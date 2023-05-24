TUSCOLA — Emily Mennenga’s nickname is “Tiny.”
There’s a pretty straightforward reason why.
“I’ve always been really little, and in fourth grade Tate Sigler gave me this nickname and it just always stuck,” the 5-foot-3 Mennenga said. “It could practically be on my birth certificate now.”
Mennenga’s role on the Le Roy softball team certainly isn’t tiny. The sophomore serves as the Panthers’ leadoff hitter and patrols the outfield.
And Mennenga came up huge in Tuesday’s first of two Class 1A Tuscola Sectional semifinal games at Ervin Park.
Mennenga clubbed her first high school home run with two out and a runner on base in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving Le Roy a stunning 4-3 victory in walk-off fashion over Villa Grove.
“It’s ironic,” Mennenga said with a smile, holding the ball that she’d drilled over the fence in right field. “I was just thinking about keeping it as simple as possible. I didn’t want to overswing, and I didn’t want to overload.
“I thought if (Blue Devils junior pitcher Alex Brown) was going to throw me inside, good things were going to happen.”
The best possible thing occurred for Mennenga and the Panthers (30-6), who surpassed last year’s team for first place on the program’s single-season wins list. Le Roy also reached the Class 1A Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016.
“I told them from the first day of practice once we first got together that I feel like with this lineup, top to bottom, that we’re never out of a game,” Panthers coach Doug Hageman said. “They were repeating that to each other before we scored two in the fifth (inning). They were saying, ‘We’re never out of a game,’ and even in that last inning.
“As long as we have a strike, as long as we have an out, we feel like we have a chance.”
Le Roy appeared out of opportunities to overcome Villa Grove (21-11-1) when sophomore Emma Bagnell laced a two-out, two-strike offering from Brown toward Blue Devils freshman left fielder Hayden Thomas.
Though Bagnell made good contact, Thomas seemed to be tracking the line-drive shot. But the ball quickly descended upon Thomas, who had it bounce out of her glove and fall to the grass.
A couple pitches later, Mennenga cashed in upon the Panthers’ new lease on softball life.
“All season our slogan has been: ‘We’re never out of a game,’” Mennenga said. “(Tuesday) really just proved it.”
Villa Grove coach Jeana Block didn’t begrudge any of her athletes for the manner of their defeat, which prevented the Blue Devils from attempting to garner their first sectional title since 2019.
“That is a tough way to lose a game,” Block said. “I feel like it was a well-played game on both sides. Sometimes, those hurt more than games we didn’t play so well. I didn’t feel like we lost the game. They beat us.”
Neither side gained a significant edge through the first four innings of action.
Both Brown and Panthers sophomore pitcher Lilly Long were dealing in the circle, with only a Thomas solo home run in the top of the third inning putting any dent on the scoreboard.
Long and Brown each logged a complete game.
Long struck out 10 opponents while permitting four hits and three walks.
“She missed two weeks, had a cardiac condition that had her in the emergency room a couple times. Pretty scary there for a while,” Hageman said of Long. “Then she had a little back issue. ... She’s fresh (now) and is as good as advertised. She just continues to get better.”
Brown turned in seven strikeouts while allowing five hits and walking none.
“Alex did everything we asked of her,” Block said. “They just happened to string a couple of hard-hit balls there at the end.”
Le Roy erased Villa Grove’s 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning when Long, junior Haley Cox and Bagnell reached base consecutively on two singles and a fielder’s choice. Mennenga and freshman Morgan Fleming provided back-to-back sacrifice flies after that to push the Panthers ahead 2-1.
The Blue Devils quickly retorted in the bottom of the fifth. Senior Emma Bratten-Noice, freshman Isabella Dodd and junior Kayln Cordes got on base one after another with two singles and a walk, all of which was followed by an infield lineout from junior Alison Pangburn.
Freshman Piper Kiser then came up clutch, roping a sinking liner to left field. A valiant diving effort by junior Lauren Bossingham resulted in a trapped ball. Two runs scored, staking Villa Grove to a 3-2 edge it carried into the bottom of the seventh.
“I was very happy with the bottom of my lineup, thrilled with my freshmen,” Block said. “They all put together a hit. ... I couldn’t ask for anything more out of them.”
It’s the young Panthers — without a single senior on their roster — who will continue forward in the Class 1A postseason.
That relatively youth doesn’t factor into Hageman’s calculations for his team’s potential success. As he said to the athletes immediately following Tuesday’s victory, don’t bother showing up for Friday’s 5 p.m. sectional final versus Heyworth if you don’t believe in our chances of winning.
“I think we have a good shot here,” Mennenga said. “Most of us have been playing and starting for many years now, so this is kind of the team.”
Storm comes up short. Salt Fork saw its Class 1A playoff run come to an end in Tuesday’s second sectional semifinal at Tuscola’s Ervin Park, dropping a 3-2 decision to Heyworth.
“That’s something you dread, from ever since postseason ball starts,” Storm coach KK Learnard said. “They battled their way back and made it a game. They’ve been working hard since day one ... and every day they bring it.”
In its first sectional game since 2019, Salt Fork (24-9) drew a tough opposing pitcher in Hornets senior Emma Slayback.
She threw a complete game in which she gave up three hits and one walk against 13 strikeouts, fanning each of the last five batters she faced.
“Something like that you can’t really prepare for,” Learnard said of Slayback’s propensity for significantly changing speed on her pitches. “It’s just game-time things where you’ve got to see it and hit it, and we really struggled with that change-up.”
Heyworth (19-4-1) pulled ahead 3-0 with single runs in the second, third and fourth innings versus Storm senior pitcher Kendyl Hurt, who also went the distance and struck out four.
Senior Brooke Monteggia scored the first when she singled, advanced two bases on two wild pitches and touched home plate via a sacrifice fly from sophomore Emily Rogers.
Sophomore Ava Riddle produced the second by walking, advancing to second base on a passed ball, taking third on a groundout and scoring on another passed ball.
And senior Bailey Brooks generated the third with a leadoff home run.
Salt Fork rallied in the fifth inning when both junior Kenzie Childs and sophomore Alexa Jamison reached on Hornets fielding errors. Junior Macie Russell then swatted a hard-hit ball into right field, where it squirted under the glove of sophomore Paylin Williams and created a two-run triple.
Slayback recovered, however, by striking out Hurt with Russell on third base.
Jamison finished with two hits and reached base all three times she batted to lead Salt Fork offensively.
Heyworth is one of just six teams to own a victory this season over Le Roy, its sectional championship foe at 5 p.m. Friday. The Hornets topped the Panthers 3-2 in a Heart of Illinois Conference game on April 10.
“We know them like the back of our hand,” said Heyworth coach JJ Slayback, whose 2022 club advanced to a Class 1A super-sectional. “That was the last team we wanted to play, because there’s a huge rivalry between us.”