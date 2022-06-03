Rocket fuel
Before the Unity softball program hits the field on Friday night at the
Class 2A state tournament in Peoria, the 19 players who will dress for the Rockets this weekend answered some questions for The News-Gazette:
0 Bailey Rice
Senior
Hometown:
- Philo
My favorite softball memory is ...
- Doing dancing competitions at softball tournaments.
My favorite sports movie is ...
- ‘A League of Their Own.’
I’ll celebrate winning a state title by ...
- being very happy and excited.
Playing softball at Unity means so much to me because ...
- I grew up with all of these girls and we have always played sports together.
No. 1 McKayla Schendel
Sophomore
Hometown:
- Tolono
My favorite softball memory is ...
- going to state last year.
My favorite sports movie is ...
- ‘The Sandlot.’
I’ll celebrate winning a state title by ...
- jumping into Elise Swanstrom’s arms.
Playing softball at Unity means so much to me ...
- because I love playing with this team. We are all hard-working and have fun together.
No. 2 Lauren Haas
Freshman
Hometown:
- Philo
My favorite softball memory is ...
- playing in Gulf Shores, Ala., for nationals.
My favorite sports movie is ...
- ‘The Blind Side.’
I’ll celebrate winning a state title by ...
- jumping around and hugging my teammates.
Playing softball at Unity means so much to me ...
- because everyone is so determined and it feels like we are a family.
No. 3 Maddie Reed
Senior
Hometown:
- Tolono
My favorite softball memory is ...
- beating St. Joseph-Ogden my freshman year.
My favorite sports movie is ...
- ‘Remember the Titans.’
I’ll celebrate winning a state title by ...
- dancing and cheering with my team.
Playing softball at Unity means so much to me ...
- because to work so hard for all these years and for us now to go to state in back-to-back years means a lot.
No. 5 Elise Swanstrom
Senior
Hometown:
- Tolono
My favorite softball memory is ... winning the regional championship against St. Joseph-Ogden last year.
My favorite sports movie is ...
- ‘Rookie of the Year.’
I’ll celebrate winning a state title by ...
- running to my best friend, McKayla Schendel, and hugging her.
Playing softball at Unity means so much to me ... because the softball team welcomed me with open arms. They have become my best friends and more like family now. Though I haven’t lived here long, I’m glad to have been a Rocket.
No. 8 Hailey Flesch
Senior
Hometown:
- Tolono
My favorite softball memory is ...
- the super-sectional game last year. It was just a really fun game to be a part of.
My favorite sports movie is ...
- ‘High School Musical.’
I’ll celebrate winning a state title by ...
- celebrating with my teammates and coaches.
Playing softball at Unity means so much to me ... because I’ve played with these girls for most of my life, so it’s truly
- like a family.
No. 11 Ruby Tarr
Sophomore
Hometown:
- Sidney
My favorite softball memory is ... winning the state title in Mattoon on the 10U Madness team with Coach Reed
- .
My favorite sports movie is ...
- ‘A League of Their Own.’
I’ll celebrate winning a state title by ...
- spending time with the people I love and who have supported me through it all.
Playing softball at Unity means so much to me ... because the atmosphere of the girls
- on the team makes playing fun and enjoyable.
No. 12 Reagan Little
Sophomore
Hometown:
- Philo
My favorite softball memory is ... winning the super-sectional game at Millikin
- this year to go to state and also playing for Coach Davis.
My favorite sports movie is ...
- ‘The Waterboy.’
I’ll celebrate winning a state title by ...
- having a pool party with all my teammates.
Playing softball at Unity means so much to me ... because I love going to this school and
- being a part of this team. It’s always so much fun.
No. 13 Gracie Renfrow
Senior
Hometown:
- Tolono
My favorite softball memory is ...
- beating St. Joseph-Ogden in the regional championship last season.
My favorite sports movie is ...
- ‘Friday Night Lights.’
I’ll celebrate winning a state title by ...
- going to eat with my teammates.
Playing softball at Unity means so much to me ... because I’ve been playing softball with most of my teammates for over 10 years, so
- we have a very strong family environment.
No. 16 Reece Sarver
Junior
Hometown:
- Tolono
My favorite softball memory is ...
- beating SJ-O in the regional championship game last season.
My favorite sports movie is ...
- ‘A League of Their Own.’
I’ll celebrate winning a state title by ... soaking in every moment and enjoying the time with those closest to me
- .
Playing softball at Unity means so much to me ... because my whole family has gone to Unity, starting with my grandma. By playing softball at Unity, I get to add to the many wins and tradition of Unity’s history. I have also played with these girls for 10-plus years, so watching the seniors have so much fun is awesome.
No. 17 Maegan Rothe
Freshman
Hometown:
- Tolono
My favorite softball memory is ... playing a travel tournament in Tennessee and going 0-3 in pool play. In bracket play, we went 4-4 to win our first showcase tournament
- .
My favorite sports movie is ...
- ‘The Benchwarmers.’
I’ll celebrate winning a state title by ...
- hugging Lindy Bates.
Playing softball at Unity means so much to me ... because I have played with these girls since I was a kid. I love seeing us all develop as softball players through the years.
No. 18 Sophia Beckett
Freshman
Hometown:
- Sidney
My favorite softball memory is ...
- playing in Gulf Shores, Ala., for nationals with my travel team.
My favorite sports movie is ...
- ‘A League of Their Own.’
I’ll celebrate winning a state title by ...
- running up to Lauren Haas and hugging her.
Playing softball at Unity means so much to me ... because I’m able to play for my school with the girls I grew up playing with.
No. 20 Bridget Henry
Senior
Hometown:
- Tolono
My favorite softball memory is ... going to a Tennessee-Arkansas college softball game on our Tennessee trip this year
- .
My favorite sports movie is ...
- ‘A League of Their Own.’
I’ll celebrate winning a state title by ...
- going to Disney World.
Playing softball at Unity means so much to me ... because I used to look up to the high school students, so knowing I get to be that kind of role model to younger girls is awesome.
No. 21 Lindy Bates
Freshman
Hometown:
- Pesotum
My favorite softball memory is ...
- winning state with my 10U team with Coach Reed.
My favorite sports movie is ...
- ‘A League of Their Own.’
I’ll celebrate winning a state title by ... celebrating with my team and my family. It would be so special winning with these girls.
Playing softball at Unity means so much to me ... because I have grown up watching these girls play since I was 7 years old. I have always looked up to them. Playing with them is so special because they have taken me under their wing and welcomed me.
No. 22 Taylor Henry
Senior
Hometown:
- Sidney
My favorite softball memory is ...
- probably last year at state and beating SJ-O my freshman year.
My favorite sports movie is ...
- ‘The Blind Side.
I’ll celebrate winning a state title by ...
- celebrating with my teammates by going out with the girls and coaches after the game.
Playing softball at Unity means so much to me ... because it is such a family environment, from the girls and the coaches to the fans.
No. 23 Meredith Reed
Sophomore
Hometown:
- Tolono
My favorite softball memory is ...
- making it to state this year.
My favorite sports movie is ...
- ‘The Blind Side.’
I’ll celebrate winning a state title by ...
- spending time with my family and friends.
Playing softball at Unity means so much to me ...
- because it allows me to be a part of a hard-working and determined team.
No. 24 Jenna Adkins
Freshman
Hometown:
- Pesotum
My favorite softball memory is ...
- winning nationals in Gulf Shores, Ala., last summer.
My favorite sports movie is ...
- ‘Friday Night Lights.’
I’ll celebrate winning a state title by ...
- jumping around and hugging all my teammates.
Playing softball at Unity means so much to me ...
- because it feels like a family. Everyone has each other’s back here, and these teammates will be lifelong friends.
No. 25 Ashlyn Miller
Junior
Hometown:
- Tolono
My favorite softball memory is ...
- when I pitched in the sectional championship game in eighth grade.
My favorite sports movie is ...
- ‘Remember the Titans.’
I’ll celebrate winning a state title by ...
- spending time with my teammates.
Playing softball at Unity means so much to me ...
- because I get to play with my amazing teammates.
No. 27 Grace Frye
Senior
Hometown:
- Philo
My favorite softball memory is ...
- winning against Paris in eight innings last year for the sectional championship.
My favorite sports movie is ...
- ‘The Benchwarmers.’
I’ll celebrate winning a state title ...
- by yelling and jumping around.
Playing softball at Unity means so much to me ... we’ve played with each other for a very long time.