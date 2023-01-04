Lineups
Illinois (9-4, 0-2 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Terrence Shannon Jr. Sr. 6-6 17.8 Chicago
G Sencire Harris Fr. 6-4 4.9 Canton, Ohio
G/F Matthew Mayer Gr. 6-9 9.5 Austin, Texas
F Dain Dainja R-So. 6-9 10.7 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
F Coleman Hawkins Jr. 6-10 9.2 Sacramento, Calif.
FYI: Dainja was both efficient and productive in a career-high 26 minutes (also his first career start) during last Thursday night’s 85-52 home win against Bethune-Cookman with 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting to go with six rebounds, four blocks and four steals. The 6-foot-9 Baylor transfer even shot better than his season average from the free-throw line, albeit making 6 of 11 free throws (54.5 percent). Dainja is shooting only 47.7 percent on his free-throw attempts this season.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Skyy Clark Fr. 6-3 7.4 Los Angeles
G Jayden Epps Fr. 6-2 9.2 Norfolk, Va.
G RJ Melendez So. 6-7 7.2 Arecibo, Puerto Rico
Northwestern (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Chase Audige R-Sr. 6-4 15.4 Coram, N.Y.
G Ty Berry Jr. 6-3 9.4 Newton, Kan.
G Boo Buie Sr. 6-2 13.8 Albany, N.Y.
F Robbie Beran Sr. 6-9 9.5 Richmond, Va.
C Matthew Nicholson Jr. 7-0 6.2 Clarkston, Mich.
FYI: Nicholson ranks seventh in the Big Ten in offensive rebounding (2.6 per game). The 7-footer had eight offensive rebounds during the Wildcats’ 73-57 home loss to Ohio State on New Year’s Day. Nicholson joined former Northwestern standout Dererk Pardon as the only Wildcats players with eight or more offensive rebounds in a game since 2010 with Sunday’s performance.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Julian Roper II So. 6-3 4.6 Detroit
G Brooks Barnhizer So. 6-6 5.3 Lafayette, Ind.
F Tydus Verhoeven Gr. 6-9 2.5 Manteca, Calif.
Details
Site: Welsh Ryan Arena (7,039); Evanston.
TV: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analysis) will have the call on BTN.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.
Series history: Illinois leads 142-42.
Last meeting: Illinois defeated Northwestern, 73-66, on Feb. 13, 2022, in Champaign.
FYI: The Illini have won eight straight against the Wildcats with Illinois’ last loss coming in 2019 in Evanston when AJ Turner hit a go-ahead three-pointer for Northwestern with 11 seconds left to hand the Illini a 68-66 loss. That was part of a 12-21 season for Illinois in 2018-19, which was Brad Underwood’s second campaign in C-U.
Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s storylines
Jumping right back into Big Ten play
Brad Underwood understands where Illinois is in the standings after December Big Ten losses to Maryland and Penn State. That doesn’t mean the sixth-year Illini coach is treating Wednesday night’s game at Northwestern, which will start a stretch of 18 straight Big Ten games over the next nine weeks, any differently.
“No more so than any other game,” Underwood said Tuesday when asked whether Illinois’ game with the Wildcats has added significance. “It’s not ideal being 0-2, there’s no doubt, but we played Maryland when they were hotter than anybody in the country. It goes to show the ebbs and flows of what a season can be, but you have to treat every game independently and know it’s a very long season. Everybody is going to go through some sort of up and down in the course of a season. You have to fight, you have to grow and not put any more emphasis on any one game.”
Illini still trying out some new wrinkles
Skyy Clark missed last week’s win over Bethune-Cookman with a shoulder injury. Underwood said the freshman guard has been practicing with the team this week ahead of the Northwestern game.
Clark’s absence led to some changes in the starting five for the Illini’s last game with Sencire Harris and Dain Dainja both starting, while RJ Melendez came in off the bench. Underwood had hinted at “tweaks” to his rotation before Illinois played the Wildcats last week.
“We wanted to look at some different things,” Underwood said. “There’s no way we’re going to abandon our press. We didn’t need it (against Bethune-Cookman) to be honest. It was just a game to go out and execute and put a few wrinkles in. Some we liked, and some we didn’t.”
Wildcats are winning with defense
Northwestern leads the Big Ten in field-goal percentage defense, with the Wildcats’ opponents only shooting 36.0 percent from the field. Northwestern also enters Wednesday night’s conference matchup at Welsh-Ryan Arena ranked second in the league in scoring defense allowing 57.0 points a game. It’s that defensive identity the Wildcats have established that Underwood knows will be a challenge for Illinois, which continues to work through some issues with its half-court offense.
“You have got to know what they are going to give you,” the Illini coach said. “They’re a team that is very committed to what they’re doing. They’re elite at protecting two-point field goals at the front of the rim. You still have to get the ball there and make the right reads and the right sprays. We have to find the right pace to play with and you know that’s execution, which is utmost as it is in any other Big Ten game.”
The News-Gazette’s pick
Illinois 68, Northwestern 61
An 0-2 start to the Big Ten season makes this as close to a must-win game for the Illini as possible. Illinois made some positive strides to close out 2022 with its 33-point win against overmatched Bethune-Cookman in the team’s nonconference finale. Repeating what worked well in that game would give the Illini some much-needed January momentum as they look to challenge for a Big Ten title in February and March. (N-G prediction record — 7-6).