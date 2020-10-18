How did you get your start in basketball?
“I’m pretty sure my dad put a ball in my hand probably when I was only around 1. That’s where it all started. But I really liked football more. As I grew up it was more football than basketball, and I just got into basketball. ... My brother played basketball when he was down here, and he went to a different school in Tennessee. I got to see him play a little bit as I grew up. ... So it’s just like a family thing.”
And what was it like coming though Danville’s youth
basketball system?
“You see a lot of kids when they grow up, and then you don’t see them sometimes no more — or they still play and they’re still around you. Growing up playing basketball in Danville until like high school is very rare, so to still have my friends Nathanael (Hoskins) and Devin (Miles) and all them is good.”
How do you feel about your prep basketball career so far?
“As a whole, I feel like I could’ve done something different. ... I think I could’ve definitely had a better, I don’t want to say better legacy, but better view of everything. But overall I tried to do my best and did.”
You’ve played important
minutes for the Vikings from your freshman year onward. What is that experience like?
“It’s something I got used to probably seventh- or eighth-grade year — attention around (and) a lot of cameras when I was playing. Being in the spotlight freshman year, that’s a broader attention you get on you. I never really got nervous. The moment, you get used to it.”
Are you fully recovered from your knee injury?
“I’m healthy, back to 100 percent. Been 100 percent a little bit. But still working out every day, maybe two (times) a day sometimes. Depends on the way I’m feeling. So I wake up 7:30 in the morning, you can catch me at the Y, something like that.”
What have the challenges been like associated with
injury recovery?
“Tearing your ACL puts you in a dark place, and ... I feel like I was there for a while. It just takes a real toll on you. You don’t want to be around people. You just feel lonely. But you’ve just got to keep fighting, keep pushing. It’s really more of a mental thing than physically. There’s times where I wanted to quit basketball and didn’t want to do anything at all. So tearing your ACL is real. It separates you mentally to see how strong-minded you are, but it’s a big test.”
What has been the high point of your high school basketball career so far?
“Maybe sophomore year (qualifying for a Class 4A sectional final). We had a great team, actually. Played against good teams. That might’ve been our best competition. The team, we just had the chemistry. Went to a sectional championship (against) Belleville (West), a couple calls got called that weren’t supposed to happen. But it was a good experience. Sophomore year was probably the biggest, or freshman year playing with Kendle (Moore, now at Colorado State) for the first time ever.”
And what about the
lowest point?
“Junior year. I played kind of different because of the ACL tear. ... It changed a lot of things for me. Like I said, dark place. Just things were different is all I can say. There was just a lot of things going on.”
Your family is a huge presence at any Danville basketball game. How has that support impacted you?
“You know you have a support system. You know they’re there when you’re doing good, you’re doing bad. (I have) a big family and probably see 30 of them in one spot specifically and just big noise coming from an area, and you’ve got the gym making noise. It just helps you better on the court.”
What’s the biggest thing you’ve learned about
basketball these past three-plus years in Danville?
“There’s different ways and different angles you can take things in life. You’ve got to see both sides perspective-wise, and I think basketball is just mentally a mind game. Know what you do, get to your spots, make shots (and) plays.”
How would you compare this coming season’s Danville team to the previous three?
“Definitely my freshman year (when the Vikings got a No. 1 seed in Class 4A) we had a little more grit. ... I think we got a good team coming forward. We got a lot of new kids who can learn a lot. Some haven’t really played past years, but they’re learning the process well and the way we do things here. Really just trying to take them under my wing, let them know what to do and not to do. Don’t be around (certain) people — you can’t get caught up here at the high school.”
You have multiple D-I offers. How has the pandemic
affected your recruiment?
“It changed the college thing a lot because it’s a lot of players I would’ve been going after their spots (on college teams) — they would’ve been gone (but received extra eligibility because of the pandemic). But it’s a process, I guess.”
Have you thought about what sort of impact you’ve made on Danville basketball?
“I think I left a big impact on Danville. I think it would’ve been bigger if I would’ve never gotten hurt. I think I left a legacy that you’re more than an athlete — good inside the school and outside the court and on the court. I feel like a lot of people do look up to me because you don’t really see that in Danville and then go to big places also, so I’m trying to really be the first.”