Should the 2020-21 boys’ basketball season take place as scheduled — a big question mark in the COVID-19 era — local talent won’t be difficult to find. Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS checked in with six standout individuals and got to know a little more about them ahead of a planned Nov. 16 start date for IHSA practices. His sixth and final Q&A is with Tuscola’s Jalen Quinn:
Jalen Quinn
6-3, Jr., Tuscola
Quick hit: Already a two-time N-G All-Area first-team choice, Quinn possesses offers from Illinois-Chicago, Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois and Loyola (Chicago).
How do you feel about your prep basketball career so far?
“I feel really good about it. Coming in my freshman season, not knowing what to expect from myself and my teammates, they brought me in and I really created a good bond with them. That’s what made it so easy to play throughout the season is all the teammates I’ve had. ... We’ve created good relationships on and off the court, and it just felt really smooth as the year went on. We’ve been playing pretty good the last two seasons. It all starts with coaching and just our players wanting to do it, and that’s what I think we have here at Tuscola. We’re starting a new brand. ‘Building the brand’ is what we always use as our famous quote for Tuscola.”
You immediately were “the guy” for Tuscola. What’s that like as just a ninth-grader?
“I knew I’d get a little bit of media talk just being a freshman playing on varsity, just that kind of hype around my name. But it’s honestly been a lot more than I’ve expected, and I love all of it and it’s just fun for me. I’ve gotten used to it over the course of time, and it’s just something I got used to and it’s not a big deal to me anymore.”
Have you seen yourself develop as a media interviewee also?
“Yeah, actually I’ve developed a lot. I still remember one of my first interviews, just how stuttery I was and how nervous I was. Over time it just gets better. It’s just like practicing for basketball. You’re going to get better over time, and that’s just something I’ve done also is just being able to speak more fluently throughout interviews.”
What has been the high point of your prep career so far?
“Probably just elevating Tuscola basketball. I know when I was a little kid, I always came to all the basketball games and we weren’t the best. But we were always trying to elevate our school as not just a football school but a basketball and baseball school also. I think my freshman year and my sophomore year we’ve kind of done that here, and (we’re) looking to keep getting better and pushing forward with what we’re trying to do here.”
And the low point?
“I wouldn’t really say (there’s) a low point. There’s definitely been things I’ve had to learn as a freshman and sophomore, what not to do and what you can do, and you’ve just got to get better from your mistakes and learn from those. That’s the greatest thing you can do from anything going bad in your career, and you’ve just got to learn from it and get better.”
Is there any individual or team you’ve most enjoyed getting to play against?
“The most hyped-around game was against Central A&M. They had a great team my freshman and sophomore year with (Griffin) Andricks, (Jacob) Paradee and (Connor) Heaton. They all made a great team, and they had other players around them that were just as good. So those games were always the games that we were looking forward to playing, and unfortunately we didn’t come out with wins in them. But I know we learned a lot from playing them, and they helped us get a lot better just because we’re not used to playing that good of people all the time.”
What about your individual game has most improved from the beginning of freshman year up to now?
“I’d really say my shooting ability. Right now I feel confident with all areas of my shooting — off the dribble, off the catch. I’ve really worked on it a lot over the past I don’t even know how many months. ... I put a lot of work in, and I’m finally starting to get results out of it. And I’d also say just the pace of my game, just how I can slow things down and be a leader and a point guard.”
What does it mean to have an offer from Loyola Chicago, which made the 2018 NCAA Final Four?
“It means a lot. I know Coach Porter Moser, he watched me a couple times at the (Illinois) Wolves (AAU) practices. I feel like I played pretty good. I know they have a big program, and I was on a Zoom call with him when I got the offer. ... They basically talked to me (about) how they have a program full of winners, and that’s what they want to do and that’s what they always want to produce every day and get better.”
The IHSA recently rescinded the two events per week rule for multiple sports, including basketball. How does that affect you and the team?
“I feel pretty good about it, knowing we only had 20 games before that happened and now we have almost close to 30 games, and we’ve added a lot of bigger schools and schools we haven’t played before. ... I think it’s a big push forward just with all the things we’re going through right now, and saying we can get extra games is just kind of like a big confidence booster (that) there might be something else later in the future. I know it’s important for our seniors to get more games for their last final season of high school ball, and that’s something not a lot of people notice — how important that is to them.”
With your life dominated by basketball and school, how do you spend your limited downtime?
“I don’t have a lot of time. I’m always moving around, doing stuff related to basketball, obviously. But when I’m not playing basketball I usually try to spend time with my family, play video games with my friends because those are the times you’ve got to cherish when you get them. I think it’s important to do that as well.”