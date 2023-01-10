Lineups
Illinois (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Terrence Shannon Jr. Sr. 6-6 17.6 Chicago
G Sencire Harris Fr. 6-4 4.3 Canton, Ohio
G/F Matthew Mayer Gr. 6-9 10.1 Austin, Texas
F Dain Dainja R-So. 6-9 10.1 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
F Coleman Hawkins Jr. 6-10 10.0 Sacramento, Calif.
➜ FYI: Saturday’s win over Wisconsin marked the fifth time this season in which Harris finished scoreless. He played 16 minutes versus the Badgers and produced three steals and two assists. Across his other four zero-point outings, Harris averaged seven minutes played and generated eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one blocked shot — nearly all versus Alabama A&M.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jayden Epps Fr. 6-2 9.7 Norfolk, Va.
G RJ Melendez So. 6-7 6.6 Arecibo, Puerto Rico
G/F Ty Rodgers Fr. 6-6 1.8 Saginaw, Mich.
Nebraska (9-7, 2-3 Big Ten)
StartersP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Sam Griesel Sr. 6-7 11.1 Lincoln, Neb.
G Emmanuel Bandoumel Sr. 6-4 9.3 Quebec City, Quebec
G C.J. Wilcher So. 6-5 9.2 Plainfield, N.J.
F Derrick Walker Sr. 6-9 14.5 Kansas City, Mo.
F Juwan Gary Jr. 6-6 9.9 Columbia, S.C.
➜ FYI: Walker is just a few days removed from nearly recording a triple-double during Nebraska’s overtime victory at Minnesota on Saturday. He tied his season high in points with 22 on 9 of 17 shooting from the field, hauled in eight rebounds and dished out seven assists. He also turned over the ball four times and is averaging more than three turnovers per game.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Keisei Tominaga Jr. 6-2 9.7 Moriyama Nagoya, Japan
F Wilhelm Breidenbach So. 6-10 4.5 Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.
F Blaise Keita So. 6-11 2.7 Bamako, Republic of Mali
Details
➜ Site: Pinnacle Bank Arena (15,500); Lincoln, Neb.
➜ TV: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Shon Morris (analysis) will have the call on Big Ten Network.
➜ Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.
➜ Series history: Illinois leads 19-8.
➜ Last meeting: No. 25 Illinois defeated Nebraska 81-71 on Jan. 11, 2022 in Lincoln.
➜ FYI: Derrick Walker arguably was Nebraska’s most efficient shooter in the most recent game between these teams, finishing 7 of 11 from the field en route to 14 points while snagging seven rebounds.
Colin Likas’ storylines
Goode on the mend
Luke Goode soon could return to practice with his Illinois teammates. At least that’s what Illini coach Brad Underwood hopes to be the case. He said Monday that the sophomore guard has a doctor’s appointment later this week, checking on the status of his left foot.
Goode suffered a bone fracture in that foot during a scrimmage against Kansas prior to the season and underwent surgery in October to repair the injury.
“We’ll see if (this week’s appointment) puts him in a position to start back to practice. I hope that’s the case,” Underwood said. “He’s worked awfully hard. Said he’s pain-free. Be a nice shot in the arm to see him back in practice gear, joining our group.”
Rodgers gaining some traction
Freshman guard Sencire Harris has entered the Illini’s starting lineup, and fellow freshman guard Jayden Epps is receiving starter’s minutes off the bench. But Underwood showed increased willingness to rely upon another freshman on Saturday. Forward Ty Rodgers played 12 minutes and produced a modest two points and three rebounds, though two of his four shots from the field resulted in layups that rimmed out.
Though that playing time amounted to Rodgers’ second-lowest total in Illinois’ last seven games, the four shots he attempted was his highest amount since putting up five shots in the Dec. 10 game against Penn State.
“He’s a guy that I’ve been a little bit unfair to, from playing him multiple positions. Asking a freshman to do that is not easy,” Underwood said. “I’ve said he’s one of our best rebounders, if not our best. We need that on the court.”
Cornhuskers bringing the fight
Underwood on two occasions Monday used the phrase “bully-ball” to describe the offensive strategy utilized by Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg‘s Cornhuskers.
“Just get you to a spot with (forward Derrick) Walker and just ... back you in to the front of the rim,” Underwood said. “They’ve been very, very efficient with that.”
Walker is averaging 14.4 points and eight rebounds in Big Ten play so far this season. Underwood called senior Sam Griesel, a North Dakota State transfer averaging 11 points in league action, “unique” because he’s a 6-foot-7 point guard. Underwood added that junior forward Juwan Gary “is a guy who concerns me a lot” because of his capable offensive rebounding.
“The one thing this Nebraska team does, they give up a ton of jump shots,” Underwood said. “They’re not going to give you paint touches and points in the paint with post touches. They don’t do that at a high clip, so you’ve got to make those shots.”
The News-Gazette’s pick
Illinois 72, Nebraska 64
The Illini found some serious positive momentum through their result Saturday against Wisconsin. That should translate to success in Lincoln, even though Nebraska has won two of its last three Big Ten games. Coleman Hawkins and Terrence Shannon Jr. continue to thrive offensively, allowing Illinois to win its first true road win of the season. (N-G prediction record — 7-8)