CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood was this close to unloading on freshman guard RJ Melendez early in the second half Sunday against Northwestern.
Melendez had just checked back into the game after a strong first half. Then the first thing the Illinois freshman did was get beat by a cutting Chase Audige. An action Underwood and the Illini coaching staff had covered in the scouting report and told their team to watch for Sunday.
Few things get to Underwood like simple scouting report mistakes.
But Audige beating Melendez on the cut didn’t lead to an easy Northwestern bucket. Melendez kicked his elite athleticism into gear, chased down Audige and blocked the Northwestern guard’s shot at the rim.
It was the type of play that reminded Underwood exactly why he pursued Melendez in the recruiting process in the first place. And not the only play the 6-foot-7, 205-pound freshman guard made Sunday afternoon in front of a sellout State Farm Center crowd.
Melendez finished with 14 points, six rebounds, two steals and that blocked shot — career highs across the board — and helped close out No. 13 Illinois’ 73-66 victory that kept the Illini alone in first place at the top of the Big Ten.
“He’s a great competitor,” Underwood said of Melendez. “He’s just had to learn how to play at this level and understand the physicality. He gets beat on a simple flex cut, which we covered in scout — a scouting report mistake — but he doesn’t quit on it and just goes and blocks the shot. It’s nice to have guys who have that ability to go do that. A lot of guys can get beat, but they can’t recover. RJ’s got those gifts.”
Melendez’s physical gifts were at the top of Underwood’s wish list in the Class of 2021. Melendez was different from fellow freshmen guards Luke Goode and Brandin Podziemski. He had the length at 6-7, but also a bouncy athleticism that the Illini hadn’t been able to pair with size in Underwood’s time in Champaign.
The rest of the Big Ten? They had it.
“I go back to my first year with (Ohio State’s Keita Bates-Diop) — 6-9 on the wing,” Underwood said. “We’re out there with 6-2 guys trying to guard him. We’ve been really blessed because (Da’Monte Willams’) got unbelievable length and unbelievable strength, and he’s been able to guard some of those guys. It’s an area we needed to make an emphasis and continue to grow and change and try to find 6-6, 6-7 guys.”
Finding someone like Melendez didn’t guarantee the Arecibo, Puerto Rico, native would immediately work his way into the Illinois rotation. Melendez has seven DNPs this season and played three or fewer minutes in four other games.
Melendez’s playing time has grown in the last two weeks and actually started with Illinois’ trip to Northwestern at the end of January. He had six points and three rebounds and was on the court in crunch time in another close game.
“You’ve seen with each game he’s kind of getting more confidence,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. “He’s a heck of an athlete. He’s on the offensive boards. He’s now making threes. For him to get 14 and six in a game like this … he’s got a bright future as a really good player for them. You get guys like that off the bench with their main guys, and all of a sudden they become a very difficult team to beat.”
Melendez’s teammates saw that growth, too. They had eyes on every day in practice as the freshman guard put in work on the scout team and then either stuck around or came back later or was in early the next day to focus on individual improvement.
“I’ve seen RJ work tremendously over the last couple weeks staying in the gym, working on his game and keeping his focus,” Illinois center Kofi Cockburn said. “He got his chance (Sunday), and he went out there and did an incredible job and showed coach he belongs on the court. … RJ always gives you something special. He just keeps showing you something special each and every day. He’s different, man. He’s a different kind of beast. When I watch him sometimes, I’m in awe just seeing what he’s capable of.”
Melendez has leaned on Illinois’ more experienced players. That’s especially true with fellow Puerto Ricans Alfonso Plummer and Andre Curbelo. That shared heritage and language — they go back and forth in Spanish on the court — makes a difference.
Melendez said the message from the Illini veterans has been consistent. Keep putting in the work and his time to prove his worth in a game would come. It did Sunday where he not only set career highs in scoring, rebounds and steals, but also had zero turnovers in a game where most of the Illini had ball security issues.
“It makes me happy that they’re noticing that all the hard work is paying off,” Melendez said about the recognition he’s receiving from his teammates. “My style of play has grown a lot. Just being with the vets every time in practice and going at it with them and guarding them, I know it’s going to make me better. Getting all the knowledge I can. Getting the little stuff they’ve learned for the past four or five years. I’ve grown a lot as a player mentally and physically with (strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher) in the weight room.”