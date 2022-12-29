Lineups
Illinois (8-4)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Skyy Clark Fr. 6-3 7.4 Los Angeles
G Terrence Shannon Jr. Sr. 6-6 18.2 Chicago
G RJ Melendez So. 6-7 7.3 Arecibo, Puerto Rico
G/F Matthew Mayer Gr. 6-9 9.8 Austin, Texas
F Coleman Hawkins Jr. 6-10 9.1 Sacramento, Calif.
➜ FYI: Mayer is averaging 18.0 points while shooting 60 percent from the field (27 of 45) during the past four games, with the fifth-year Baylor transfer wing playing 20-plus minutes in all four, as well.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jayden Epps Fr. 6-2 9.2 Norfolk, Va.
G Sencire Harris Fr. 6-4 4.3 Canton, Ohio
F Dain Dainja R-So. 6-9 9.8 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
Bethune-Cookman (4-8)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Marcus Garrett R-Sr. 6-2 14.0 Chicago
G Zion Harmon Fr. 6-0 13.0 Temple Hills, Md.
G Joe French Jr. 6-5 9.4 Orlando, Fla.
G/F Kevin Davis R-Sr. 6-6 9.5 Portsmouth, Va.
C Dylan Robertson Sr. 6-10 7.4 Tuscaloosa, Ala.
➜ FYI: Garrett tied his career-high with 27 points the last time the Wildcats played, an 87-85 loss to North Florida last Thursday in Daytona Beach, Fla. The former Hillcrest standout is now in his sixth college season after starting out at NJCAA Wabash Valley College (three seasons, one medical redshirt) before transferring to Division I Morehead State (one season). He’s now in his second year at Bethune-Cookman after averaging 13.6 points during the 2021-22 season for the Wildcats.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Damani McEntire Jr. 6-4 4.2 Indianapolis
F Derrick Carter-Hollinger Jr. 6-6 5.3 San Diego
Details
➜ Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
➜ Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Mike LaTulip (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.
➜ TV: Jason Ross Jr. (play-by-play) and former Illini Stephen Bardo (analysis) will have the call on Fox Sports 1.
➜ Series history: Illinois leads 1-0.
➜ Last meeting: Illinois beat Bethune-Cookman 97-47 on Dec. 28, 1999, in Champaign
➜ FYI: Marcus Griffin and Brian Cook had 18 points apiece to lead the Illini to a win in the only-ever matchup between Illinois and Bethune-Cookman 23 years ago. Cory Bradford (16), Lucas Johnson (14) and Frank Williams (12) also hit double figures for the Illini in the win at Assembly Hall.
Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s storylines
Honing in on what’s gone wrong of late
An analytics look at his team following last Thursday night’s 93-71 loss to Missouri in St. Louis made clear to Brad Underwood that Illinois has displayed two key weaknesses through 12 games: transition defense and turnovers. As Underwood sees it, there’s a direct correlation between those two items.
“We can’t turn the ball over like we’ve been turning it over,” Underwood said. The Illini rank last in the Big Ten in turnovers per game (15.3) and assist-to-turnover ratio (0.92).
“Those are mostly pick-sixes,” the Illinois coach continued. “It’s really hard to guard layups and open threes. Those stem from not running offense and then ... we’re taking a lot of shots with 18, 19, 20 (seconds) on the shot clock that are contested instead of being patient and waiting for the defense to make a mistake. Our turnover rate has been astonishing. Mistakes are to the point now where guys may have to go to the bench and learn from mistakes that way. That (Missouri game is) by us. It’s a blip. It’s a bad game. Everybody has them.”
Shannon is going around the room
Terrence Shannon Jr. texted all of his Illinois teammates during the Christmas break. What was said? Shannon asked how could he do better as a teammate. Shannon also offered areas each of his teammates could improve upon to make the team better. The Texas Tech transfer said the feedback was positive. From both perspectives.
“No one felt like I was attacking them and they were all ears and I was all ears if they had something to say about me, but it was great,” Shannon said. “Everyone came to reality how they’ve been acting and how they can do better or what they have been doing good. I see the change already from some of the things my teammates have been doing that probably could have affected our team and now it’s changing and for the better.”
Underwood to his players: Move the ball
On Wednesday, Underwood pointed to how he’s seen the Illini became too stagnant on the offensive end. The Illinois coach is pleased with the team’s offensive rebounding (first in Big Ten) and how the Illini are getting to the free-throw line. The 31 three-pointers Illinois attempted in the Missouri loss wasn’t the top concern. Rather, the lack of ball movement before those shot attempts.
“It can’t be one pass and then everybody stand,” Underwood said. “When we have been really good in our five-out stuff, it’s been ball movement. It’s been player movement. Right now, we’re not doing that. It’s led to turnovers. It’s led to the ball not ever getting to a third side. Those are things we have to become much better at.”
The News-Gazette’s pick
Illinois 85, Bethune-Cookman 60
To say the Illini are in need of a good performance is a huge understatement. The version of the Illinois team that won 85-78 against Texas on Dec. 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York never made the trip back to Champaign. Restoring some confidence after double-digit losses to Penn State and Missouri is what Thursday night’s nonconference finale should be all about — with should being the key word. (N-G prediction record — 6-6).