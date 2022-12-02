CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood and RJ Melendez met one-on-one after the Illinois men’s basketball team returned from Las Vegas.
The agenda? Effort.
As in Melendez putting forth more of it. Especially when it came to rebounding. A single offensive rebound for the 6-foot-7, 205-pound sophomore guard in the Continental Tire Main Event against UCLA and Virginia wasn’t going to cut it.
So player and coach met. Underwood said he showed Melendez 25-30 clips of what he was — and wasn’t — looking for on the court from one of his starting wings.
“We just can’t have zero rebounds from him on the defensive side when last year we played him seven minutes a game and he would get five,” Underwood said. “To me, it was about sticking your nose in and not being afraid to get bloodied up and hit. Just going. Just being a participant in the game, so to speak.
“We had that conversation. Man, he handled it like a true champion. Like a pro should. Like a guy who cares.”
The message was clearly received. Melendez delivered 17 points and four rebounds in just 22 minutes in Illinois’ Black Friday blowout against Lindenwood. He followed up that performance with 15 points and six rebounds while battling foul trouble in Illinois’ Big Ten/ACC Challenge win against Syracuse on Tuesday night at State Farm Center.
That’s what Underwood expects from Melendez, and it’s what No. 16 Illinois (6-1) will need from Melendez with Big Ten play starting at 8 p.m. Friday at No. 22 Maryland (7-0).
“We know he’s one of the best shooters in this league and could be one of the best players in this league,” Underwood said. “Sometimes, it’s uncomfortable for players to sit down with the head coach and have those conversations that aren’t really pleasant sometimes. But, man, he showed up and worked his tail off. It’s great to see hard work be rewarded.”
Back-to-back games in double figures for Melendez was a departure from the first five games of the season. It wasn’t just Melendez’s rebounding that was infrequent. He also averaged just 5.8 points in those early games.
More of the former actually led to more of the latter in the last week.
“Just by putting in a little more effort, the game opened up for me,” Melendez said. “(Underwood) did say that I’ve got to have more effort in that part of the court. I just emphasized that. Just by putting in a little bit more effort by crashing the glass and getting those defensive rebounds, it opened up a little bit on the court.”
Underwood’s directive for more effort and more rebounding wasn’t limited to his one-on-one meeting with Melendez. That was just a reinforcement of the message the Illinois coach was trying to get across from the season opener when Melendez finished with as many turnovers as rebounds (two each) and a single point against Eastern Illinois. His 20 minutes of playing time against the Panthers on Nov. 7 wasn’t exactly a direct result of a 30-point victory.
“They all know my expectations,” Underwood said about the way he pushes his team during games — and even blowouts. “They know I love them. They know I’m pushing them. They know what the deal is.”
Melendez indeed does.
“He’s trying to figure out if you’re mentally strong enough to handle the pressure if a Big Ten game is close,” he said. “See if you have that mental strength to figure out and execute at that moment. He’s always going to push you. He knows your limits, so he’s going to keep going at you. … Coming in, I had a lot of strength in my mind, but he’s for sure helped me out to be mentally tough and don’t commit simple mistakes.”
Melendez needed some of the mental strength Tuesday against Syracuse. Two quick fouls had him mostly on the bench the rest of the first half — save for a couple minutes late just so he could still have a feel for the flow of the game.
Melendez ultimately scored all 15 of his points and hauled in four of his six rebounds in the second half. His play, as much as anything, helped Illinois push its advantage on the Orange into another blowout win.
“It’s huge,” Underwood said. “RJ’s a good player and a guy that we’re counting on. It’s very easy to get lost mentally when you’re in foul trouble and play a couple minutes in the first half. He stayed dialed in and got going. He got to the foul line. He was chasing balls on the glass. Those are things he’s got to do to help us. I was glad to see he was able to do that back-to-back games.”