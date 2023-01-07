Lineups
Illinois (9-5, 0-3 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Terrence Shannon Jr. Sr. 6-6 17.1 Chicago
G Sencire Harris Fr. 6-4 4.6 Canton, Ohio
G/F Matthew Mayer Gr. 6-9 10.1 Austin, Texas
F Dain Dainja R-So. 6-9 10.6 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
F Coleman Hawkins Jr. 6-10 9.3 Sacramento, Calif.
FYI: Despite Illinois’ recent body of success, Brad Underwood‘s team isn’t that far removed from an 0-3 start to Big Ten play. His Illini dropped each of their first three league games in both the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, with the former squad losing each of its first eight league games and the latter team starting 0-5 in Big Ten action. Underwood mentioned after Wednesday’s loss to Northwestern that his 2016-17 Oklahoma State club began Big 12 play 0-6 before winding up at 9-9.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jayden Epps Fr. 6-2 9.4 Norfolk, Va.
G RJ Melendez So. 6-7 6.8 Arecibo, Puerto Rico
G/F Ty Rodgers Fr. 6-6 1.8 Saginaw, Mich.
No. 14 Wisconsin (11-2, 3-0 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jordan Davis Jr. 6-4 7.2 La Crosse, Wis.
G Chucky Hepburn So. 6-2 12.2 Omaha, Neb.
G Max Klesmit Jr. 6-3 6.5 Neenah, Wis.
F Steven Crowl Jr. 7-0 11.9 Eagan, Minn.
F Tyler Wahl Sr. 6-9 13.2 Lakeville, Minn.
FYI: According to reports, Wahl suffered an apparent ankle injury during Tuesday’s 63-60 Wisconsin win against Minnesota. Wahl played just nine minutes on the night, all in the first half. “I don’t know about a timeline,” Badgers coach Greg Gard told reporters after the game. “Each individual heals from those differently. ... He just didn’t feel like he could explode off of it and get into a full stride. We’re not going to put himself in a position where he’s going to hurt himself more.”
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Connor Essegian Fr. 6-4 10.5 Fort Wayne, Ind.
F Carter Gilmore Jr. 6-7 3.1 Hartland, Wis.
F Markus Ilver So. 6-8 2.0 Tallinn, Estonia
Details
Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign
TV: Kevin Brown (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analysis) will have the call on ESPN2.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.
Series history: Illinois leads 115-88.
Last meeting: No. 18 Illinois defeated No. 11 Wisconsin 80-67 on Feb. 2, 2022 in Champaign.
FYI: Illinois is in the midst of a four-game win streak across its series versus Wisconsin, with the Badgers’ last triumph against the Illini happening on Feb. 18, 2019, by a 64-58 margin in Madison. Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl has participated in each of those four Illinois victories. He averaged 25 1/2 minutes played in those games and reached double-figure scoring just once, with his 14-point, six-rebound outing in the Illini’s 2022 win.
Colin Likas’ storylines
Underwood pleased with Epps’ progress
One item Illinois coach Brad Underwood harped on significantly following Wednesday night’s loss to Northwestern was his athletes playing too cautiously on the offensive end. He wanted to see “force,” “velocity” and “tenacity” in the Illini’s drives to the paint. And that’s not what he got for a majority of the 73-60 defeat.
One exception to that came from freshman Jayden Epps, who saw 22 minutes of playing time off the bench and produced 11 points on 5-of-12 shooting.
“Jayden’s got swagger. Nothing rattles him too much. He’s not afraid,” Underwood said of the 6-foot-2, 190-pound guard. “He’s starting to make really good decisions, better reads to go along with that. And that’s part of his growth.”
When asked if he wants the ball in Epps’ hands more in order for the Virginia native to utilize his talents moving downhill, Underwood replied, “Absolutely.”
“He’s gotten into the paint pretty much at will against everybody that we’ve played. He’s going to continue to do that,” Underwood said. “We need aggressive Jayden Epps. Jayden needs to be a 10- to 16-point a game guy for us every single night, knowing that he’s capable of getting 20.”
More post touches for the big man?
Dain Dainja was one of Illinois’ most effective offensive options in Wednesday’s loss to Northwestern, albeit with limited opportunities to his name. The 6-9, 270-pound forward finished 4 of 6 from the field, scoring the Illini’s first two points in each half.
Underwood was even more pleased with the Baylor transfer when it came to his defensive production.
“I thought Dain Dainja was as good defensively as anybody we’ve had in terms of guarding their ball screens and guarding their angles and protecting the rim,” Underwood said. “I’m frustrated we didn’t get Dain more touches. We’ve got to do a better job of getting him the ball.”
Dainja responded to that by noting his main focus is winning basketball games, but he also is on board with becoming a bigger piece of the offense. He currently ranks second on the team in points per game (10.6) but fifth in field-goal attempts.
“I definitely want to get more touches,” Dainja said. “I definitely feel I can help by getting the ball more. ... My length out there, I feel like I can really be a big part of the offense, as well as the defense, too.”
Two Badgers are easy to highlight
Both Tyler Wahl and Chucky Hepburn were named to the 11-player preseason All-Big Ten team in October, the only program to earn more than one selection on that list. It’s something Underwood pointed out, even though Wahl reportedly didn’t practice with the Badgers on Thursday following an apparent ankle injury in Wisconsin’s win against Minnesota on Tuesday night.
“Chucky is an elite point guard,” Underwood said. “Wahl’s a tough matchup. Very, very good player. This team is, for lack of anything better, a typical Wisconsin team. They do what they do, and they do it very well.”
Dainja hails from Brooklyn Park, Minn. That’s about 34 miles away from Eagan and 36 miles from Lakeville — the respective hometowns of Badgers forwards Steven Crowl and Wahl.
“I’ve definitely did a lot of film on Wisconsin. I’m kind of familiar with some of their guys,” Dainja said. “Steven Crowl, I used to play against him all the time, so I kind of know his game. Tyler Wahl (too). They’re all from Minnesota, so we used to play against each other all the time.”
The News-Gazette’s pick
No. 14 Wisconsin 65, Illinois 59
Go ahead and invert this prediction if Wahl ends up being unable to play on Saturday. That’s the ultimate X factor, as he’s leading the Badgers in field-goal attempts, field goals made, free-throw attempts, free throws made and points per game, along with being Wisconsin’s second-leading rebounder. Underwood sounded surprisingly happy about his team’s direction given its deflating most recent outcome, so expect a bit more fire and unity among Illinois in this one. If Wahl is on the floor, though, that may be enough to prevent the Illini from grabbing their first Big Ten win of the season. (N-G prediction record — 7-7)