No. 1 Kayla McKinney
Junior infielder
➜ My favorite softball memory is ... winning the sectional championship.
➜ My favorite sports movie is ... “The Sandlot.”
➜ I’d celebrate winning a state title by ... hanging out with my friends and family.
➜ Playing softball at Mahomet-Seymour means so much to me because ... I get to represent my school and play with all of my friends.
No. 2 Madeleine Cortez
Sophomore shortstop
➜ My favorite softball memory is ... coming back and seeing the town come out to cheer for us after winning sectionals.
➜ My favorite sports movie is ... “The Sandlot.”
I’d celebrate winning a state title by ... being with my team and my loved ones.
➜ Playing softball at Mahomet-Seymour means so much to me because ... I get to play for everyone who has played before me and will play after me.
No. 5 Madi White
Freshman second baseman
➜ My favorite softball memory is ... coming back home from sectionals.
➜ My favorite sports movie is ... “The Sandlot.”
➜ I’d celebrate winning a state title by ... being with my friends and family.
➜ Playing softball at Mahomet-Seymour means so much to me because ... of the people and representing my school.
No. 6 Maddie Logsdon
Freshman third baseman
➜ My favorite softball memory is ... the sectional championship game. I hit my home runs and was filled with adrenaline.
➜ My favorite sports movie is ... “The Blind Side.”
➜ I’d celebrate winning a state title by ... hugging my teammates and family, and jumping for joy.
➜ Playing softball at Mahomet-Seymour means so much to me because ... the sense of family that I feel playing with them all warms my heart.
No. 7 Jadyn Hannah
Senior center fielder
➜ My favorite softball memory is ... the bus ride home from super-sectionals because we were all so happy and got an escort into town.
➜ My favorite sports movie is ... “The Sandlot.”
➜ I’d celebrate winning a state title by ... celebrating with the team and enjoying the moment.
➜ Playing softball at Mahomet-Seymour means so much to me because ... I have grown up with these girls and have played ball with them since 10U. So playing my last season with my best friends is such a blessing.
No. 8 Kenadi Granadino
Junior catcher
➜ My favorite softball memory is ... hitting the walk-off double to beat Unity.
➜ My favorite sports movie is ... “The Benchwarmers.”
➜ I’d celebrate winning a state title by ... running to hug Karley (Yergler).
➜ Playing softball at Mahomet-Seymour means so much to me because ... I’ve played softball with most of these girls for several years. It’s my last ride with these seniors, and I’ve enjoyed every moment.
No. 9 Abby Akers
Senior first baseman
➜ My favorite softball memory is ... the bus ride to sectional finals when we were listening to music.
➜ My favorite sports movie is ... “A League of Their Own.”
➜ I’d celebrate winning a state title by ... hanging out with my teammates and getting food.
➜ Playing softball at Mahomet-Seymour means so much to me because ... I have grown up playing with these girls and coaches. It feels like another family.
No. 10 Chloe Truax
Senior right fielder
➜ My favorite softball memory is ... winning sectionals or our lock-in this year.
➜ My favorite sports movie is ... “Remember the Titans.”
➜ I’d celebrate winning a state title by ... getting cheesecake.
➜ Playing softball at Mahomet-Seymour means so much to me because ... we all have grown up and played softball together, and I wouldn’t want to play with anyone else. The coaches also believe in us so much and push us to be the best players and teammates.
No. 11 Brookelyn Howard
Junior infielder
➜ My favorite softball memory is ... playing in Marion my eighth-grade year with a girl who now is Mt. Zion’s starting pitcher.
➜ My favorite sports movie is ... “42.”
➜ I’d celebrate winning a state title by ... spending time with the team.
➜ Playing softball at Mahomet-Seymour means so much to me because ... it allows me to work on fundamentals every day and work on small habits in my skills. Being injured, it means so much to me because it has helped me decide I want to coach when I’m older.
No. 12 Karley Yergler
Senior pitcher
➜ My favorite softball memory is ... going to PGF Nationals in California with my travel team last year.
➜ My favorite sports movie is ... “The Sandlot.”
➜ I’d celebrate winning a state title by ... hanging out with the team and probably getting ice cream.
➜ Playing softball at Mahomet-Seymour means so much to me because ... I’ve gone to Mahomet my whole life, and there’s about five of us that have been playing together since we were about 10 years old. So it has meant so much growing up with them.
No. 14 Jenna Wade
Junior outfielder
➜ My favorite softball memory is ... my winning-run hit at St. Joe and all the excitement that came from it.
➜ My favorite sports movie is ... “The Blind Side.”
➜ I’d celebrate winning a state title by ... spending time with all of my teammates and having the community celebrate with us.
➜ Playing softball at Mahomet-Seymour means so much to me because ... we all play as a team and always have each others’ backs no matter what happens.
No. 16 Jessica Hawk
Senior infielder
➜ My favorite softball memory is ... tackling one of our freshmen for her phone during our team bonding lock-in. We were doing a scavenger hunt, and we needed a phone battery below 20 percent. She was the only one.
➜ My favorite sports movie is ... “The Blind Side” or “Hoovey.”
➜ I’d celebrate winning a state title by ... eating a real nice dinner.
➜ Playing softball at Mahomet-Seymour means so much to me because ... our girls deserve this more than anyone I know, and it’s pretty awesome that we’re taking home the first trophy for our school.
No. 20 Sydney Ward
Junior left fielder
➜ My favorite softball memory is ... the escort back from winning our super-sectional championship.
➜ My favorite sports movie is ... “Space Jam.”
➜ I’d celebrate winning a state title by ... being with my teammates and remembering this experience before the seniors leave us for good.
➜ Playing softball at Mahomet-Seymour means so much to me because ... I like playing for previous teammates who couldn’t make it this far and playing for the upcoming athletes who look up to us.
No. 22 Jami Marriott
Senior outfielder
➜ My favorite softball memory is ... getting a police and fire escort after sectionals and having the 12U team I coach running after the bus.
➜ My favorite sports movie is ... “A League of Their Own.”
➜ I’d celebrate winning a state title by ... hanging out with the team.
➜ Playing softball at Mahomet-Seymour means so much to me because ... it encourages younger girls to get involved with the sport.
No. 23 Rio Casillas
Freshman catcher
➜ My favorite softball memory is ... the bus rides and the cobra squad (Madi White and Maddie Cortez).
➜ My favorite sports movie is ... “Major League.”
➜ I’d celebrate winning a state title by ... hanging out with the team and my family/friends.
➜ Playing softball at Mahomet-Seymour means so much to me because ... the people make it fun, and we make lots of memories.
No. 24 Ava Henderson
Sophomore infielder
➜ My favorite softball memory is ... celebrating after our super-sectional game — having Mahomet fans come out and wave and cheer us on while also being escorted by the fire department and police.
➜ My favorite sports movie is ... “The Sandlot.”
➜ I’d celebrate winning a state title by ... celebrating with the team and family.
➜ Playing softball at Mahomet-Seymour means so much to me because ... we have a fun and energetic team and work hard. Also, we make awesome memories.