You were born in Champaign, but you also spent some time in Saint Thomas, part of the Virgin Islands. What was it like playing basketball there?
“We played a lot. We traveled a lot because the island’s kind of small. There was only a couple high schools there, so we traveled. So we went to Mexico, Puerto Rico, and for two years we didn’t lose a game. ... The competition’s the same. There’s really no difference besides where we’re at, and you just hoop.”
How do you assess your prep basketball career so far?“Obviously my freshman year was pretty good, had a pretty good squad (that won a Class 3A regional championship). My sophomore year was also pretty decent (winning another 3A regional title). Just being able to grow with the team was just fun. Not really much to it besides have fun.”
Did anything about high school basketball surprise you off the bat?
“My first year with the regionals and stuff like that, that was a little surprising. I didn’t expect it to be like that (from a competitive standpoint). ... Me and the guys, we had so much fun during the games.”
You’re known as a guy who throws down big dunks. How do you feel about that label, and do you feel you’ve proven to people you can do more than just dunk?
“I don’t really feel like I have to prove myself around here. I just like to hoop, so I just do it. ... When they expect (a dunk), I kind of feel obligated to do it. That’s really what kind of makes me do it, and I just dunk.”
What has been the high point of your prep
career so far?
“Probably my sophomore year, end of sophomore year. That’s when I really started to develop, find my skill. I started dribbling more, passing more, so I really just started developing.”
And the low point for you ?
“Rocky start last year (missing the 2019-2020 season’s first nine games with Champaign Central). That was about it. It was just a process. I took it one step at a time.”
Who have been some of your biggest basketball influences in Champaign?
“My freshman year (at Central), pretty much all my seniors that was there (including cousin A’Kieon Gill). I looked up to them a lot. Coach (Mark) Scott, he moved but he was a big help with my development. Also Coach P.J. (Keaton), Coach (Jeff) Finke — really just Central helped in my development.”
What has the transition been like from Central to
Centennial so far?
“We’ve had one open gym (and) I’ve only been to that one, so it was good. We did a lot of running, but other than that it was pretty good. ... I’m working (at FedEx) right now, but when I’m not at work, I ride my bike a lot and try and get back in shape. I go to the Savoy rec (center), put up a couple jump shots.”
What’s the biggest thing you’ve learned about high school basketball?
“Patience. Everything’s not one speed. You’ve got to slow down sometimes. You’ve got to know when to go and when not to.”
Have you thought about the upcoming season being postponed or canceled in
response to the pandemic?
“I mean, everything I heard was that we’re going to have one. No one’s told me we’re not or we couldn’t, so I’m just going day by day. ... I could probably go right back (to AAU with the Illinois HoopStars). If I call my AAU coach, talk to him, he could probably get me on to something pretty fast. I have places reserved if Illinois doesn’t hoop, but I don’t plan on moving. Not right now.”
What’s your college path looking like at this point?
“I’m probably going to end up going the (junior college) route. I’ve got a couple D-I jucos — John A. Logan and Vincennes in Indiana. Those are really the two main ones that I’ve been talking to, keeping in contact with. ... My goal is to be able to get that D-I (at the NCAA level), so that’s really my main goal — develop and get to D-I.”
Have you thought about what sort of impact you’ve made on high school
basketball in Champaign?
“A lot of people text me and call me and let me know (to) keep grinding. I know a lot of people that supported me. But I don’t really know how big of an impact I’ve had right now. ... I was born here, so to know that I could somewhat put where I’m (from) on the map does feel kind of good.”