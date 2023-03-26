DANVILLE — Danville Area men’s basketball coach DaJuan Gouard wasn’t sure what to expect from his team on Saturday night.
The fourth-seeded Jaguars — who claimed a 74-65 victory over sixth-seeded Orange County (N.Y.) to capture third place in the NJCAA Division II national tournament — woke up that morning with memories of their semifinal loss to Macomb (Mich.) still fresh.
“It wasn’t out of our system, it wasn’t out of our brain,” Gouard said. “These guys struggled with the moment a little bit mentally.
DACC’s team breakfast on Saturday morning was met with silence, at least initially. The team’s shootaround that morning included tears shed by a few players. That’s when Gouard’s scouting report for the Colts, who entered the tournament as the nation’s top-scoring team with 99.7 points per game, became secondary.
“At this point, it’s more about their mental health, it’s more about making sure they’re OK,” Gouard said. I couldn’t come up with a game plan to win a basketball game, that’s just how I am. Honestly had no idea how this game was going to go because of how emotional our guys were.”
But the Jaguars (27-5) prevailed in an emotional game that was characterized by defense and clutch shooting from sophomore Ramelle Arnold.
There was seldom a point where the game came easily.
“Before the game, I was kind of down, a little emotional,” Arnold said. “My teammates kind of helped me out, just kept talking to me, kept me uplifted. They really got me through it in the game.”
Arnold paced the Jaguars with 24 points and connected on three of his four attempts from beyond the arc.
His efforts were complimented by Dameriz Merriweather’s 14-point showing, 12 points from Stephen Atkinson and nine points from Kendall Taylor. Merriweather and Taylor added 13 rebounds to key the Jaguars’ 44-39 edge in that category.
Romeo Aquino — Orange County’s leading scorer (23.8 points per game) and rebounder (10.1 rebounds per game) — did not play.
“This was probably the first game in the entire season where we got out-rebounded,” Orange County coach Thomas Rickard said. “That was a huge part of it ... (Aquino) couldn’t go, but we always tells our guys it’s just another opportunity for somebody to step up.”
Arnold was named to the all-tournament team following the game and shared an emotional embrace with Gouard at mid-court as he accepted the award in front of a strong crowd at DACC’s Mary Miller Gymnasium.
“It was just everything that came out from August until now,” Arnold said.
“We’ve been through a lot as far as off the court stuff and all of our emotions came out, on top of that with the loss (Friday night), I just felt a whole bunch of emotions and felt like it was the best time to let it out.
It was a meaningful moment for Gouard, as well.
“It’s tough because these kids, they give me their all,” Gouard said.
“It’s not just one day here or one day there, they literally come in every single day and bang their bodies up, and a lot of them are from far away from home and trust in me and give me everything they’ve got. It’s difficult to say goodbye, especially to the sophomores.”
Orange County wasn’t without its chances; Kevin Stein powered the Colts’ offense with 22 points on six three-pointers that came at opportune times. The Colts (31-3) were unable to climb out of an early hole after trailing 35-27 at halftime. DACC led by as many as 14 points with nine minutes remaining in the second half and didn’t trail after Terrence Ringo hit a field goal with 7:24 remaining in the first half.
“DACC, to give them credit, they have some big kids,” Rickard said.
“They’re really physical, which is a testament to them. It’s always tough against a physical team, four games in four days is very difficult, especially for us when we’re down a guy already.”
Four of Taylor’s points and all five of his rebounds came in the second half as the Jaguars maintained their edge.
“The first half was a little bit shaky,” Taylor said. “Honestly, it was just bad basketball. In the second half, Ramelle was able to get it going and we were able to take off from there.”
The triumph marked an end to a memorable season for the Jaguars, who appeared in the national tournament for the first time since 2018 and the tenth time in program history.
“Even in the locker room after the game, it’s emotional,” Gouard said. “We had seven or eight guys crying (because) they know this team will never play another game again. That’s special. I’ve been doing this for 10 years as a head coach and you don’t get that every year.”