News-Gazette staff writer SCOTT RICHEY is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Here’s how their latest polls compare with the real ones:
Scott’s AP Top 25 poll
RK., TEAM REC. PREV.
1. Duke 6-0 1
2. Michigan State 3-1 2
3. Louisville 6-0 3
4. Kansas 3-1 4
5. Gonzaga 6-0 5
6. Maryland 5-0 6
7. North Carolina 4-0 7
8. Kentucky 5-1 8
9. Virginia 6-0 9
10. Ohio State 5-0 10
11. Texas Tech 5-0 11
12. Oregon 5-0 12
13. Seton Hall 4-1 13
14. Utah State 7-0 14
15. Memphis 5-1 15
16. Arizona 6-0 16
17. VCU 5-0 18
18. Colorado 4-0 20
19. Auburn 5-0 21
20. Tennessee 4-0 22
21. Oklahoma 5-0 23
22. Xavier 6-1 17
23. Washington 5-1 NR
24. Baylor 5-1 NR
25. Villanova 4-2 19
Scott’s breakdown: No change in Nos. 1-16 on this week’s ballot given those teams did what they’re supposed to do. Win games. Utah State, which has played all year without Neemias Queta, won at the Jamaica Classic even with a brief injury scare for Sam Merrill.
The AP Top 25 poll
RK., TEAM REC. PREV.
1. Duke (53) 6-0 1
2. Louisville (7) 6-0 2
3. Michigan State (4) 3-1 3
4. Kansas 3-1 4
5. Maryland 5-0 6
6. North Carolina 4-0 5
7. Virginia (1) 6-0 7
8. Gonzaga 6-0 8
9. Kentucky 5-1 9
10. Ohio State 5-0 10
11. Oregon 5-0 11
12. Texas Tech 5-0 12
13. Seton Hall 4-1 13
14. Arizona 6-0 14
15. Utah State 7-0 15
16. Memphis 5-1 16
17. Tennessee 4-0 20
18. Auburn 5-0 19
19. Baylor 5-1 24
20. VCU 5-0 21
21. Colorado 4-0 23
22. Villanova 4-2 17
23. Washington 5-1 25
24. Florida 5-2 NR
25. Xavier 6-1 18
Others receiving votes: Florida State 137, Oklahoma 22, St. Mary’s 21, Butler 21, LSU 19, Texas 16, Arkansas 13, Michigan 12, Penn State 10, Purdue 10, Liberty 6, Wisconsin 4, Cincinnati 3, Missouri 3, San Diego State 2, Vermont 2, Dayton 1, Georgetown 1, Mississippi State 1.