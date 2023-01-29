Sign up for our new Illini basketball newsletter here
MADISON, Wis. — Coleman Hawkins nearly was held off the scoresheet during Saturday afternoon’s game between Illinois and Wisconsin.
The Illini forward connected on two free throws with about 4 minutes, 3 seconds minutes remaining in regulation. Then hit a turnaround, fadeaway jumper to beat the shot clock with 2:29 minutes left, before adding another free throw for the Illini’s final point with 44 seconds left.
Even if the 6-foot-10, 225-pound Hawkins hadn’t found the bottom of the basket a single time during Illinois’ 61-51 win against the Badgers at Kohl Center, he was going to earn plenty of praise from his coach.
Because it’s not always about the numbers with one of the Illini’s more veteran players. Though his stat line of five points, nine rebounds, two assists, two blocked shots and no turnovers isn’t one to complain about.
“Coleman was electric in that huddle. Coleman was a soothing voice,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “Everybody else is sitting there, and he and I are having a conversation.”
What about?
Trying to get the Illini offense on track early Saturday. When it took more than 13 minutes for the team to reach double figures on the scoreboard. And when Illinois boasted just 20 points at halftime.
“I’m asking him what he likes. ‘What do you feel? What do you like? What action?’” Underwood said. “I say, ‘We need movement. What do you like?’ And Coleman in there is telling everybody, ‘This is where we’ve got to go.’”
The Illini eventually found more of an offensive groove, led by Matthew Mayer‘s career-high 26 points.
“There’s a reason he’s on so many mock drafts,” Mayer said of Hawkins. “He’s a very well-respected player across this conference. He does so many things for us that don’t always show up on the stat sheet, and I think he’s one of the best defenders in the league. ... It’s great having him.”
Based on the way he spoke about his sideline interactions with Hawkins on Saturday, Underwood may point to this game as a major turning point for Illinois if wins keep piling up afterward.
“Coleman was elite in those moments,” Underwood said. “Those are conversations, as a coach, I love to have with our players. He’s leading our team, and that’s when we’ve got a chance to become good.”
Mayer has proven in his short time at Illinois that he tends to operate on a different wavelength than most, if not all, of his teammates.
Underwood previously has said the following about the former Baylor transfer:
➜ “He’s a good soul.”
➜ “He’s got this chill mode.”
➜ “He’s funny.”
➜ “He’s the prankster in the locker room.”
Mayer offered up more evidence of his unique approach to life after Saturday’s win. He emerged from the visiting locker room donning black shorts, cut well above the knees. And the native of Austin, Texas, was ready to walk outside in those shorts and a sweatshirt, despite the temperature sitting below 20 degrees and snow falling steadily.
“I love the cold,” Mayer said matter-of-factly. “I take a lot of cold showers and walk outside in the cold with not much clothes on.”
Mayer likely turned a few heads with his on-court fashion choices, as well.
Along with growing out a mustache, the 6-9, 225-pound Mayer sported a white headband around his rustled, sweaty brown hair as he sank nine field goals against Wisconsin.
“I found it on the ground at practice in the locker room (Friday),” Mayer said of his new headgear. “And I just put it on, and I was like, ‘I’m going to wear this for the game.’ And that was that.”
He has no idea where the headband originated from.
“It didn’t smell bad,” Mayer said. “It was brand new. So I was like, ‘I’m going to wear this.’”
Illinois’ latest victory rebelled against a recent fashion problem plaguing the program.
The Illini’s record entering Saturday was 2-20 whenever they’ve worn all-blue uniforms with Underwood in charge.
Make it 3-20 now.
“It was like 2 for 20 or something, right? We just had the mentality we’re going to break that,” guard Jayden Epps said. “So we told them, ‘Let’s wear the blue jerseys, and we’re going to break the curse.’ I guess they say it’s a curse on us. So I guess we broke it.”
Even in the wake of his headband decision, Mayer was less concerned with this aspect of his in-game attire on Saturday.
“That’s what I heard,” Mayer said of Illinois’ poor record in blue. “I’m very not-superstitious. It doesn’t really matter to me.”
COLIN LIKAS