo played his way to a consensus four-star ranking and as high as No. 38 in the country as a senior at Long Island Lutheran. He reached those heights averaging 16.7 point, 8.1 assists, 7.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 2019-20 with Long Island Lutheran ready to defend its state title when the season was canceled because of the pandemic.
This year’s role: Illinois’ deep, experienced backcourt means Curbelo doesn’t have to be “the guy” right away. That doesn’t mean he won’t find his way on the court. There’s a maturity to both his countenance and game that should serve him well making the jump to the college level.
No. 10 Edgar Padilla
Fr., Guard; 6-1, 165; Carolina, Puerto Rico
Number to know: 2. Padilla helped the Puerto Rico U17 national team finish second at the 2019 FIBA U17 Centrobasket Championships. Representing Puerto Rico in the international stage is a family tradition, too. Padilla’s father, Edgar, played for Puerto Rico in the 1996 Olympics.
Last year’s recap: Padilla was thriving for Colegio San Ignacio de Loyola — averaging 20.1 points, 6.4 assists and 5.1 rebounds — before his senior season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s role: There’s some real “glue guy” potential for Padilla not just this season but moving forward in his Illinois career. He’s connected to Andre Curbelo through Puerto Rico, and he became fast friends with fellow freshman Adam Miller when he arrived on campus.
No. 11 Ayo Dosunmu
Jr., Guard; 6-5, 200; Chicago
Number to know: 12. The 2020 NBA draft just happened, but mock drafts for 2021 are already being published. Dosunmu returned to the Illini for a third season to improve his draft stock, and he’s already projected in the lottery by CBS Sports, going No. 12 next summer.
Last year’s recap: Clutch shots. They defined Dosunmu’s sophomore season. Mostly because he kept hitting them, including memorable game-winners at Wisconsin and at Michigan. Dosunmu ultimately led the Illini in scoring for a second straight season in 2019-20 and claimed the team’s assists title for good measure.
This year’s role: Illinois will go as far as Dosunmu takes them this season. It’s his team. Plus, he’s got something to prove — both from an individual standpoint and for the team. He’s trying to play his way into the first round of the 2021 NBA draft, and leading the Illini deep into March (or whenever the NCAA tournament happens) certainly won’t hurt his cause.
No. 12 Brandon Lieb
Fr., Center; 7-0, 210; Deerfield
Number to know: 0. It’s how many high-major offers Lieb had by the end of his senior season at Deerfield. The number of offers from other programs wasn’t much higher, and Lieb was considering a similar path his older brother, Jack, took in using a year at a prep school to drum up more interest. Then June hit and multiple high-major programs came calling.
Last year’s recap: Lieb helped Deerfield post a 20-11 record and win a Class 3A regional title in the 2019-20 season, averaging 13.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks. He was at his best in that regional title game, putting up 24 points and 14 rebounds to beat Carmel Catholic.
This year’s role: Lieb has already added double-digit pounds to his 7-foot frame since arriving at Illinois this summer. Continuing to add weight and strength will be his ongoing off-the-court process. On the court, Lieb will be expected to challenge fellow 7-footer Kofi Cockburn in practice as much as possible, while being prepared to play just in case.
No. 13 Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk
R-Fr., Forward; 6-8, 235; Lommel, Belgium
Number to know: 38. Bosmans-Verdonk showed an ability to stretch the floor his final season at KA Pegasus in Ostend, Belgium, shooting 38 percent from three-point range. That was, of course, from the FIBA three-point line, which college basketball adopted last season, meaning Bosmans-Verdonk didn’t have to do any adjusting.
Last year’s recap: A stress fracture in his leg kept Bosmans-Verdonk off the court last summer. While he returned to play nine games early in 2019-20 — and set season-highs with six points, four rebounds and two blocks in a win against The Citadel — his Illini debut was cut short with a right foot injury that cost him the rest of the season.
This year’s role: Bosmans-Verdonk’s specific mix of size and skill set is unique on the Illinois roster. The Illini just won’t get to utilize him right away. He had a flare up in his right foot, albeit in a different spot from last year’s injury, and he’s not expected back on the court until next month. While Bosmans-Verdonk looks the part of a modern power forward, he hasn’t gotten much of a chance to prove whether he can back that up on the court.
No. 15 Giorgi Bezhanishvili
Jr., Forward; 6-9, 245; Rustavi, Georgia
Number to know: 5. Bezhanishvili flashed his passing skills a little more frequently last season — especially feeding Kofi Cockburn on the block in high-low scenarios. Bezhanishvili set a new career-high with five assists against Miami and matched that later the same month against North Carolina A&T.
Last year’s recap: Looking at only his scoring, which was essentially cut in half from a breakout freshman year, Bezhanishvili’s sophomore season could be seen as a bit of a disappointment. But that’s overlooking the fact he turned the ball over less, doubled his assists per game and rebounded at a higher rate on a per minutes played basis. Bezhanishvili was less efficient offensively, but no less a factor in Illinois’ successful season.
This year’s role: The pandemic meant Bezhanishvili spent several months alone in Champaign before the team returned to campus. He spent that time fine-tuning both his body and his game, getting as many shots up outdoors as he could. Finding a way to maximize his effectiveness in the same hybrid power forward/backup center role from a year ago is the goal.
No. 20 Da’Monte Williams
Sr., Guard; 6-3, 215; Peoria
Number to know: 52.9. It can’t be repeated enough that Williams made 52.9 percent of his three-pointers in the final nine games of the 2019-20 season. It was a serious step forward considering he’s just a career 27.6 percent shooter and went the entire month of January without making one last season.
Last year’s recap: The sudden three-point barrage was the only outlier in 2019-20 from what’s been Williams’ typical production throughout his time at Illinois. He scored every once in a while, but mainly rebounded, defended all five positions at least once and made all the typically less acknowledged hustle plays per usual.
This year’s role: It’s unlikely Williams will ever be the scorer he was at Peoria Manual, but the Illini don’t need him to be. Should he keep knocking down three-pointers at the rate he did to end his junior season, though, that would be the bonus on top of his grit-and-grind approach. Leading the way on hustle plays, though, becomes even more important following Andres Feliz’s graduation.
No. 21 Kofi Cockburn
So., Center; Kingston, Jamaica; 7-0, 285
Number to know: 12. Cockburn fairly well obliterated Illinois’ old freshman record with 12 double-doubles last season, including one in his Illini debut against Nicholls State. Those 12 double-doubles also ranked Cockburn fifth nationally among freshman in 2019-20.
Last year’s recap: It’s hard to debate Cockburn’s impact on Illinois’ success last season given the changes Brad Underwood made both offensively and defensively to best utilize having a 7-foot, 285-pound center. Cockburn wasn’t the sole reason for those changes, of course, but he benefited from them by averaging 13.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and blocking a team-high 44 shots.
This year’s role: More. Of everything. That’s what Illinois needs from Cockburn in 2020-21. It’s doable, too, given there were some typical ups and downs from a consistency standpoint during his freshman season. While Cockburn might not average a double-double for the season, it’s not an outlandish thought. At minimum, eliminating the inconsistent stretches like he had in late January/early February as a freshman should be an overall boost for the Illini.
No. 22 Austin Hutcherson
R-Jr., Guard; 6-6, 180; New York City
Number to know: 28. That’s how many different games Hutcherson made multiple three-pointers in his two seasons at Division III Wesleyan University (Conn.). That they came at a 41.3 percent clip is a bonus. And while not everything is about made three-pointers, considering Illinois’ struggles last season an infusion of shooting isn’t a bad thing.
Last year’s recap: Hutcherson, like fellow transfer Jacob Grandison, sat out the 2019-20 season. He used that time away from competition in the same way, fine-tuning his body for the Big Ten and learning Illinois’ scheme and system. The gains in the former, though, helped turn Hutcherson into one of the better athletes on the team.
This year’s role: It’s a similar situation to Bosmans-Verdonk. Hutcherson is a potential X-factor for the Illini — especially considering his ability as a shooter — but he won’t be available to start the season. A lingering back injury sidelined him this spring and is still a problem now. Enough that Illinois coach Brad Underwood said there’s no clear timetable for his return.
No. 32 Tyler Underwood
Gr., Guard; 6-2, 180; Champaign
Number to know: 6. Underwood decided to take advantage of a sixth year of eligibility available to him after he missed the 2015-16 season at Stephen F. Austin after tearing his ACL as a high school senior and was forced by the NCAA to sit out the 2017-18 season after transferring from Oklahoma State to Illinois.
Last year’s recap: Underwood appeared in 14 games last season and made his first career start in Illinois’ Senior Night win against Iowa — even supplying a pair of early assists in what turned out to be a 78-76 Illini victory. He set new career-highs three times in November with two assist against The Citadel, six points against Hampton and three rebounds against Lindenwood.
This year’s role: Underwood has game. He holds the Nacogdoches High School career three-point record and put up 21 points per game pre-injury his senior year. What he brings to Illinois, though, is a high basketball IQ and a detailed knowledge of the Illini’s offensive and defensive systems. Underwood is a fount of information for Illinois’ guards, and his younger teammates lean on him in that regard.
No. 33 Coleman Hawkins
Fr., Forward; 6-10, 215; Sacramento, Calif.
Number to know: 4. It’s the number of Hawkins’ family members who played college basketball. His dad, Rodney, had two impressive seasons at San Diego State in the late 1980s, and all three of his older sisters — Ashley, Taylor and Bailey — played collegiately, with Ashley also going D-I at Evansville.
Last year’s recap: Hawkins played on one of the best teams in the country the last two years at Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif. The Crew won the Grind Session championship in March and finished 31-3 overall, with Hawkins putting up 12.5 points, a team-high 6.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.
This year’s role: Don’t be surprised to see Illinois coach Brad Underwood use Hawkins in multiple different ways in 2020-21. He has the guard skills (namely passing) to play on the wing, will likely spend most of his time as power forward capable of stretching the floor and could also play some small-ball center. Hawkins might not come with the same hype as some of his fellow freshmen, but the coaching staff values his versatility.
No. 34 Jermaine Hamiln
So., Center; 6-10, 235; Lincoln
Number to know: 75. With a caveat for limited opportunity, Hamlin made 75 percent of his shot attempts in his freshman season. It wasn’t a stretch given he shot 71 percent as a high school senior and almost exclusively gets his scoring opportunities in the paint. His first career points at Illinois were, in fact, a dunk.
Last year’s recap: Hamlin played in 16 games in 2019-20, mostly playing spot minutes when fellow big men Kofi Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili were both in foul trouble. Hamlin played his best in Illinois’ win against Division II Lindenwood, setting career-highs with eight points and four rebounds in the 52-point victory.
This year’s role: Healthy again and back on the court after a hand injury sidelined him this summer and into the start of practice last month, Hamlin has a key role as Illinois’ backup center. The Lincoln product likely won’t get a significant amount of playing time, but if he can take advantage of the time he does get as a rim runner/rim protector that would alleviate concerns about what to do if Cockburn and Bezhanishvili get in simultaneous foul trouble.
No. 44 Adam Miller
Fr., Guard; 6-3, 180; Peoria
Number to know: 33. Only two former and one current Illini — Jereme Richmond, Ayo Dosunmu and Meyers Leonard — have been ranked higher than Miller in the 247Sports Composite. Miller checked in at No. 33 individually as the headliner of Illinois’ No. 16-ranked 2020 class.
Last year’s recap: Miller was robbed at another crack at a Class 3A state title when his senior season was abruptly canceled because of COVID-19. He did claim, however, nearly every possible postseason honor as The News-Gazette Player of the Year to go with Mr. Basketball honors and his second Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year award after averaging 27.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.3 steals.
This year’s role: Dosunmu’s decision to return in addition to seniors like Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams means Miller can ease into whatever role he fills in the Illinois backcourt. The weight of the program won’t rest solely on his shoulders. That should free Miller up to do what he does best — light teams up from three-point range and be a physical presence at either end of the court.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).