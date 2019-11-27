Kevin Clapp
Sr., Bismarck-Henning/ Rossville-Alvin
Why he made the team: Clapp and teammate Izaiah Lusk keyed the Blue Devils to third place in their Class 1A regional, with Clapp standing out as the more frequent regular-season medalist. He then went on to qualify for the 1A state tournament, in which he earned a share of 34th place.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see DaBaby. ... Before I compete, I eat a peanut butter sandwich. ... In my dream career, I would work at SpaceX. ... My favorite subject to study in school is math/calculus. ... My favorite athlete is me. ... My favorite TV show is “Bojack Horseman.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Donald Trump, Freddie Mercury and General Patton.
Three items on my bucket list: Skydive, drive a Ferrari and go to Dubai.
Gabe Huddleston
Jr., Schlarman
Why he made the team: The lead scorer on a balanced Hilltoppers outfit, Huddleston paced Schlarman in a second-place Class 1A regional effort before making his way to the state showcase as an individual and tying for 38th place.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Garth Brooks. ... Before I compete, I eat anything my mom brings me. ... In my dream career, I would play professional golf. ... My favorite subject to study in school is physics. ... My favorite athlete is Jack Nicklaus. ... My favorite TV show is “Arrow.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Bobby Jones, Jack Nicklaus and Ben Hogan.
Three items on my bucket list: Playing Augusta National, playing St. Andrews Old Course and being a major champion.
Justin McCoy
Sr., Champaign Central
Why he made the team: Our three-time All-Area Player of the Year fought through early swing issues to post numerous impressive regular-season outings and collect Class 2A regional medalist honors with a 76, eventually capping his prep career with a 13th-place finish at state.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Old Dominion. ... Before I compete, I eat Jimmy John’s. ... In my dream career, I would be a CFO of a major company. ... My favorite subject to study in school is calculus. ... My favorite athlete is Lanto Griffin. ... My favorite TV show is “La Casa De Papel.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Robert Herjavec, Sean McVay and Cam Baker.
Three items on my bucket list: Visit Glacier National Park, buy a Bugatti and visit Italy.
Zach Rogers
Jr., Bement
Why he made the team: A two-time Class 1A state qualifier as an individual, Rogers couldn’t make it out of the first round at state, but continued to show that even the smallest rosters — he and twin brother Zach make up the entire Bulldogs outfit — are forces in the postseason.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Gunna and Lil Baby. ... Before I compete, I eat Xtra Cheddar Goldfish and a Kickstart. ... In my dream career, I would play golf for a living. ... My favorite subjects to study in school are English and literature. ... My favorite athlete is Dwight Howard. ... My favorite TV show is “Feherty.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Tommie Smith, Michael Johnson and John Beilein.
Three items on my bucket list: Travel to all seven continents, see the Northern Lights and move somewhere warm.
Wade Schacht
Fr., Champaign Central
Why he made the team: Schacht blasted on to the prep scene by matching or surpassing McCoy in various regular-season tournaments, then shooting a 79 at Class 2A regionals to help the Maroons to second in the team chase.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see PRETTYMUCH. ... Before I compete, I eat a peanut butter and banana sandwich. ... In my dream career, I would play golf professionally or coach, and do a little bit of acting on the side. ... My favorite subject to study in school is history. ... My favorite athlete is De’Aaron Fox. ... My favorite TV show is “Alone.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Julius Caesar, Gordon Ramsay and Naomi Osaka.
Three items on my bucket list: Play in a PGA Tour event, take a helicopter ride in snowy mountains and learn how to surf.
Trey VanWinkle
Sr., Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Why he made the team: One of Champaign County’s most dominant male golfers outside Central, VanWinkle jetted into the Class 2A state tournament via a 79 at the sectional before ultimately tapping out in Day 1 of the state event.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Post Malone. ... Before I compete, I eat any kind of pizza. ... In my dream career, I would be general manager of a golf course. ... My favorite subject to study in school is math. ... My favorite athlete is Jordan Spieth. ... My favorite TV show is “All American.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Donald Trump, Jackie Robinson and Jordan Spieth.
Three items on my bucket list: Travel outside the United States, attend the World Series and learn new languages.