CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood had every intention to play RJ Melendez against Michigan State last week.
The Illinois men’s basketball coach has always been high on the 6-foot-7, “bouncy as heck” freshman guard. The matchups against the then-10th ranked Spartans didn’t generate the opportunity to get the Arecibo, Puerto Rico, native on the court.
Another freshman, Luke Goode, got the chance instead. The way Michigan State was defending meant Goode could get clean looks from three-point range. He made 3 of 4 from beyond the arc and played some solid defense in a career-high 28 minutes, while Melendez wound up with his seventh ‘Did Not Play’ of the season.
The roles were reversed Saturday at Northwestern. Shooting struggles and ball security issues for veteran wing Jacob Grandison opened the door for Melendez.
The Illinois freshman took advantage.
Melendez didn’t necessarily stuff the stat sheet with six points, one rebound and one assist, but he was on the court in crunch time alongside fellow freshman Brandin Podziemski to help the Illini hold on for a 59-56 victory in Evanston.
“The more moments that you put them in and the more stress you put them in, it’s kind of the saying iron sharpens iron,” Underwood said. “Those guys are really tough. They’ve continued to work and battle. I think that helps us become a better basketball team and get to where we can play them major minutes if we need them.”
The 2021-22 season has mostly been a waiting game for Melendez. He played what’s still a season-high 18 minutes and scored five points in the season opener against Jackson State on Nov. 9. He bettered his career-high with six points the next game against Arkansas State on Nov. 12 and matched it against Notre Dame on Nov. 29 and Saturday at Northwestern.
Big Ten play, though, has mostly found Melendez on the Illinois bench. Five of his DNPs came in league games, and, before Saturday, he was averaging just 2.8 minutes per game in the Big Ten games he did appear in.
Turns out the waiting can be the hardest part.
“It’s really hard sometimes,” Melendez said. “Mentally, I got a little bit frustrated, but it’s all fine because I trust the coaches in everything. My time came (Saturday), and I took care of it.”
It’s not that Melendez hasn’t shown off what he’s capable of in practice and his limited game opportunities for the 18th-ranked Illini (15-5, 8-2 Big Ten), who moved up six spots when Monday’s Associated Press Top 25 was released ahead of Wednesday night’s showdown with No. No. 11 Wisconsin (17-3, 8-2) in Champaign. Underwood has seen it.
But whose minutes would be cut to get Melendez, Podziemski or Goode on the court?
“I feel comfortable with them, but they’ve got really good players in front of them,” Underwood said. “It’s not a fear (to play them). It was more of just a feeling (Saturday) we’d need them. I didn’t think they would stumble. I really didn’t, and that’s why I put them in.”
The three Illinois freshmen have stuck together through the process, celebrating each other’s successes. Melendez said he was “hella proud” of the way Goode played against Michigan State. He also stayed ready for his chance.
“I know I’m not coming in being a scorer,” Melendez said. “I’ve got to do my job — the extra stuff like diving on the floor, getting offensive rebounds. It’s just hustling all the time and earning minutes. All that confidence comes from practice (and) working on your game after practice. A little extra work. It’s just keeping that mindset that any time your time can come.
“I always talk with Podz about games that whenever we come in, we’ve got to do the extra stuff. I was proud of both of us just being on the court at the same time, crunch time. It was something we had been waiting on. The opportunity came right there, and we took care of it.”
Melendez and his fellow freshmen have also earned the confidence of the Illinois veterans. Kofi Cockburn said he’s seen them buy in to the necessary idea of “next man up” this season given all the personnel changes created by injuries, illness and his own suspension.
Limited playing time this season or not, the freshmen are ready in games because they’ve prepared to be ready.
Da’Monte Williams went even further with his level of trust in Melendez, Podziemski and Goode.
“I have confidence in them just like I do Kofi and Trent (Frazier),” Williams said. “Those guys come to work every day.”